Top 25 Arkansas high school boys basketball rankings (1/27/2025)
We blinked and then all of a sudden the final week of January arrived, which means the final month of the regular season is right around the corner.
There was no shortage of headliner matchups on last week's slate, and more are on the horizon.
No. 1 Jonesboro evaded its first loss against in-state competition, No. 2 Springdale made a statement on its arch-rival's home court, and Little Rock Christian proved it is the team to beat thus far in the 5A-Central and possibly all of Class 5A.
For the second consecutive week there was vast movement past the Top 10, with a Class 4A squad taking the place of the team it knocked out in the final spot.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
January 27, 2025
1. Jonesboro (19-1)
Last week: 1
Visiting Bryant took Jonesboro to overtime in Tuesday’s showdown, but the Hurricane outscored the Hornets 12-6 in the extra period, and Friday’s triumph over Little Rock Southwest put their win streak at six. After consecutive contests at Don Riggs Gym, Jonesboro is on the road twice this week with trips to No. 20 Conway and No. 17 Little Rock Central.
2. Springdale (18-3)
Last week: 2
The Red Dogs made the most of their only game of the week with a dominant win at rival Fayetteville, and they are without question the current favorite by a wide margin in an otherwise wide-open 6A-West. They have held their past three opponents to fewer than 30 points and have two more chances to prove themselves this week against No. 9 Bentonville and No. 8 Springdale Har-Ber.
3. Benton (17-3)
Last week: 3
After wins over Sheridan and Hot Springs Lakeside, the Panthers have yet to be challenged against 5A-South opposition, and that likely will not change this week in the week’s only contest against El Dorado.
4. Mills (21-1)
Last week: 4
The Comets secured their 14th consecutive win in a 20-point triumph over Bauxite, the only game they played last week. They take on Malvern and Fountain Lake at home this week.
5. Bryant (13-8)
Last week: 5
The Hornets bounced back from a tough road loss to top-ranked Jonesboro with a rout of Cabot. A crucial final week of January looms as they face No. 15 North Little Rock and No. 20 Conway before hosting a rematch against Jonesboro on Feb. 7.
6. Little Rock Christian (17-4)
Last week: 7
The heroics of five-star prospect J.J. Andrews powered the Warriors past Maumelle as he was exceptional in putting up a career-high 43 points to go with 13 rebounds in the Top 10 showdown, and he put up 28 against Beebe.
7. Maumelle (15-6)
Last week: 6
The Round 1 bout with Little Rock Christian did not go as planned for the Hornets, but they did regain some confidence after surviving Vilonia in a hard-fought battle. They get Catholic at home to start the week before hitting the road Friday to play Beebe.
8. Springdale Har-Ber (11-8)
Last week: 8
It is human nature for the outside world to focus on Friday’s big matchup when Har-Ber travels across I-49 to take on No. 2 Springdale, but the Wildcats have a home matchup against a gritty Fort Smith Northside squad to focus on first.
9. Bentonville (13-6)
Last week: 11
The Tigers’ continued progress was evident as they pulled away late against Rogers and crosstown foe Bentonville West. They have won eight of their past nine contests with two huge matchups ahead in No. 2 Springdale and No. 16 Fayetteville.
10. Harrison (18-4)
Last week: 10
The Goblins had a much more relaxed week as opposed to two of their previous three games that came down to the final seconds as they earned consecutive double-digit victories over Siloam Springs and Van Buren. They close January with Greenwood and No. 24 Russellville, squads that are in the top four of the 5A-West standings.
11. Forrest City (17-2)
Last week: 12
The Mustangs held Wynne and Lonoke to under 40 points in conference routs. With the regular season less than a month from ending, they look to add to their 12-game win streak against Stuttgart and Trumann as they conclude the January slate.
