High School

Joe T. Robinson football promotes Tyler Uptergrove to head coach

Uptergrove has been a Senators assistant for 14 seasons, the past three as defensive coordinator

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

Tyler Uptergrove has been promoted to head coach of the Joe T. Robinson football program.
Tyler Uptergrove has been promoted to head coach of the Joe T. Robinson football program. / Photo by Kyle Sutherland

Joe T. Robinson will have a new man in charge for the first time in two decades when it takes the field next season, but the face leading the Senators will be a familiar one.  

The school announced Wednesday evening that defensive coordinator Tyler Uptergrove has been elevated to take over as head coach for Todd Eskola, who resigned from the position in December. 

“We are thrilled to announce that Robinson High School Defensive Coordinator Tyler Uptergrove has been promoted to Head Football Coach,” the school said in a Facebook post. “His deep roots in our community, paired with his unmatched passion for student-athlete development, make him the perfect fit to lead the Senators into the future.”

During his 14-year stint as an assistant, Uptergrove helped the Senators win seven conference titles in eight years in classes 4A and 5A, plus 4A state championship trophies in 2019 and 2021. 

Like Uptergrove, Eskola was an assistant with the Senators under his father, Jim, before taking over as head coach prior to the 2005 season. The culture instilled by the Eskolas and opportunities provided by the school have kept many coaches on board for extended periods.

“We have such a great group of kids and the administration is great,” Uptergrove said. “You also get the big-city vibe, but yet you are out in the county and it is just a really unique thing. We have a great community that really takes care of us when we need things.”

Uptergrove has spent the past three seasons leading Robinson's defense, but he has coached every position at some point in his tenure excluding the offensive line. That experience has prepared him to run the team. 

Speaking of familiarity, it always makes a coaching change much easier when the staff and players already know the expectations. 

“The biggest thing for us is we wanted our staff to stay in-tact,” Uptergrove said. “Obviously, we will have to add a coach to technically replace my spot, but it is just big for the kids to have continuity. They were getting a little antsy when (the hiring process) took a little longer than we thought."

There will not be many drastic changes in the program under Uptergrove, though there will be some tweaks as one would expect with a coaching change.

“Obviously, we are going to change some things, but it is just big knowing that the kids already realize how we do things. They know the coaches, the expectations, and that if we do those things, then we will be successful. The last two years have not ended the way we wanted them to, but when you are scoffing at 10-2, you know that your program is in a really good spot.”

OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER

ARKANSAS HIGH

Previous coach: Trey Outlaw

New coach:

CAVE CITY

Previous coach: Danny Brustrum 

New coach: 

DOVER

Previous coach: Will Cox

New coach:

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

Previous coach: Felix Curry

New coach:

HAMPTON

Previous coach: Chris Morphis 

New coach: 

HARDING ACADEMY

Previous coach: Neil Evans 

New coach:

JOE T. ROBINSON

Previous coach: Todd Eskola 

New coach: Tyler Uptergrove

LAKE VILLAGE

Previous coach: Sirl Wright

New coach: 

MINERAL SPRINGS

Previous coach: Jason Hathcock

New coach: 

MURFREESBORO

Previous coach: Brad Chesshir 

New coach: Jay Turley 

NASHVILLE

Previous coach: Shawn Jackson

New coach: Brad Chesshir 

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Previous coach: Clint Reed

New coach:

PEA RIDGE

Previous coach: Brey Cook 

New coach: 

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Previous coach: Brent Eckley

New coach:

SYLVAN HILLS

Previous coach: JJ Houle 

New coach: Mark Kelley

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas