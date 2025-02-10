Top 25 Arkansas high school girls basketball rankings (2/10/2025)
In the big picture, the first week of February went as planned.
That being said, the 6A-West has been a league that has felt mostly wide open since conference play tipped off, and the long week for some teams because of makeup games further proved that.
Despite losing to top-ranked Conway, North Little Rock showed what High School on SI has believed all season in that it is certainly a Top 10 squad with how it competed, and ultimately won, against Little Rock Central.
The headliner from Class 4A was De Queen shooting to the Top 15 with a redemption victory over Nashville for its first statement victory of the season.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
February 10, 2025
1. Conway (26-1)
Last week: 1
The nationally-ranked Wampus Cats sealed their 20th consecutive win in yet another physical battle with North Little Rock, the third consecutive triumph over their foe since last season. They host both of their games this week — against Cabot and No. 8 Little Rock Central.
2. Farmington (21-1)
Last week: 2
Like Conway, Farmington’s lone loss is to out-of-state competition as the Cardinals are now winners of 11 in a row and continue to roll through the 5A-West after bumping up in classification. They travel to Harrison on Tuesday and return home Friday to take on No. 18 Greenwood.
3. Greene County Tech (22-2)
Last week: 4
The Eagles played once last week and took care of business in Friday’s rout of Paragould. They lead the 5A-East race by two games and have won 15 consecutive contests as their focus now shifts to Searcy and Nettleton.
4. Springdale Har-Ber (21-4)
Last week: 6
After dropping a tough one to crosstown rival Springdale, the Wildcats bounced back to sweep last week’s three-game slate in triumphs over Rogers, Bentonville West and Fayetteville. They are on the road for both of their contests this week as they face off against No. 13 Bentonville and Fort Smith Southside.
5. Fort Smith Northside (19-4)
Last week: 7
Fort Smith Northside earned some redemption on a hot shooting night (71% from 2-point range) against Springdale to keep within a game of the 6A-West’s top seed. The team also notched wins during the long week over Rogers and Bentonville West, but there’s no time to let down as Top 25 matchups against No. 19 Fayetteville and No. 13 Bentonville are next.
6. Springdale (21-3)
Last week: 3
After consecutive Top 15 victories, the Red Dogs struggled to get shots to fall against Fort Smith Northside, but they did regain some momentum with triumphs over Fort Smith Southside and Rogers. Staying focused is extra crucial this week in favorable games against Rogers Heritage and Bentonville West before they hit a gauntlet in the regular season’s final three games.
7. North Little Rock (16-9)
Last week: 8
They came up eight points shy in their quest to take down top-ranked Conway, but the Charging Wildcats proved they are a Top 10 squad as they escaped with a win over Little Rock Central after Lauren Brewster got loose for the winning layup as time expired. The remainder of the regular-season schedule looks favorable with Little Rock Southwest and Jonesboro up this week.
8. Little Rock Central (16-6)
Last week: 5
No game Friday was a double-edged sword for the Tigers as it gave them an opportunity to rest, but also more time to ponder the last-second loss to North Little Rock in a Top 10 matchup. They return to the court against Bryant and Cabot this week looking to hold on to the 6A-Central’s No. 2 seed.
9. Pulaski Academy (26-0)
Last week: 9
The Bruins completed the season sweep of Morrilton and thumped Earle in a nonconference matchup to surpass the quarter-century mark in victories. They have three more 4A-5 North conference games, starting with away matchups against Joe T. Robinson and Clinton this week.
10. Vilonia (17-7)
Last week: 11
The Eagles got back on track in convincing conference victories over Sylvan Hills and Mount St. Mary, holding both opponents to fewer than 40 points. It's a huge week ahead as they look to sweep No. 7 Little Rock Christian and No. 22 Beebe and put themselves in prime position to take the 5A-Central title.
11. Little Rock Christian (19-3)
Last week: 12
Winners of six consecutive contests, the Warriors’ last defeat came at home against Vilonia as they now aim to pay back the 11th-ranked Eagles on their home floor Tuesday. LRC is a game behind Vilonia in the 5A-Central race and also will take on Parkview this week.
