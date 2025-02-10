Top 25 Arkansas high school boys basketball rankings (2/10/2025)
Basketball madness typically begins in March, but there was more chaos in Arkansas prep boys basketball — particularly in the Top 10 — than we'd had all season.
Jonesboro suffered its first loss against in-state competition as the Bryant defense was too much for the Hurricane to overcome in the second half, and Conway's win over North Little Rock created more surprises in the 6A-Central.
With Jonesboro's defeat, heavy 6A-West favorite Springdale claimed the No. 1 spot.
Despite all that happened, every team held on to its Top 25 spot as we are down to the final few weeks of the regular season.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
February 10, 2025
1. Springdale (23-3)
Last week: 2
They have had a very strong argument to be the state’s top team essentially all season, and the Red Dogs have now officially moved into the No. 1 spot. They have hardly been challenged in 6A-West play, and that is not likely to change this week despite No. 18 Bentonville West being on the schedule.
2. Benton (21-3)
Last week: 3
Since dropping consecutive contests to out-of-state squads in late December, the Panthers have won 11 consecutive games and are cruising through 5A-South play, where they hold a two-game lead for the league’s top seed. They take on second-place and 22nd-ranked Hot Springs on Tuesday before facing Pine Bluff on Friday.
3. Jonesboro (22-1)
Last week: 1
Considering Jonesboro’s overall body of work, a road loss to a Bryant squad that has proven itself on multiple occasions is not going to be held against the Hurricane harshly. Two more big challenges await this week, starting with a very good Whitehaven (Tenn.) squad in a Monday nonconference matchup before taking on No. 14 North Little Rock.
4. Mills (24-1)
Last week: 4
They had to sweat both of last week’s games against two very good squads in Little Rock Hall and eStem, but the Comets found a way to close out both by a combined five points. Aiming to get back in their normal flow this week, they take on Bauxite and Malvern.
5. Bryant (15-9)
Last week: 12
The Hornets went to halftime tied 30-30 with top-ranked Jonesboro, then came out with authority and forced nine third-quarter turnovers that ended up propelling them to a statement 18-point victory. There’s no time to let their guard down as this week tips off against a 21st-ranked Little Rock Central squad that is motivated after dropping a close one to Bryant in January.
6. Springdale Har-Ber (14-9)
Last week: 5
At this point last month the Wildcats were two games under .500; they have since won eight of their past nine games with the lone loss to top-ranked Springdale. They take on an 11th-ranked Bentonville squad with revenge on its mind Tuesday before finishing the week against Fort Smith Southside.
7. Maumelle (19-6)
Last week: 6
They have certainly been pushed a few times, but the Hornets have won five consecutive contests, including the most recent over rival Parkview and Jacksonville. They have one game this week and it’s one to watch as they face off against a hot Sylvan Hills squad Friday.
8. Forrest City (20-2)
Last week: 9
A rematch against Southside (Batesville) in the Mustangs' lone game of the week had similar results to the one in January, except it was an even wider margin of victory this time. They take on Wynne and Lonoke this week.
9. Fayetteville (17-7)
Last week: 13
The Purple Dogs still have plenty in front of them, but two losses to Springdale Har-Ber each by less than a handful of points are tough pills to swallow. That being said, they are still tied for third for the 6A-West’s No. 3 seed with Bentonville as they take on Fort Smith Northside and Rogers this week.
10. Little Rock Christian (19-5)
Last week: 10
The Warriors had to shake off some rust during the first half of the week’s only game but separated once they came out of the locker room at halftime and returned to Little Rock with a bounceback victory. They are back to a regularly scheduled two-game week with Vilonia and Parkview on the slate.
11. Bentonville (15-8)
Last week: 14
The Tigers rebounded from a tough week with back-to-back convincing wins over Fort Smith Southside and Rogers Heritage. One of their three 6A-West losses was to No. 6 Springdale Har-Ber, and Bentonville gets a shot at redemption Tuesday at home before heading to Fort Smith Northside on Friday.
12. Valley View (21-2)
Last week: 11
The Blazers have been one of the state’s most consistent squads, currently riding a 12-game win streak and leading the 5A-East race. They take on Paragould and No. 25 West Memphis this week looking to prepare for the back end of the regular-season schedule in which they will face some of the conference's other top teams.
