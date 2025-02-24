Top 25 Arkansas high school girls basketball rankings (2/24/2025)
It was all but assured it would happen, and winter weather did end up forcing about two-thirds of the state — from mostly central Arkansas up through north Arkansas — to push games to this week.
While all 25 squads from last week nearly held on to their exact spot from the previous week — which would have been the first time this season that occurred — the only changes are some shifting in the Top 10. There was a major headliner as there is a new No. 1 for the first time since the rankings dropped during the first week of January.
Class 5A and 6A will wrap up their regular seasons this week, and Class 1A-4A will play regional tournaments as we are right around the corner from tipping off state tournaments.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
February 24, 2025
1. Farmington (23-1)
Last week: 2
They did not play last week, but the Cardinals enter this week as the new top-ranked squad. They’ll finish the regular season with a three-game slate that includes Russellville, No. 12 Mountain Home and Van Buren.
2. Conway (27-2)
Last week: 1
Trailing for the majority of the contest, the Wampus Cats kept finding ways to claw their way back in it but ultimately came up short as Little Rock Central snapped their 21-game win streak. They take on Jonesboro and Bryant this week looking to wrap up the 6A-Central outright title.
3. Greene County Tech (26-2)
Last week: 3
The Eagles sealed their second consecutive 5A-East conference title and head to the final week of the regular season on a 19-game win streak. They are at home for both games this week — against Batesville and No. 23 Marion.
4. Springdale Har-Ber (24-4)
Last week: 4
The Wildcats were hardly pushed in their previous two contests, but they have a very challenging week ahead as they head to play a fifth-ranked Fort Smith Northside team with redemption on its mind before hosting crosstown foe and No. 6 Springdale on Senior Night.
5. Fort Smith Northside (22-4)
Last week: 5
Fort Smith Northside hardly broke a sweat in a Monday rout of Fort Smith Southside in its lone game of the week. The team will wrap up the regular season with Rogers Heritage and No. 4 Springdale Har-Ber.
6. Springdale (24-3)
Last week: 6
The previous time the Red Dogs played a rescheduled game, they had one of their poorest showings of the season, but they were not about to let that happen again as they slipped past rival Fayetteville on Saturday. Leading the 6A-West race by a single game, they look to secure the title with final regular-season games against No. 17 Bentonville and No. 4 Springdale Har-Ber.
7. Little Rock Central (19-6)
Last week: 8
The defending Class 6A state champion notched its biggest win of the season over top-ranked Conway at Buzz Bolding Arena on Friday night. With the 6A-Central’s No. 2 state tournament seed appearing to be their fate, the Tigers take on Little Rock Southwest and Jonesboro this week.
8. North Little Rock (18-9)
Last week: 7
North Little Rock did not play last week. The Charging Wildcats wrap up the regular season this week with Bryant and Cabot.
9. Pulaski Academy (30-0)
Last week: 9
After finishing conference play with an early-week win over Heber Springs, the Bruins completed the first unblemished regular season in school history with a sportsmanship rule-invoking triumph over Class 5A Hot Springs Lakeside. They will be the 4A-5 North’s top seed in this week’ 4A-3 Regional Tournament in Clinton.
10. Vilonia (20-7)
Last week: 10
Vilonia’s Saturday win over Parkview not only all but sealed an outright 5A-Central championship, but the star backcourt duo of senior Sidni Middleton and junior Maddie Mannion hit career milestones, surpassing 1,600 and 1,000 points, respectively. The Eagles now aim to finish league play unblemished with this week’s favorable three-game slate before making another state final run.
11. Little Rock Christian (20-4)
Last week: 11
The team did not play last week. Currently tied for the 5A-Central’s No. 2 seed with Beebe, Little Rock Christian has the Badgers, Mount St. Mary, Maumelle and Jacksonville remaining on the regular-season schedule.
12. Mountain Home (24-4)
Last week: 12
They have had a few recent close calls, but the Bombers were not affected by the Alma game being moved to Saturday as they handled the Airedales in their final game of the season at The Hangar. They will get as good of a test, twice, before making a state tournament run as they head to play top-ranked Farmington and No. 18 Greenwood.
13. De Queen (28-1)
Last week: 13
The Leopards earned a share of the 4A-7 conference title after wrapping up the regular season with a win over Magnolia to increase their current win streak to eight. Their sights are now set on the 4A-4 Regional Tournament, where they will be their conference’s top seed.
14. Nashville (22-7)
Last week: 14
A convincing win over Camden Fairview secured the Scrapperettes as a co-4A-7 regular-season conference champion. They will be their conference’s No. 2 seed in this week’s 4A-4 Regional Tournament in Monticello.
15. Dover (28-0)
Last week: 15
Dover did not play last week. The Pirates will be the No. 1 seed in this week’s 3A-3 Regional Tournament at Bald Knob.
16. Valley View (22-5)
Last week: 16
Although it was a much more competitive matchup this time, the Blazers fell short against No. 3 Greene County Tech on Friday. They will finish the regular season with crucial Top 25 matchups against No. 23 Marion and No. 24 Nettleton as they look to wrap up the 5A-East’s No. 2 seed.
17. Bentonville (19-9)
Last week: 17
The Tigers needed to handle their business last week, and they did with convincing wins over Rogers and crosstown rival Bentonville West. Their best-case postseason scenario is the 6A-West’s No. 4 seed as they look to secure it this week against No. 6 Springdale and No. 19 Fayetteville.
18. Greenwood (14-11)
Last week: 18
Greenwood did not play last week. The final regular-season three-game slate includes matchups with Siloam Springs, Russellville and No. 12 Mountain Home.
19. Fayetteville (14-11)
Last week: 19
It certainly was not for a lack of effort, but the Purple Dogs fell short in another tight finish with Springdale. The talented young squad currently holds the 6A-West’s No. 5 state tournament seed, but it could move up to fourth with victories over Fort Smith Southside and No. 17 Bentonville.
20. West Side (Greers Ferry) (33-3)
Last week: 20
The Eagles handled Norfork in the semifinal round of the 1A-2 District Tournament. They will face Rural Special in the championship round Monday, with the winner earning the top spot in the Regional Tournament later this week.
21. Beebe (20-5)
Last week: 21
Many expected the Badgers to be one of the top three teams out of the 5A-Central, and they have lived up to that. Currently sitting in third, they have a chance to claim the No. 2 seed with wins this week over No. 11 Little Rock Christian and Parkview.
22. Van Buren (20-8)
Last week: 22
The Pointers picked up a crucial Saturday victory over Harrison to clinch the fourth and final 5A-West state tournament seed. Their regular season concludes with Alma and top-ranked Farmington.
23. Marion (19-9)
Last week: 23
The Patriots are on a three-game win streak after a rollercoaster stretch and still have a prime opportunity to earn the 5A-East’s No. 2 seed. Their final week will be a challenging one, though, as they take on No. 16 Valley View and No. 3 Greene County Tech to finish the regular season.
24. Nettleton (16-11)
Last week: 24
The Raiders bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to third-ranked Greene County Tech with a victory over Batesville. It's a massive week ahead as they try to secure the fourth and final state tournament seed and can do so with a win Monday over No. 25 West Memphis.
25. West Memphis (16-8)
Last week: 25
While the Blue Devils have dropped three of their past four contests — all losses to Top 25 opposition — they can take some positivity to this week’s three-game slate after coming up just three points short to No. 3 Greene County Tech last Monday. They start the week with No. 24 Nettleton, followed by Searcy and Paragould.
Dropped out
None
