Top 25 Arkansas high school boys basketball rankings (2/24/2025)
As forecasted, Mother Nature caused major changes that forced some games to be made up this week in the final slate of the 2024-25 regular season.
While there was one very noticeable change in the Top 10 after Little Rock Christian was knocked off by Little Rock Catholic, other than some occasional shifting, every team at least held on to their spot in the Top 25.
With Class 5A and 6A concluding their regular seasons this week, Class 1A-4A will play regional tournaments as we are right around the corner from tipping off state tournaments.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL STATE RANKINGS
February 24, 2025
1. Springdale (26-3)
Last week: 1
The Red Dogs were challenged as hard as they have been in 6A-West play by rival Fayetteville, but they refused to lose as they slipped past the Purple Dogs with a seven-point victory. Springdale will seal the conference’s top seed so long as it wins one of its games against No. 15 Bentonville and No. 6 Springdale Har-Ber this week.
2. Benton (23-3)
Last week: 2
Benton did not play last week. Already with the 5A-South’s No. 1 seed sealed, the Panthers will conclude the regular season this week with Hot Springs Lakeside, Lake Hamilton and Sheridan.
3. Jonesboro (23-3)
Last week: 3
Jonesboro did not play last week. The Hurricane will wrap up the regular season with a three-game slate against Top 25 opponents — No. 22 Little Rock Southwest, No. 23 Conway and No. 19 Little Rock Central.
4. Mills (27-1)
Last week: 4
With last Monday’s victory over Fountain Lake, the Comets will take a 21-game win streak to the postseason. They will be their conference’s top seed in this week’s 4A-3 Regional Tournament at Clinton.
5. Bryant (17-9)
Last week: 5
Bryant did not play last week. The Hornets will wrap up the regular season with Cabot, No. 17 North Little Rock and No. 23 Conway.
6. Springdale Har-Ber (17-9)
Last week: 6
The Wildcats enter this week on a six-game win streak and will likely be the 6A-West’s No. 2 state tournament seed. Before shifting their focus to postseason play, they will conclude the regular season at Fort Smith Northside before hosting top-ranked Springdale in the finale.
7. Maumelle (21-6)
Last week: 7
The Hornets escaped Greenbrier in an early-week matchup, but they were then forced to wait until this Wednesday for their highly anticipated matchup against No. 16 Little Rock Christian.
8. Forrest City (24-2)
Last week: 8
Winners of 19 in a row, the Mustangs finished the regular season with wins over Trumann and Stuttgart. They will be the 4A-3’s No. 1 seed in this week’s 4A-2 Regional Tournament in Highland.
9. Fayetteville (20-8)
Last week: 9
Although it was a much, much better showing than the January matchup, the Purple Dogs fell short at Springdale, and that snapped the Purple Dogs’ three-game win streak. They will take on Fort Smith Southside and No. 15 Bentonville in their final regular-season games.
10. Harrison (24-5)
Last week: 11
A Saturday victory over Van Buren put the Goblins’ win streak at four. They have a one-and-a-half game advantage in the 5A-West race with Siloam Springs and Russellville up this week to finish the regular season.
11. Marion (22-6)
Last week: 12
Since falling in a close matchup to Valley View on Jan. 28, the Patriots have been rolling to the tune of a six-game win streak. They will get a shot at redemption to tip off this week before concluding the regular season against Greene County Tech.
12. Valley View (24-3)
Last week: 13
The Blazers rebounded from a tough loss and started a new win streak with victories over Searcy and Greene County Tech. They have a challenging week ahead against No. 11 Marion and No. 14 Nettleton as they look to wrap up the 5A-East title outright.
13. Farmington (22-5)
Last week: 14
Farmington did not play last week. The Cardinals will conclude their regular season with a three-game slate that features Russellville, Mountain Home and Van Buren.
14. Nettleton (23-4)
Last week: 15
A bounceback week featured a sweep over Greene County Tech and Batesville. The Raiders currently have the advantage for the 5A-East’s No. 2 seed as they look forward to playing this week’s three-game slate that includes No. 21 West Memphis, Paragould and No. 12 Valley View.
15. Bentonville (17-10)
Last week: 16
The Tigers really needed to gain some confidence after dropping consecutive games for the second time in the past three weeks, and they got it done in victories over Rogers and Bentonville West. They will be the 6A-West’s three or four seed in the 6A state tournament, depending on how this week’s matchups against top-ranked Springdale and No. 9 Fayetteville turn out.
16. Little Rock Christian (21-6)
Last week: 10
Catholic has proven time and time again that it can sneak up on anyone, and the Rockets’ latest opponent they did it to was the Warriors as Catholic shocked LRC inside Warrior Arena on Saturday. The Warriors still have plenty in front of them, starting with a huge midweek bounceback opportunity against No. 7 Maumelle, but they first have to keep their focus on Beebe.
17. North Little Rock (14-8)
Last week: 18
North Little Rock did not play last week. The Charging Wildcats will conclude their regular season against No. 5 Bryant, which is starving for redemption, and Cabot.
18. Sylvan Hills (16-9)
Last week: 19
The Bears had no problems against Beebe in a bounceback victory after dropping a tough one to Maumelle. They have already locked up the 5A-Central’s No. 3 seed as they finish up the regular season with Jacksonville and Greenbrier this week.
19. Little Rock Central (13-14)
Last week: 21
Trailing after one quarter to Conway, the Tigers got rolling and ran away with a convincing victory on the road. It's a big final week of the regular season ahead with contests against No. 22 Little Rock Southwest and No. 3 Jonesboro.
20. Bentonville West (16-11)
Last week: 17
While they have already secured a spot in the 6A state tournament, the Wolverines have gone in the wrong direction, having dropped their previous three contests. They should be able to get some much-needed momentum in favorable matchups this week against Rogers Heritage and Fort Smith Southside.
21. West Memphis (17-9)
Last week: 22
Don’t look now, but if the regular season were over today, the Blue Devils would be in the 5A state tournament after they convincingly swept Greene County Tech in the 2024-25 series. They still have business to handle as they conclude the regular season against No. 14 Nettleton, Searcy and Paragould.
22. Little Rock Southwest (14-10)
Last week: 23
Little Rock Southwest did not play last week. The Gryphons have already secured a state tournament berth, but they can improve their seeding with big matchups in the final week of the regular season against No. 3 Jonesboro and No. 19 Little Rock Central.
23. Conway (14-12)
Last week: 20
The Wampus Cats had a quality start at home Friday against Little Rock Central, but things quickly got away from them. It would be a gross understatement to say their final week of the regular season will provide great challenges as they face No. 3 Jonebsoro and No. 5 Bryant.
24. Hot Springs (19-9)
Last week: 24
Save for two losses to No. 2 Benton, the Trojans have been rolling since dropping a surprising contest to El Dorado five weeks ago. With the 5A-South’s No. 2 seed in hand, they will conclude the regular season against Pine Bluff on Tuesday.
25. Morrilton (20-7)
Last week: 25
Playing for fallen teammate CJ Clemons, the Devil Dogs dug deep and came out on top in a gritty win over Joe T. Robinson that secured the 4A-4 regular-season conference title. Next up is the 4A-1 Regional Tournament at Dardanelle.
Dropped out
None
