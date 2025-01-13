Top 25 Arkansas high school girls basketball rankings (1/13/2025)
As expected, Mother Nature postponed many of the late-week basketball games after winter-weather storms that had some parts of the state reporting more than a foot of snow. Temperatures for this week still will be January-like, but the first full slate of action for 2025 is a full go.
Because of the lack of contests, there was not much movement in the rankings, but one very familiar Class 5A powerhouse entered the mix.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
January 13, 2025
1. Conway (18-1)
Last week: 1
Prep basketball fans were not able to witness the always-anticipated matchup with North Little Rock that was scheduled for Friday, but the Wampus Cats did notch their first conference win of the season in a rout of Little Rock Southwest. They have Cabot on Tuesday before stepping out of The Natural State’s borders one more time with a home matchup against Link (Mo.) Academy.
2. Farmington (13-1)
Last week: 2
The Cardinals had no problems in their 5A-West opener, handling Siloam Springs while holding the Panthers to 32 points, Farmington’s fourth-lowest point total allowed this season. Harrison and three-time defending 5A champion Greenwood are on the slate for this week.
3. Springdale Har-Ber (14-2)
Last week: 3
A 16-point win over Bentonville West put the Wildcats at 2-0 in 6A-West play, and they will return to action Monday with a makeup game against No. 23 Fayetteville before the current week’s scheduled games between No. 18 Bentonville and Fort Smith Southside.
4. Mountain Home (15-2)
Last week: 4
The win streak is now up to 12 after the Bombers held arch-rival Harrison to 30 points in a crucial victory to start 5A-West play on the right foot. Siloam Springs and Van Buren are on the schedule for this week.
5. Springdale (13-2)
Last week: 5
Suffocating defense powered the Red Dogs to a convincing win over Fort Smith Southside in their only contest early last week. They have favorable matchups this week against Rogers Heritage and Bentonville West, plus a makeup game against Rogers to start the week Monday.
6. Fort Smith Northside (11-3)
Last week: 6
After snapping a two-game skid with a win over Rogers in the 6A-West opener, the Bears welcome Bentonville West for a makeup contest before facing off in back-to-back Top 25 showdowns with No. 23 Fayetteville and No. 18 Bentonville.
7. Little Rock Christian (12-2)
Last week: 7
Already sitting at 2-0 in 5A-Central play, the Warriors did not play their scheduled conference game with Vilonia because of the winter-weather postponements, but they did take care of business in a nonconference matchup against Bryant. League play resumes this week with Parkview and Mount St. Mary.
8. Greene County Tech (15-2)
Last week: 8
A convincing victory over rival Paragould put the Eagles’ win streak at eight and they now aim to bump that up to double digits this week in 5A-East contests against Searcy and Nettleton.
9. Little Rock Central (12-4)
Last week: 9
A dogfight that lived up to expectations, the Tigers prevailed at home in a Top 10 matchup against North Little Rock to start 6A-Central play 1-0. They are on the road twice this week, first to Bryant before heading to Cabot.
10. North Little Rock (11-7)
Last week: 10
Despite a valiant effort in a tough environment, the Charging Wildcats came up short in their second consecutive matchup to drop them to an 0-1 start in the always-brutal 6A-Central. They have favorable opportunities to bounce back this week against Little Rock Southwest and Jonesboro before another anticipated showdown against top-ranked Conway.
11. Pulaski Academy (18-0)
Last week: 11
The Bruins continue to roll along after a win over Fountain Lake in which Randi Stewart, Sophia Boyd and Madison Sanders each reached double-digit points. They have high hopes of being 20-0 by the time this week is finished, but Stuttgart is the next up hoping to end PA’s unbeaten run.
12. Nashville (11-6)
Last week: 12
The Scrapperettes ran away from Mills in a road nonconference matchup, headlined by a dominant performance from junior Karstyn Scrivner, who scored a career-high 30 points to go with six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Nashville begins 4A-7 play Tuesday and while the league is certainly deeper than usual, it is still Nashville’s until someone proves otherwise.
