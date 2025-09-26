Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
There are 65 games scheduled across the Little Rock metro area this weekend, including 12 game against statewide Top 25 teams. You can follow every game on our Little Rock Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 1 Bryant at Central.
Little Rock High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, September 26, 2025
Cave City at Cedar Ridge - 7:00 PM
Poyen at England - 7:00 PM
Bismarck at Parkers Chapel - 7:00 PM
Piggott at Newport - 7:00 PM
Perryville at Cutter-Morning Star - 7:00 PM
Dover at Dardanelle - 7:00 PM
Bryant at Central - 7:00 PM
Pocahontas at Southside - 7:00 PM
Carlisle at Baptist Prep - 7:00 PM
Mountain Pine at Hector - 7:00 PM
Riverview at Hall - 7:00 PM
Hot Springs at Parkview - 7:00 PM
Jessieville at Magnet Cove - 7:00 PM
Beebe at Maumelle - 7:00 PM
Little Rock Southwest at Conway - 7:00 PM
Monticello at Hamburg - 7:00 PM
Lonoke at Forrest City - 7:00 PM
DeWitt at Warren - 7:00 PM
Centerpoint at Horatio - 7:00 PM
Robinson at Watson Chapel - 7:00 PM
Nashville at Arkadelphia - 7:00 PM
Jacksonville at Pine Bluff - 7:00 PM
Melbourne at Salem - 7:00 PM
White Hall at Searcy - 7:00 PM
McGehee at Drew Central - 7:00 PM
Marion at Sylvan Hills - 7:00 PM
Central Arkansas Christian at Heber Springs - 7:00 PM
Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton - 7:00 PM
Hazen at Bearden - 7:00 PM
Russellville at Van Buren - 7:00 PM
Prescott at Fouke - 7:00 PM
Malvern at Genoa Central - 7:00 PM
Ashdown at Harmony Grove - 7:00 PM
Batesville at Nettleton - 7:00 PM
Bauxite at Fountain Lake - 7:00 PM
Mountainburg at Conway Christian - 7:00 PM
Magazine at Bigelow - 7:00 PM
Morrilton at Greenbrier - 7:00 PM
Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) at Smackover - 7:00 PM
Hampton at Clarendon - 7:00 PM
North Little Rock at Pulaski Academy - 7:00 PM
Cabot at Little Rock Christian Academy - 7:00 PM
Palestine-Wheatley at Rison - 7:00 PM
Quitman at Yellville-Summit - 7:00 PM
Benton at Jonesboro - 7:00 PM
Episcopal at Atkins - 7:00 PM
Helena at Stuttgart - 7:00 PM
Mount Ida at Westside - Johnson County - 7:00 PM
McCrory at Cross County - 7:00 PM
Bald Knob at Mills University - 7:00 PM
Mayflower at Mountain View - 7:00 PM
Camden Fairview at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Catholic at El Dorado - 7:00 PM
Sheridan at West Memphis - 7:00 PM
Fordyce at Barton - 7:00 PM
Paris at Danville - 7:00 PM
Glen Rose at Two Rivers - 7:00 PM
Crossett at Star City - 7:00 PM
Greene County Tech at Harding Academy - 7:00 PM
Clarksville at Vilonia - 7:00 PM
Lamar at Clinton - 7:00 PM
Pottsville at Mena - 7:00 PM
Gurdon at Murfreesboro - 7:00 PM
Dumas at Lakeside - 7:00 PM
Earle at Des Arc - 7:00 PM