13. Harrison (21-5)
Last week: 7
It is a given that anytime Harrison and Mountain Home take the floor, win-loss records are irrelevant. The Goblins took January’s matchup in a close call at The Hangar, but the Bombers earned redemption on Harrison’s court the second time, though the Goblins did bounce back against Greenwood on Friday.
14. North Little Rock (14-6)
Last week: 8
The emotion from victory in yet another classic with arch-nemesis Little Rock Central took some wind out of the Charging Wildcats’ sails and they came up short at home against a recently-struggling Conway squad to close the week. There's no time to rest as they have to switch their focus to Little Rock Southwest before getting another try at No. 3 Jonesboro on Friday.
15. Farmington (21-4)
Last week: 15
After taking one on the chin to Harrison in mid-January, the Cardinals have handled their business and are tied atop the 5A-West standings thanks to some help from other teams. They’ll get their shot at sole possession of the conference’s No. 1 seed as well as redemption when they travel to No. 13 Harrison on Tuesday.
16. Nettleton (21-3)
Last week: 16
The Raiders had a mostly painless week in taking down Searcy twice as each contest was won by more than 20 points. This week features a much stiffer slate against No. 17 Marion and a scrappy Greene County Tech squad.
17. Marion (18-6)
Last week: 17
Marion played one game last week and looked good, taking down rival West Memphis to complete the season sweep of the Blue Devils. No. 16 Nettleton is up first this week before finishing Friday against Searcy.
18. Bentonville West (15-8)
Last week: 18
The Wolverines already beat Springdale Har-Ber in January and had a season sweep on their minds, but they fell just short against the Wildcats in the rematch. They did rebound against Fort Smith Northside, and they will next take on Rogers on Tuesday before heading over to play top-ranked Springdale on Friday.
19. Sylvan Hills (14-8)
Last week: 19
If you have not already, it is officially safe to label the Bears a Class 5A sleeper as they have won seven consecutive contests, including a Top 10 triumph over Little Rock Christian. They’ll go for another Top 10 victory against Maumelle in Bear Country on Friday, but they cannot focus on that before taking on a scrappy Catholic squad Tuesday.
20. Conway (13-11)
Last week: 22
It would be the understatement of the year as it relates to the Wampus Cats to say Friday’s victory could not have come at a more perfect time. Conway was 12-6 and riding a seven-game win streak in mid-January before dropping five in a row, but the play of senior Xavion Smiley led Conway to victory over the Charging Wildcats, and they now shift focus to Cabot and No. 21 Little Rock Central this week.
21. Little Rock Central (11-13)
Last week: 20
The Tigers’ lone game of the week was another hard-fought battle against rival North Little Rock, but they were unable to close it out in the fourth quarter. They have another huge opportunity at a statement victory against No. 5 Bryant on Tuesday before capping the week against Cabot.
22. Hot Springs (16-8)
Last week: 23
Crucial victories last week — first over Hot Springs Lakeside and then a thrilling buzzer-beating triumph over Lake Hamilton — kept the Trojans safely in second place in the 5A-South race. They take on conference leader and second-ranked Benton on Tuesday before closing the week against El Dorado.
23. Alma (15-11)
Last week: 24
The Airedales have won four of their past six contests, with the two slip-ups to Farmington as they came up short by five points in Friday’s matchup against the Cardinals. This week is about redemption as they aim to avenge January losses to Greenwood and No. 13 Harrison.
24. Morrilton (17-7)
Last week: 25
Playing with incredibly heavy hearts because of the tragic loss of teammate CJ Clemons, the Devil Dogs took down Pulaski Academy on Isaiah Templeton’s go-ahead layup right before the final buzzer, and they followed with a win over Heber Springs. Winners of eight consecutive games, the Devils Dogs take on Central Arkansas Christian and Lisa Academy West this week.
25. West Memphis (14-9)
Last week: 21
While most of the defeats have been to Top 25 competition, it is a fact the Blue Devils have dropped five of their past eight games after Friday’s loss to rival Marion. They start the week against a Batesville team still looking for its first conference win before getting a big opportunity against No. 12 Valley View after falling to the Blazers by a point Jan. 17.
Dropped out
None
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App