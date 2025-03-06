High School

Mountain Home's Brooklynn Mitchell voted High School on SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Player of the Week (3/3/2025)

Mitchell totaled 48% of the votes

Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports

AOTW

Mountain Home junior guard Brooklynn Mitchell was voted SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Bombers' 72-51 win over Alma on Feb. 22. 

Mitchell compiled a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds, against the Airedales.

Mitchell totaled 48% of the more than 6,100 votes.

Mitchell and the Bombers defeated Little Rock Christian 65-56 in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament and will take on Nettleton on Friday at 1 p.m.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kyle Sutherland, SBLive Sports
KYLE SUTHERLAND, SBLIVE SPORTS

Kyle Sutherland is a prep sports journalist and broadcaster. Along with High School on SI, his work has been featured in outlets including the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Arkansas PBS, Best of Arkansas Sports, Hooten's Arkansas Football and The Natural State Sports Network. He is also the color commentator for 103.7 The Buzz's high school football Game of the Week.

Home/Arkansas