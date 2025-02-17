Top 25 Arkansas high school girls basketball rankings (2/17/2025)
Just when it looked like the early-January freeze would be the only one to disrupt the high school basketball season this winter, Mother Nature laughed.
With frigid temperatures expected to blanket the state in the middle of this week, make sure you not only stay safe but regularly check game postponements as multiple teams have already moved Tuesday games to Monday.
As far as on the court goes, it was a mostly quiet week in terms of movement.
After a few weeks of the same 25 squads, however, there is a new addition from the 5A-East which checked in at the 24th spot.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
February 17, 2025
1. Conway (27-1)
Last week: 1
The Wampus Cats took the court for one game last week and they hardly broke a sweat in a rout of Cabot. They play once this week as well in a home matchup with No. 8 Little Rock Central as they aim to officially secure the 6A-Central conference title.
2. Farmington (23-1)
Last week: 2
Victories over Harrison and Greenwood put the Cardinals at 11-0 in 5A-West play. They’ll be back in game action Friday against Russellville, and they are three wins from sweeping the conference slate after bumping up in classification.
3. Greene County Tech (24-2)
Last week: 3
The Eagles had not been pushed in conference play to the extent they were Friday against Nettleton, but great teams figure out how to win and they did just that in a one-point overtime triumph over the Raiders. It does not get any easier this week with back-to-back trips to No. 25 West Memphis and No. 16 Valley View.
4. Springdale Har-Ber (23-4)
Last week: 4
The 6A-West race remained tight for another week after all of its teams competing for the No. 1 seed, including the Wildcats, handled business. Har-Ber has one game this week after last week’s consecutive road trips, a home contest against Rogers Heritage.
5. Fort Smith Northside (21-4)
Last week: 5
Northside earned key Top 25 victories over Fayetteville and Bentonville to remain in the hunt for the 6A-West’s top seed. It has favorable matchups this week against Fort Smith Southside and Rogers Heritage before a massive regular-season finale against No. 4 Springdale Har-Ber on Feb. 25.
6. Springdale (23-3)
Last week: 6
The Red Dogs did what was expected against Rogers Heritage and Bentonville West, and now they have three tough tests to finish the regular season against teams hunting redemption. That slate begins with No. 19 Fayetteville for Senior Night on Friday.
7. North Little Rock (18-9)
Last week: 7
The Charging Wildcats had a painless week against struggling programs Little Rock Southwest and Jonesboro in bounce-back victories after a tough loss against top-ranked Conway. They are off this week before wrapping up the regular season against Bryant and Cabot.
8. Little Rock Central (16-6)
Last week: 8
It was a week-long wait to play another game for the Tigers after a last-second loss to North Little Rock, but they took out their frustrations on Bryant and Cabot, though the Hornets did hang tough for the majority of Tuesday’s matchup. They have another seven-day break between games and they’ll take the preparation to get ready for Friday’s trip to play No. 1 Conway.
9. Pulaski Academy (28-0)
Last week: 9
Now that the 4A-5 North regular-season championship is added to their season’s unblemished resume, the Bruins have their sights set on a 4A-3 regional title before the ultimate prize in the state tournament. They have a makeup conference game against Heber Springs and one more nonconference regular-season matchup against Hot Springs Lakeside this week to wrap up the regular season.
10. Vilonia (19-7)
Last week: 10
The Eagles remain unbeaten in 5A-Central play and are in prime position to win the conference championship, but they had to earn it to finish last week as they escaped Beebe with a two-point victory after taking down Little Rock Christian at home Tuesday. They take on Parkview and Jacksonville this week.
11. Little Rock Christian (20-4)
Last week: 11
After last Tuesday’s result, both of the Warriors’ conference losses have been to Vilonia, and they are now likely fighting for the 5A-Central’s No. 2 seed. Sitting a game ahead of Beebe for the second spot, they have favorable contests this week against Mount St. Mary and Maumelle.
