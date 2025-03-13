Melbourne vs. Osceola: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball 3A state championship
The Melbourne Bearkatz and the Osceola Seminoles will square off in the Class 3A boys basketball state championship game Thursday evening at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs with tip-off set for 7:45 p.m.
Pregame
Osceola handed Melbourne its fourth loss of the season Dec. 28, and the Bearkatz can earn both redemption and their first state championship with a win Thursday.
Osceola is in the state final for the eighth time in school history and has won two championships in the past five years, defeating Dumas in 2022 after splitting the 2020 title with Rivercrest after the game was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Melbourne first-year head coach Logan Bailey won't turn 30 until September but is quickly, and fairly quietly, climbing the ranks among the top Arkansas coaches on the hardwood. Before leading the Bearkatz (29-7) to their first state title game since 2009 this season, Bailey took Cabot to the 6A semifinals in 2023 and nearly beat Jonesboro but ultimately came up short, and the Hurricane went on to win their third consecutive championship the next week.
On the opposite side for the Seminoles, Bryanth Basemore has gotten Osceola back to where it expects to be after taking over for Vernon Wilson following the 2022 championship run. The Hughes native previously held the same position at Division II Lane (Tenn.) College for more than a decade and brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to northeast Arkansas.
Since falling to Osceola in their final nonconference game, the Bearkatz dropped consecutive conference matchups against Flippin and Bergman by a combined four points. They then fell to Bergman by 18 on Feb. 11 and have since won nine in a row, including a district championship as well as a regional title championship victory over the Panthers. Melbourne squeaked past Lincoln in the first round, then handled Prescott and Lamar with exceptional shooting and suffocating defense.
Speaking of defense, Osecola has made a reputation of it and allows around 55 points per game. Senior Jeriyan Long (15 ppg, 9 rpg) and junior MJ Washington (16 ppg, 6 rpg) have led the way, and junior Anthony Brown adds 12 points with three assists per contest and junior Tyler Bell brings a balanced attack, averaging nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. Similar to Bell, senior Jeremiah Jacobs has played a role in multiple phases with averages of eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
Melbourne counters with the senior duo of Hayden Edwards (16.6 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 2.4 spg) and Malcolm Hammack (12.3 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg). Edwards and classmate Tanner Williams, who averages 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, each scored 23 points in the Bearkatz's rout of Lamar. Senior Brennon Burch also has been a top contributor with 11 points per game.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
