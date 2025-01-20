Top 25 Arkansas high school girls basketball rankings (1/20/2025)
It was expected to come soon, but this week featured the most movement thus far — especially past the Top 10, which saw some teams move down due to no fault of their own, but to multiple lower-ranked squads notching wins over higher-ranked ones.
While top-ranked Conway took care of Link (Mo.) Academy in a nonconference matchup and has shown to be the current stand-alone favorite in the 6A-Central, the 6A-West appears to be wide open, as previously third-ranked Springdale Har-Ber took a loss to a very good, and rising, Fayetteville team.
Class 5A features a host of headliner matchups this week, and the most notable move in Class 4A was unbeaten Pulaski Academy elevating to the Top 10. A very impressive Class 1A squad earned its way in the Top 25, checking in at the final spot.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
January 20, 2025
1. Conway (20-1)
Last week: 1
After handling Cabot in a 6A-Central contest Tuesday, the Wampus Cats took a two-point lead to halftime during Friday’s nonconference matchup against Link (Mo.) Academy, and then Emerie Bohanon happened. The Central Arkansas signee finished with 30 points and hit seven three-pointers to help secure Conway’s 14th consecutive win.
2. Farmington (15-1)
Last week: 2
The Cardinals once again imposed their will, this time over Harrison and Greenwood, headlined by big weeks from Easton McCollough and Kaycee McCumber, along with Marin Adams, who filled the stat sheet against Greenwood. This week starts with a trip to No. 3 Mountain Home for a matchup between Class 5A’s highest-ranked squads.
3. Mountain Home (17-2)
Last week: 4
The Bombers keep rolling and are winners of 14 consecutive contests after handling Siloam Springs and then getting past Van Buren on Friday. Many eyes will be focused on Tuesday’s matchup when No. 2 Farmington comes to town before Mountain Home closes the week at Alma.
4. Springdale (16-2)
Last week: 5
A three-game week was no problem for the Red Dogs, as the closest margin of victory in those contests was a 16-point win over Rogers on Monday. They will have all week to prepare for Friday’s trip to nearby rival No. Fayetteville, a squad that is beginning to open eyes.
5. Fort Smith Northside (14-3)
Last week: 6
The Bears have been rolling since dropping their 6A-West opener to Springdale as they went unblemished through last week’s three-game slate that included Top 25 wins over Fayetteville and Bentonville.
6. Greene County Tech (17-2)
Last week: 8
Friday’s eight-point triumph over a solid Nettleton squad notched the Eagles their 10th consecutive win. It is a huge week for GCT with consecutive Top 25 matchups against No. 15 West Memphis and No. 19 Valley View, but the good news is both will be on the Eagles' home court.
7. Little Rock Central (14-4)
Last week: 9
Convincing victories over Bryant and Cabot put the Tigers at 3-0 to start conference play. They are off this week until Friday and could certainly use the extra preparation with No. 1 Conway coming to town.
8. Springdale Har-Ber (16-3)
Last week: 3
A red-hot shooting night for Fayetteville was too much for the Wildcats to overcome in a Monday makeup game, but Har-Ber responded with consecutive wins over Bentonville and Fort Smith Southside to close the week strong. Only Rogers Heritage is scheduled for this week before two crucial matchups against No. 5 Fort Smith Northside and No. 4 Springdale to finish January.
9. North Little Rock (13-7)
Last week: 10
It was a pretty painless week for the Charging Wildcats as the defense did not yield an inch in 6A-Central victories over Little Rock Southwest and Jonesboro, allowing 38 combined points. NLR has won six of its past eight, with both losses to Top 10 opposition, and heads to Buzz Bolding Arena Tuesday for a showdown with top-ranked Conway.
10. Pulaski Academy (21-0)
Last week: 11
The Bruins got past a sneaky Stuttgart squad and then left no doubt in dominant wins over Joe T. Robinson and Morrilton to close the week, holding the Senators and Devil Dogs to 18 points each.
11. Vilonia (12-6)
Last week: 14
It was a matter of when, not if, the Eagles would get on another roll after enduring a December rollercoaster. Top 25 5A-Central wins over Beebe and Little Rock Christian, plus a convincing triumph over Parkview to cap the week, keep their 2025 unblemished streak intact.
