Lakeside High School’s Grayson Goss and Wally Wolcott Win Bassmaster High School Series in Jasper, Texas

Lakeside High School students Grayson Goss and Wally Wolcott took home first place at the Strike King Bassmaster High School Series held March 1 in Jasper, Texas.

The Hot Springs, Arkansas duo produced a winning total of 27 pounds, 5 ounces, winning by 3 pounds, 3 ounces at Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

Representing Lakeside Rams Bass Club, Goss and Wolcott earned a spot in the Strike King Bassmaster High School Series National Championship held July 30 and August. 1 in Paris, Tennessee.

“This means the world to me, because of all the dedication and practice we put in,” Wolcott said. “To compete against some of the best high school anglers in the country and to win was great.”

Goss and Wolcott, both seniors, fished the mid-lake region and focused on a drain running through standing timber.

They had the most luck around about 9 a.m. and caught their last fish at 2 p.m.

The first catch of the day was a 7-pounder for the Lakeside-Hot Springs Fishing Team.

“That 7-pounder started the day off right,” Wolcott said. “It made us stick to the game plan.”

Wolcott was the Lakeside quarterback this past fall and threw for 3,462 yards and 30 touchdowns, both single-season school records. He also finished his career with 6,703 yards passing and 63 touchdowns, school records for a career.

Lakeside reached the Class 5A finals this season.

Lakeside quarterback Wally Walcott carries the ball against Robinson in the AAA 5A Finals on Dec. 6. | Justin Manning

All by himself

Drought conditions dropped Rayburn’s water level to about 9 feet below normal.

Griffin Antunes, who represented Henderson High School, fished solo and placed second with 24 pounds and 2 ounces.

The Texan is a collegiate bass fishing signee with the University of Montevallo,

Dragons take 3rd

Joshua Adams and Dakota Morris of the Southlake Carroll Bass Team finished third with 23 pounds and 14 ounces.

Adams and Morris split the $500 Big Bass award with Dean Austin and Caleb Moore of Off The Hook Jr. Bassmasters, from Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Each team caught a 7 pound, 13-ounce fish.

The top five was rounded out with Brayden Griffin and Jacob Cernoske from Willis (Texas) Junior Basskats and Bryce Griffin and Bryce Spann from Waverly Central High School in Waverly, Tennessee.

There were 158 teams in the field.

This event was hosted by Jasper Development District No. 1.