13. Marion (11-6)
Last week: 15
A critical road win over rival West Memphis in a Top 15 matchup put the Patriots at 1-0 in the always-deep 5A-East as well as instilled some much-needed confidence after the squad had dropped two of the previous three contests. They are back at home against Nettleton on Tuesday.
14. Vilonia (9-6)
Last week: 14
The Eagles hardly broke a sweat against Mount St. Mary as they held the Belles to 21 points, which is Vilonia’s lowest point total allowed this season. Last Friday’s matchup against No. 7 Little Rock Christian was postponed, but they have an enticing contest against a motivated No. 22 Beebe squad Tuesday in the Eagle’s Nest to tip off the week.
15. West Memphis (10-3)
Last week: 13
It is certainly not the end of the world, but the Blue Devils let a precious 5A-East win slip away at home to rival Marion that also snapped an eight-game win streak. They have a favorable opportunity to rebound on the road against Batesville before another big opportunity to conclude the week at home in a Top 20 matchup against No. 19 Valley View.
16. Dover (18-0)
Last week: 17
The Pirates get back to 3A-5 play this week — where they are tied with Baptist Prep for first place with a 6-0 record — against Atkins and Two Rivers after handling Class 4A Bauxite in their lone contest last week.
17. Lake Hamilton (11-6)
Last week: 18
After letting one slip away against unbeaten No. 11 Pulaski Academy in the Kameron Hale Invitational championship round, the Wolves bounced back with a win over Hot Springs to enter this week with a 5A-South record of 4-0. They hit the road twice in the next two games, first in a nonconference bout with Forrest City before getting back to league play against Benton.
18. Bentonville (12-4)
Last week: 19
The Tigers have won seven of their past eight contests with two huge opportunities this week, starting with a trip to No. 3 Springdale Har-Ber before finishing with a home matchup with No. 6 Fort Smith Northside.
19. Valley View (13-2)
Last week: 20
Valley View did not play last week. The Blazers open this week at home against Paragould before they head to No. 15 West Memphis on Friday.
20. De Queen (19-0)
Last week: 21
Mother Nature forced the Leopards to wait on a chance to make a statement against No. 12 Nashville, but they do have back-to-back home games against sneaky Camden Fairview and Arkadelphia to keep them busy this week as they tip off 4A-7 play.
21. Quitman (17-0)
Last week: 22
A nine-point win over Conway Christian increased the Bulldogs’ lead in the 2A-5 standings as they aim to keep rolling with matchups against South Side Bee Branch and White County Central this week.
22. Beebe (13-2)
Last week: 23
After a 13-point win over Greenbrier in the Badgers’ lone game last week, they’ll get one of their stiffest tests of the season when they travel to No.14 Vilonia as Beebe looks to prove it can play with one of the top 5A-Central contenders.
23. Fayetteville (7-5)
Last week: 24
Fayetteville did not play last week. The Purple Dogs host a big matchup with No. 3 Springdale Har-Ber to make up from the Jan. 10 winter weather postponement. There will be no time to rest as they travel to No. 6 Fort Smith Northside the next night before concluding the week at home against Rogers.
24. Greenwood (7-8)
Last week: NR
Yes, the Bulldogs fully earned their spot in the Top 25 despite the losing record. It might not be the Greenwood team we are accustomed to seeing, but the Bulldogs do have wins over No. 12 Nashville and No. 18 Bentonville, and all eight losses are to teams ranked in the top 17 spots. An impressive rout of Van Buren might have started a second-half surge as the Bulldogs look to keep it going in Year 1 under Ryan Casalman.
25. Brookland (16-5)
Last week: 25
Senior multi-sport standout Evan Polsgrove led the Bearcats with 21 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career in leading Brookland to a victory over Pocahontas. 4A-3 play gets underway Monday against Blytheville, followed by Jonesboro Westside on Thursday.
Dropped out
Van Buren
