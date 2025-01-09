Hackett junior Michaelyn Freeman selected Arkansas volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year
After leading the Hackett Hornets to the 2A volleyball state championship in November, junior outside hitter Michaelyn Freeman was selected the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.
The six-foot Tulsa University commit helped the Hornets finish 36-0 while notching a state-record 455 kills with a .440 hitting percentage and a kill percentage of .582. She finished the season with 213 digs, 71 aces and 26 assists and was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2A state tournament.
Freeman earned the award about eight months after her sister Makenzie — a Tulsa softball signee and fellow Hackett multi-sport standout — won the Gatorade Player of the Year in softball after the duo led the Hornets to the program’s first state championship on the diamond.
Along with her success on the court and field, Michaelyn Freeman is the top student in her class academically with a 4.0 GPA and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