12. Little Rock Christian (14-3)
Last week: 7
The Warriors suffered their first defeat of 2025 at the hands of a heralded Vilonia squad that continues to jell with each game, but they rebounded with a win over Mount St. Mary. They start this week against Maumelle at home before finishing with a trip to No. 22 Beebe.
13. Nashville (14-6)
Last week: 12
Tuesday’s anticipated 4A-7 showdown with unbeaten De Queen lived up to the expectations, and the Scrapperettes ran away with the victory late behind Caroline Dean’s 30-point performance. They showed no signs of fatigue in Friday’s contest as they held Magnolia to 11 points.
14. Marion (13-6)
Last week: 13
The Patriots are 3-0 in 5A-East play and sit in a tie for first place after a close win over Nettleton and then getting past Searcy on the road. They cannot afford letdowns this week against Paragould and Batesville with a crucial final week of January following that slate.
15. West Memphis (12-3)
Last week: 15
A tough loss to rival Marion was quickly forgotten as the Blue Devils came out on top in close matchups, first against Batesville before taking a defensive battle against Valley View in a Top 20 matchup. There is no time to rest with No. 6 Greene County Tech and Nettleton on the schedule this week.
16. Dover (20-0)
Last week: 16
A busy week is ahead for the unblemished Pirates. They tip it off against Glen Rose and end it at Jessieville, but all eyes will be on Wednesday’s makeup game at Baptist Prep, which sits at the top of the 3A-5 conference at 8-0 alongside Dover.
17. Fayetteville (9-6)
Last week: 23
They might not have a large body of work, but the Purple Dogs do have a quality resume and notched their first signature win of the season last Monday against Springdale Har-Ber. They split the other two games, falling to Fort Smith Northside and running away from Rogers to finish the week.
18. Bentonville (12-6)
Last week: 18
It is worth noting both were to Top 10 competition, but regardless, the Tigers are on a two-game skid, and they look to get back on track with consecutive trips this week to face Rogers and Bentonville West.
19. Valley View (14-3)
Last week: 19
There is still a lot to play for, but the Blazers are hunting their first signature win since the season opener against Mountain Home after falling in a tough one to West Memphis on Friday. They’ll get another prime opportunity Friday against No 8 Greene County Tech but for now must focus on Tuesday, when Searcy comes to town.
20. De Queen (21-1)
Last week: 20
They fell in a very competitive battle at Nashville, but the Leopards notched huge victories over Camden Fairview and Arkadelphia while proving to the state during the three-game slate they are one of Class 4A’s top contenders.
21. Quitman (20-0)
Last week: 21
As if the Bulldogs have not impressed enough already, they locked down on defense and scored points in bunches in victories over South Side Bee Branch and White County Central. This week features crucial conference matchups against Bigelow and two-time defending Class 2A champion Mount Vernon-Enola.
22. Beebe (15-3)
Last week: 22
The Badgers were not able to get it done on the road against Vilonia, but they responded nicely with consecutive victories over Jacksonville and Sylvan Hills to keep within a half-game of first place in the 5A-Central behind Vilonia and Little Rock Christian. Speaking of Little Rock Christian, Beebe hosts the Warriors Friday after a Tuesday trip to Mount St. Mary.
23. Lake Hamilton (12-7)
Last week: 17
A sneaky Forrest City squad caught the Wolves off guard as the Mustangs handed Lake Hamilton its second loss in the past three games, but they were able to get back in the win column with a close victory over Benton and now remain a half-game back in the 5A-South standings.
24. Greenwood (8-9)
Last week: 24
The Bulldogs won their fourth consecutive game against Alma to open the week, but they ran into the buzzsaw that is Farmington on Friday, though they did have a few rallies before the Cardinals ran away. This is a team that expects to keep improving in the back half as they set their focus on Russellville and Siloam Springs this week.
25. West Side (Greers Ferry) (25-3)
Last week: NR
Multiple new Eagles who were already familiar with each other have meshed well and certainly proved their status as one of the state’s best 25 teams, Class 1A or not. On top of multiple wins over much higher classifications, their three losses were to No. 10 Pulaski Academy, Class 5A Nettleton by a point and No. 9 North Little Rock.
Dropped out
Brookland
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App