Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 64 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 12 games against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 10 Searcy at Maumelle.
Stuttgart at Star City - 7:00 PM
Bismarck at Centerpoint - 7:00 PM
Nashville at Malvern - 7:00 PM
Hector at Conway Christian - 7:00 PM
Catholic at Marion - 7:00 PM
Pine Bluff at Robinson - 7:00 PM
Forrest City at Heber Springs - 7:00 PM
Magnet Cove at Cutter-Morning Star - 7:00 PM
Hamburg at DeWitt - 7:00 PM
Pottsville at Dardanelle - 7:00 PM
Carlisle at England - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Siloam Springs - 7:00 PM
Jessieville at Perryville - 7:00 PM
Searcy at Maumelle - 7:00 PM
Mountain View at Quitman - 7:00 PM
Clarendon at Baptist Prep - 7:00 PM
Crossett at Monticello - 7:00 PM
Lonoke at Hall - 7:00 PM
Helena at Warren - 7:00 PM
Prescott at Smackover - 7:00 PM
Ozark at Lamar - 7:00 PM
Watson Chapel at Beebe - 7:00 PM
Arkadelphia at Genoa Central - 7:00 PM
White Hall at Jacksonville - 7:00 PM
Melbourne at Episcopal - 7:00 PM
Murfreesboro at Spring Hill - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley at Drew Central - 7:00 PM
Dover at Waldron - 7:00 PM
Central Arkansas Christian at Mills University - 7:00 PM
Cabot at Central - 7:00 PM
Bearden at Poyen - 7:00 PM
Hot Springs at Camden Fairview - 7:00 PM
Shiloh Christian at Lake Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Wynne at Harding Academy - 7:00 PM
Bauxite at Ashdown - 7:00 PM
Mountainburg at Mount Ida - 7:00 PM
Fountain Lake at Harmony Grove - 7:00 PM
Southside at Trumann - 7:00 PM
Greenbrier at Harrison - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Southwest at Pulaski Academy - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) at Horatio - 7:00 PM
Hampton at Hazen - 7:00 PM
North Little Rock at Bryant - 7:00 PM
Conway at Little Rock Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Fordyce at Rison - 7:00 PM
Bigelow at Westside - Johnson County - 7:00 PM
Yellville-Summit at Atkins - 7:00 PM
Mayflower at Salem - 7:00 PM
Lee at McCrory - 7:00 PM
Bald Knob at Riverview - 7:00 PM
Parkview at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Benton at West Memphis - 7:00 PM
Sheridan at Sylvan Hills - 7:00 PM
Glen Rose at Paris - 7:00 PM
Barton at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Greene County Tech at Batesville - 7:00 PM
Vilonia at Morrilton - 7:00 PM
Newport at Hoxie - 7:00 PM
Clinton at Mena - 7:00 PM
Gurdon at Foreman - 7:00 PM
Dumas at McGehee - 7:00 PM
Des Arc at East Poinsett County - 7:00 PM
Two Rivers at Danville - 7:00 PM
