Top 25 Arkansas high school boys basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
A new month has begun, and the start of February also means the back half of conference play tips off.
Along with trying to remain healthy through the home stretch while also fighting to secure a postseason berth, teams are facing the uphill battle of staving off sickness.
Once again, top-ranked Jonesboro and No. 2 Springdale proved they are the supreme sqauds in their respective Class 6A conferences, while 5A-South leader Benton remained firm at No. 3 and Class 4A favorite Mills stayed at No. 4.
Past that, multiple Top 10 teams fell, causing quite a bit of movement all the way down, and an impressive 5A-Central team notched a big road win to earn its way in the Top 25.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS BOYS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
February 3, 2025
1. Jonesboro (21-1)
Last week: 1
Just like everyone battling sickness, the Hurricane gutted through two hard-fought games, plus consecutive trips to central Arkansas. They return to Don Riggs on Tuesday against Cabot before hitting the road again to play No. 12 Bryant.
2. Springdale (20-3)
Last week: 2
The Red Dogs flexed both arms against Fayetteville on Jan. 24, then did it twice more in Top 25 matchups against Bentonville and Springdale Har-Ber. With a two-game lead in the 6A-West standings halfway through league play, they’ll take on both Fort Smith squads this week, and they finish with Rogers on Friday.
3. Benton (19-3)
Last week: 3
The Panthers enter February with their unblemished streak in 2025 still intact as they have won nine consecutive contests following wins over Hot Springs and El Dorado. Looking to extend that streak to double digits, they host Arkansas High and White Hall this week.
4. Mills (22-1)
Last week: 4
They played only one game last week, but the Comets put on their best defensive performance of the season as they routed a quality Fountain Lake squad. No team in Class 4A has pushed Mills like Little Rock Hall has, and the Warriors enter The Galaxy for a showdown Tuesday night.
5. Springdale Har-Ber (12-9)
Last week: 8
The Wildcats started the week strong with a convincing triumph over Fort Smith Northside to notch their fifth consecutive win, but like many of their crosstown rival Springdale’s opponents, they could not keep pace with the deep lineup of the Red Dogs. That said, other teams falling slots them in the Top 5. They’ve got three games this week — Rogers and No. 18 Bentonville West, and then they finish with No. 13 Fayetteville.
6. Maumelle (17-6)
Last week: 7
Despite coming out with wins over Vilonia and Catholic after the Little Rock Christian loss, the Hornets did not look their best. They wanted to change that narrative with a new month approaching, and they did with a sound defeat of Beebe. They are tied for first in the 5A-Central standings thanks to Sylvan Hills’ win over Little Rock Christian.
7. Harrison (20-4)
Last week: 10
Some finishes came down to the final second, but the Goblins made it through the first half of 5A-West play unbeaten. Holding a one-game lead for the league’s top seed, they’ll get the second half started this week at home against Mountain Home, and then they head to Greenwood.
8. North Little Rock (13-5)
Last week: 15
Even in losses, the Charging Wildcats have demonstrated throughout the season they can play with some of the state’s best. That really came to fruition Tuesday as they rode a 21-7 run to start the game against No. 5 Bryant and never looked back. NLR is on a three-game win streak for the first time in two months with home games against No. 20 Little Rock Central and No. 22 Conway next.
9. Forrest City (19-2)
Last week: 11
The Mustangs have been right on the outside looking in of the Top 10 since the rankings first dropped in early January, and they continue to roll with wins over Stuttgart and Trumann. They have one game this week as they play host to Southside (Batesville).
10. Little Rock Christian (18-5)
Last week: 6
It goes without saying the Warriors endured a tough one-point defeat to a much-improved Sylvan Hills team, so much so that head coach Tyler Wayman did not allow his team to shake hands after the conclusion. The defeat snapped a six-game win streak, and LRCA looks to get back on track in its lone game this week against Greenbrier on Tuesday.
11. Valley View (19-2)
Last week: 12
If you have not been paying attention to these Blazers, it's time to start — they have won 10 in a row after securing back-to-back Top 15 victories last week over Marion and Nettleton. They hold a one-game lead for the top spot in the 5A-East standings over Nettleton.