12. Valley View (17-2)
Last week: 13
After very impressive victories over Searcy and Greene County Tech, the stakes could not get much bigger at this point in the season for the Blazers as they take on No. 14 Marion and then No. 13 Nettleton on Friday. If they come out on top in those contests, they will own sole possession of first place in the 5A-East.
13. Nettleton (18-2)
Last week: 14
The past four games have been wins by close margins, but wins nonetheless as the Raiders keep rolling. They must keep their focus on Tuesday’s matchup with Paragould before a massive contest against No. 12 Valley View that could decide who enters February with the 5A-East’s top spot.
14. Marion (16-5)
Last week: 15
As they expected, the Patriots took care of business against Paragould and Batesville with a crucial four-game stretch ahead. They finish January with No. 12 Valley View and Greene County Tech, and it does not get any easier to start February as they’ll take on No. 22 West Memphis and No. 13 Nettleton.
15. North Little Rock (10-5)
Last week: 16
After the Wildcats sent a reminder to the state in a close loss to top-ranked Jonesboro that they are certainly capable of a second half of the season surge, they got past Conway in their lone game of the week. They have another big one against No. 5 Bryant to tip the week before wrapping it up against Cabot.
16. Fayetteville (14-6)
Last week: 9
Let’s call it what it is — the Purple Dogs had a very disappointing night as they were held to a season-low 26 points at home to rival Springdale. The good news is they sit only two games out of first place in the 6A-West standings with Fort Smith Southside and No. 9 Bentonville on the schedule this week.
17. Little Rock Central (10-11)
Last week: 21
Don’t look now, but the Tigers have won five of their past seven contests, with the two losses to Top 15 opposition, after convincing victories over Cabot and Conway. They look to make it three in a row against Little Rock Southwest before the Jan. 31 matchup with top-ranked Jonesboro.
18. Farmington (17-4)
Last week: 18
The Cardinals have rebounded well after taking one on the chin to Harrison as they are now on a three-game win streak after a survival in Mountain Home and a 19-point triumph over Russellville. They have Alma and Van Buren to finish January.
19. Bentonville West (12-7)
Last week: 19
For the first time this season, the Wolverines are on a three-game skid after home losses to Fayetteville and Bentonville. They are on the road twice this week but do have favorable matchups against Rogers Heritage and Fort Smith Southside as they aim to get back on track.
20. Conway (12-8)
Last week: 17
For the first time since mid-December, the Wampus Cats are on a two-game skid after Top 25 losses to North Little Rock and Little Rock Central. It does not get easier as January's final slate is their toughest two-game stretch thus far — against top-ranked Jonesboro and No. 5 Bryant.
21. Alma (13-8)
Last week: 24
The Airedales flipped the script from the previous week when they dropped consecutive games by responding with wins over Van Buren and Mountain Home. They take on No. 18 Farmington on Tuesday and wrap up January against Siloam Springs on Friday.
22. West Memphis (12-8)
Last week: 20
It has been a rough go for the Blue Devils since the start of 5A-East play, dropping three of their five league contests to Top 25 opposition. Currently on a three-game skid, this week is crucial to get back in the win column and get on a streak before the Feb. 7 rematch against No. 14 Marion.
23. Hot Springs (12-7)
Last week: 23
It has not come easy, but the Trojans have bounced back well after the Jan. 14 loss to El Dorado, winning their past three 5A-South games. They look to keep growing the streak with home contests against Sheridan and Hot Springs Lakeside this week.
24. Russellville (17-5)
Last week: 22
The Cyclones watched their chance at a four-game win streak come to a humbling end at the hands of Farmington. Two home games are up this week, starting with Mountain Home and followed by No. 10 Harrison.
25. Morrilton (14-7)
Last week: NR
The Devil Dogs got off to a slow start, beginning the season 2-4, but they have won 12 of their past 15, including Friday's triumph over Joe T. Robinson. The Senators won their previous 14 games. Morrilton plays once this week, a Jan. 31 matchup against Clinton.
Dropped out
Joe T. Robinson
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App