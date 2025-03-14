Mills vs. Morrilton: Live score, updates of Arkansas (AAA) high school boys basketball 4A state championship
The Mills Comets and the Morrilton Devil Dogs will compete for a second time, and this one will be for everything in the Class 4A boys basketball state championship game Friday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. Tip-off is set for 1:45 p.m.
Pregame
Only the 1A game features two boys teams with more combined state final appearances than Mills and Morrilton. Mills is in the final round for the 10th time, and Morrilton is right behind the Comets with their ninth.
Mills coach Raymond Cooper led the Comets to championship wins in 2017 and 2021, and the Comets split with Magnolia during the 2020 COVID-outbreak season. Cooper has finished runner-up three times at Mills.
Morrilton's Keith Zackery led the Devil Dogs to the title game in 2021, where they fell to Cooper's Comets.
While there have been some close calls, Mills (34-1) has refused to lose, save for the one blemish at the hands of Class 5A finalist Benton back in November. The team has won 19 in a row since. Some of the victories include 6A finalist Bryant, Little Rock Central and Conway as well as 5A's Catholic and Sylvan Hills. Additional triumphs include ones over 3A finalist Melbourne, as well as Friday's opponent, Morrilton, a couple of weeks ago in the 4A-3 Regional Tournament Championship game. The Comets have hardly been challenged since that victory as they won their three state tournament contests by no fewer than 18 points.
Part of the reason for Mills' consistency is the amount of experience it brought back, starting with senior leader Anthony Hester (14 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2 spg). Junior Zaylin Rowland (11.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4.8 apg, 2 spg) and senior Joseph Bell (10.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.8 apg) are additional double-digit scorers who provide plenty in other areas. Juniors Marshall Walls (9.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1 spg) and Maziyah Curry (9ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.3 spg) have been standouts.
It took Morrilton (25-8) some time to get going, but the Devil Dogs benefited from plenty of lessons learned while playing against a host of higher-classification teams during the nonconference slate. Around mid-January is when everything started to click and a win streak began. A few weeks after the run started, tragedy struck the team when junior CJ Clemons, along with his mother and sister, was killed in a car accident in early February.
Playing for their fallen teammate, the Devil Dogs have won 16 of their past 17 contests, the lone loss to Mills in the aforementioned 4A-3 Regional Championship game. Junior Isaiah Templeton (19 ppg, 8 rpg) has been huge for Morrilton, as have classmates Jamarcus Sandidge (10ppg, 3 rpg) and Ty Wright (13 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg). Templeton has received an offer from the University of Central Arkansas, and Sandidge and Wright also have received college interest.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