12. Bryant (14-9)
Last week: 5
The Hornets have endured their share of losses playing through a very tough schedule, but not one quite like the shellacking they took from North Little Rock to tip off the week. They had a short memory as they soundly defeated Conway on Friday and now have all week to prepare for the rematch against top-ranked Jonesboro at home on Friday.
13. Fayetteville (16-6)
Last week: 16
Fresh opportunities could not have come soon enough for the Purple Dogs and they made the most of them, starting the week with a rout of Fort Smith Southside before notching a crucial victory over Bentonville. They can take sole possession of the 6A-West’s No. 2 seed if they handle business against Rogers Heritage and No. 5 Springdale Har-Ber this week.
14. Bentonville (13-8)
Last week: 9
For the first time since early December, the Tigers find themselves on a two-game skid after dropping crucial contests to Springdale and Fayetteville. They’re on the road twice in favorable matchups this week as they take on Fort Smith Southside and Rogers Heritage.
15. Farmington (19-4)
Last week: 18
The Cardinals kept it rolling as the win streak sits at five after their debacle against Harrison in mid-January. They have their focus on Siloam Springs and No. 24 Alma this week before the Feb. 11 showdown with the Goblins that likely will decide the 5A-West champion.
16. Nettleton (19-3)
Last week: 13
All of the Raiders’ defeats have come to Top 20 Class 5A competition, and two were in a month’s span at the hands of East Conference foe Valley View by five points or fewer. Because of a makeup game, they’ll take on Searcy twice this week — first at home and then they finish the week on the road.
17. Marion (16-5)
Last week: 14
The Patriots are still in a good spot sitting a game and a half back in third place of the 5A-East standings but know they left some meat on the bone with both of their league defeats being by single-digit points. Another huge week is ahead with No. 21 West Memphis and No. 16 Nettleton on the slate.
18. Bentonville West (14-7)
Last week: 19
The Wolverines expected to rebound after a frustrating three-game skid and they did by securing two road victories over Rogers Heritage and Fort Smith Southside. They conquered Springdale Har-Ber in the 6A-West opener and now look to sweep the Wildcats to start the second half of conference play on the right foot.
19. Sylvan Hills (12-8)
Last week: NR
New, but familiar, head coach Josh Hill and the Bears were sitting one game under .500 two weeks ago. They have since won six of seven contests, the one hiccup coming to No. 6 Maumelle, and their most recent triumph was a road win over No. 6 Little Rock Christian. They are hoping to show this run is not a fluke with Vilonia and Parkview up this week.
20. Little Rock Central (11-12)
Last week: 17
While the week was not a complete wash with a victory over Little Rock Southwest, the Tigers fought hard at home against top-ranked Jonesboro but the Hurricane once again finished strong. Central gets right back at it in its lone game of this week Tuesday with a trip to No. 8 North Little Rock.
21. West Memphis (14-8)
Last week: 22
Desperately needing some confidence after dropping four of five games, the Blue Devils picked up victories over Searcy and Paragould. Fighting for their postseason lives in a crowded 5A-East league, they can put all of their focus on one game this week, which will be a trip to play their rival, 17th-ranked Marion.
22. Conway (12-10)
Last week: 20
While it has been to Top 20 competition, the Wampus Cats are on a four-game skid and need to get things figured out quickly as they will have to play all of those teams again in the second half of the conference schedule. They are on the road for both games this week — at Little Rock Southwest and No. 8 North Little Rock.
23. Hot Springs (14-8)
Last week: 23
The week started well as the Trojans notched their fourth consecutive win by taking down Sheridan, but No. 3 Benton was too much in the 25-point triumph Friday. The Trojans look to complete the season sweep of crosstown foes Hot Springs Lakeside and Lake Hamilton this week.
24. Alma (14-10)
Last week: 21
The Airedales split last week’s matchups, first a loss to Farmington before conquering Siloam Springs. They start this week’s slate against a Russellville squad with redemption on its mind before getting another shot at Farmington on Friday.
25. Morrilton (15-7)
Last week: 25
The only game the Devil Dogs played last week was an important one as they took down Clinton to take a game and a half lead in the 4A-5 North standings. They face off against Pulaski Academy and Heber Springs this week.
Dropped out
Russellville