12. Mountain Home (21-4)
Last week: 13
The Bombers were frustrated after taking one on the chin to Greenwood at home, but they came back strong this week with convincing victories over rival Harrison and Russeville. Siloam Springs and No. 25 Van Buren are next.
13. Bentonville (17-7)
Last week: 14
With an extremely important week on tap, the Tigers are a buzzer-beating layup defeat to Springdale from being on a six-game win streak. Nonetheless, they have been playing some good basketball as they look to avenge losses to No. 4 Springdale Har-Ber and No. 5 Fort Smith Northside this week.
14. De Queen (25-1)
Last week: 18
With multiple ties between the two programs, as well as being the top squads in 4A alongside Pulaski Academy, there was never a doubt Bret Burgess and Co. had last Friday’s rematch against Nashville circled. After a close first half, the Leopards came out of the locker room with authority and notched a 20-point win to hand Nashville its first conference loss since January 2021.
15. Nashville (19-7)
Last week: 10
After trailing by only two points at halftime, the Scrapperettes failed to keep pace on the road against De Queen as they suffered their most lopsided defeat against Class 4A competition. They took out their frustration Friday in a rout of Hope and take on Magnolia and Arkadelphia this week.
16. Dover (26-0)
Last week: 15
In their lone game of the week, the Pirates held their seventh opponent of the season to fewer than 20 points. With a 3A-5 regular season title all but officially secured, they take on Baptist Prep and Atkins this week with postseason play right around the corner.
17. Valley View (19-4)
Last week: 16
With consecutive matchups against Batesville last week because of a makeup game, the Pioneers kept Tuesday’s contest within single digits, but the Blazers ran away convincingly in Friday’s game. Paragould and No. 24 West Memphis are on the schedule this week.
18. Greenwood (13-10)
Last week: 17
The Bulldogs are still in prime position for the 5A-West’s No. 2 seed after winning an intense battle with Van Buren and then earning themselves some redemption over Harrison. They take on Alma and Siloam Springs this week.
19. Fayetteville (12-9)
Last week: 19
It has been a bit of a rollercoaster lately for the Purple Dogs as they now hope to avoid dropping consecutive games for the first time since mid-December. Fayetteville fell to Springdale Har-Ber on Friday, and the schedule does not get any easier with No. 5 Fort Smith Northside up next on Tuesday.
20. Marion (16-8)
Last week: 20
It was a close call, but the Patriots rose to the occasion and slipped past rival West Memphis in their lone game of the week Friday to snap a two-game skid. Aiming to stay in the race for the 5A-East’s No. 2 seed, Marion takes on Nettleton and Searcy this week.
21. Quitman (26-0)
Last week: 21
The Bulldogs completed the undefeated run through 2A-5 conference play in a rout of St. Joseph and then handled Class 3A Newport in a nonconference matchup. They will wrap up the regular season with two more nonconference bouts this week — against Clinton and Jonesboro Westside.
22. Beebe (19-4)
Last week: 22
The Badgers have lived up to the expectation of earning their spot as a Top 3 5A-Central team, but they have higher goals. They have Jacksonville to tip off this week, and then they have a shot to start improving their postseason seeding Friday when they take on conference leader and 10th-ranked Vilonia.
23. West Side (Greers Ferry) (30-3)
Last week: 24
With an unblemished 1A-2 regular-season title secured, the Eagles will get one more nonconference tuneup Tuesday against a solid Class 2A Dierks squad before continuing their quest for a state championship.
24. West Memphis (15-6)
Last week: 23
The Blue Devils have seen multiple close finishes go both ways this season, but Friday’s loss to Marion is one that really stung. They are fighting to stay in the postseason hunt with Batesville and No. 17 Valley View up this week.
25. Van Buren (18-7)
Last week: 25
The Pointers snapped a two-game skid Friday with a win over Siloam Springs, but they also deserve credit for their early-week matchup in a four-point losing effort to Greenwood after being routed by the Bulldogs in January. They hold the 5A-West’s fourth and final playoff seed with Russellville and No. 12 Mountain Home up this week.
Dropped out
None
