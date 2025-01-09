Joe T. Robinson football promotes Tyler Uptergrove to head coach
Joe T. Robinson will have a new man in charge for the first time in two decades when it takes the field next season, but the face leading the Senators will be a familiar one.
The school announced Wednesday evening that defensive coordinator Tyler Uptergrove has been elevated to take over as head coach for Todd Eskola, who resigned from the position in December.
“We are thrilled to announce that Robinson High School Defensive Coordinator Tyler Uptergrove has been promoted to Head Football Coach,” the school said in a Facebook post. “His deep roots in our community, paired with his unmatched passion for student-athlete development, make him the perfect fit to lead the Senators into the future.”
During his 14-year stint as an assistant, Uptergrove helped the Senators win seven conference titles in eight years in classes 4A and 5A, plus 4A state championship trophies in 2019 and 2021.
Like Uptergrove, Eskola was an assistant with the Senators under his father, Jim, before taking over as head coach prior to the 2005 season. The culture instilled by the Eskolas and opportunities provided by the school have kept many coaches on board for extended periods.
“We have such a great group of kids and the administration is great,” Uptergrove said. “You also get the big-city vibe, but yet you are out in the county and it is just a really unique thing. We have a great community that really takes care of us when we need things.”
Uptergrove has spent the past three seasons leading Robinson's defense, but he has coached every position at some point in his tenure excluding the offensive line. That experience has prepared him to run the team.
Speaking of familiarity, it always makes a coaching change much easier when the staff and players already know the expectations.
“The biggest thing for us is we wanted our staff to stay in-tact,” Uptergrove said. “Obviously, we will have to add a coach to technically replace my spot, but it is just big for the kids to have continuity. They were getting a little antsy when (the hiring process) took a little longer than we thought."
There will not be many drastic changes in the program under Uptergrove, though there will be some tweaks as one would expect with a coaching change.
“Obviously, we are going to change some things, but it is just big knowing that the kids already realize how we do things. They know the coaches, the expectations, and that if we do those things, then we will be successful. The last two years have not ended the way we wanted them to, but when you are scoffing at 10-2, you know that your program is in a really good spot.”
OFFSEASON HEAD COACH TRACKER
ARKANSAS HIGH
Previous coach: Trey Outlaw
New coach:
CAVE CITY
Previous coach: Danny Brustrum
New coach:
DOVER
Previous coach: Will Cox
New coach:
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE
Previous coach: Felix Curry
New coach:
HAMPTON
Previous coach: Chris Morphis
New coach:
HARDING ACADEMY
Previous coach: Neil Evans
New coach:
JOE T. ROBINSON
Previous coach: Todd Eskola
New coach: Tyler Uptergrove
LAKE VILLAGE
Previous coach: Sirl Wright
New coach:
MINERAL SPRINGS
Previous coach: Jason Hathcock
New coach:
MURFREESBORO
Previous coach: Brad Chesshir
New coach: Jay Turley
NASHVILLE
Previous coach: Shawn Jackson
New coach: Brad Chesshir
NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Previous coach: Clint Reed
New coach:
PEA RIDGE
Previous coach: Brey Cook
New coach:
SPRINGDALE HAR-BER
Previous coach: Brent Eckley
New coach:
SYLVAN HILLS
Previous coach: JJ Houle
New coach: Mark Kelley