12. Mountain Home (23-4)
Last week: 12
The Bombers kept themselves in good position for the 5A-West’s No. 2 seed with close victories — first over Siloam Springs and then slipping past Van Buren in a Top 25 matchup. Their final three games are crucial, starting with Alma at The Hangar on Friday.
13. De Queen (26-1)
Last week: 14
Riding a six-game win streak, the Leopards will have a week to rest before finishing their regular-season slate with Hope and Magnolia.
14. Nashville (20-7)
Last week: 15
The Scrapperettes have demonstrated they are back to form, now on a two-game win streak after a loss to De Queen. Their regular season concludes this week with Arkadelphia and Camden Fairview.
15. Dover (28-0)
Last week: 16
The Pirates sealed their second consecutive 3A-5 regular-season championship, this time in undefeated fashion, with two more convincing victories over Baptist Prep and Atkins. Dover is idle until the 3A-5 district tournament semifinal round Friday.
16. Valley View (21-4)
Last week: 17
As expected, the Blazers rolled against Paragould and then had to battle with West Memphis but came out on the winning side this time in another tight finish. They start this week at Searcy before hosting 5A-East leader and third-ranked Greene County Tech.
17. Bentonville (17-9)
Last week: 13
With two opportunities at Top 10 victories — and, even more important, precious 6A-West wins — up for grabs, the Tigers fell short and were swept last week, snapping a three-game win streak. They'll look to get back on track against Rogers and Bentonville West this week.
18. Greenwood (14-11)
Last week: 18
The Bulldogs put it on Alma to tip off the week, but as the Cardinals have been for all but one opponent on their schedule, Farmington was just too much of an obstacle to overcome. Still in the running for the 5A-West’s No. 2 seed but currently in third place, they have one game this week as they take on Siloam Springs.
19. Fayetteville (12-10)
Last week: 19
It has been an up-and-down past few weeks for the Purple Dogs, but they did notch a victory in convincing fashion over Rogers to close the week after Tuesday’s resilient effort against No. 5 Fort Smith Northside fell short. They start this week with Bentonville West before heading over to take on No. 6 Springdale on Friday.
20. West Side (Greers Ferry) (32-3)
Last week: 23
The Eagles wrapped up the regular season with solid nonconference wins over two-time defending Class 2A state champion Mt. Vernon-Enola as well as Dierks, one of Class 2A’s top programs this season. West Side is idle until the 1A-2 district semifinal tournament round Thursday.
21. Beebe (20-5)
Last week: 22
Coming up just short to Vilonia on Friday snapped a four-game win streak, but the Badgers did prove they can play with some of the best in the state. With the 5A-Central’s No. 2 seed still within reach, they get back to work this week against Sylvan Hills and Mount St. Mary.
22. Van Buren (19-8)
Last week: 25
Save for the Jan. 31 matchup against Farmington, the Pointers’ most recent losses have been by less than a handful of points as well as come against Top 25 opposition. Don’t be surprised if this squad ends up being a 5A sleeper as they aim to get back on track in their lone game of the week against Harrison on Friday.
23. Marion (17-9)
Last week: 20
While they did regain some momentum with Friday’s win over Searcy, the Patriots do have some cause for concern as they dropped three of their previous four. Favorable matchups against Paragould and Batesville are on the slate this week before a crucial final week of the regular season.
24. Nettleton (15-11)
Last week: NR
It is not about how you start, it is how you finish. Though the Raiders have shown flashes at points throughout the season, they are playing their best ball right now as the very challenging schedule seems to be paying off. They earned a Top 20 win over Marion last week, and they nearly knocked off No. 3 Greene County Tech in overtime. They continue to make their playoff push this week against Batesville and No. 25 West Memphis.
25. West Memphis (16-7)
Last week: 24
The Blue Devils have their backs against the wall after dropping two of their past three games. This week’s slate does not get any less challenging, but they will be at home for both contests, as they play host to No. 3 Greene County Tech and No. 24 Nettleton, the squad West Memphis is currently tied with for the final 5A-East playoff spot.
Dropped out
Quitman
