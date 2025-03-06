Mountain Home's Brooklynn Mitchell voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)
Mountain Home junior guard Brooklynn Mitchell was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bombers' 72-51 win over Alma on Feb. 22.
Mitchell compiled a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds, against the Airedales.
Mitchell totaled 48% of the more than 6,100 votes.
Mitchell and the Bombers defeated Little Rock Christian 65-56 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament and will take on Nettleton on Friday at 1 p.m.
