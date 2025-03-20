Little Rock Christian stars earn boys and girls basketball Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year
Little Rock Christian swept the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year race and, even more impressive, both winners still have another high school basketball season to play.
Juniors JJ Andrews for the boys and Whitley Rogers for the girls have been named the winners of the prestigious award for the 2024-25 season.
Rogers, a 5-foot-11 guard, was announced the girls winner last week after helping the Warriors to a 22-5 finish and another 5A state tournament appearance. She had multiple high-scoring games, including a season-high 41 against Greenbrier, and averaged 24.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Along with maintaining a 3.93 GPA, Rogers is active in volunteering for the local food banks and eldercare facilities.
Andrews, who is listed as a four-star prospect, helped the Warriors to the 5A quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual state champion Benton. Before Little Rock Christian bumped up in classification this season, Andrews was a key cog in the Warriors winning back-to-back 4A state titles during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was named the 4A state tournament's Most Valuable Player last year.
During the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard averaged 28.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two blocks per game. He has more than 2,200 points for his career.
Off the court, Andrews maintains a 3.69 GPA. On top of volunteering at various basketball events, including with the Special Olympics, Andrews devotes time to the Arkansas Food Bank as well as local churches.
