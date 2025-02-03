Top 25 Arkansas high school girls basketball rankings (2/3/2025)
February has arrived and with it comes the second half of conference play as teams are looking to finish strong and put themselves in a good position for postseason play while also trying to avoid injuries and sickness.
The biggest splash from last week came in a 5A-West Top 25 matchup as Greenwood went on the road and put together perhaps its best performance of the season in a win over No. 3 Mountain Home. That was the beginning of fairly substantial movement this week, though everyone held on to their spot in the Top 25.
The Nashville Scrapperettes are the newest edition to the Top 10, bumping up three spots after a nonconference victory over Vilonia.
See the full Top 25 below.
ARKANSAS GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS
February 3, 2025
1. Conway (24-1)
Last week: 1
After getting past a competitive week, the Wampus Cats were able to breathe a little easier in convincing victories over Jonesboro and Bryant. They’ll face Little Rock Southwest before preparing for Round 2 against No. 8 North Little Rock on Friday.
2. Farmington (19-1)
Last week: 2
Another week, another display of dominant basketball, with multiple complete individual performances as the Cardinals remain unbeaten against in-state competition and have won nine in a row. This week begins with Siloam Springs, followed by Alma for the second time in a week.
3. Springdale (19-2)
Last week: 4
Charleen Hudson’s layup at the buzzer secured a thrilling victory over Bentonville to get the week tipped off, then Hudson and Kaiya McCoy helped the Bulldogs remain unbeaten in 6A-West play with a triumph over crosstown rival Springdale Har-Ber. There’s no time to rest with a trip to No. 7 Fort Smith Northside to get this week started.
4. Greene County Tech (21-2)
Last week: 6
While there is certainly no room for complacency, the Eagles sit in a very comfortable spot halfway through their conference season while leading yet another loaded 5A-East league by two games. After a brutal stretch over the final two weeks of January, only one game is on the slate this week as they take on Paragould on Friday.
5. Little Rock Central (16-5)
Last week: 7
The Tigers expected to handle business against struggling Little Rock Southwest and Jonesboro squads and it would be an understatement to say they did. They’ll travel to No. 8 North Little Rock on Tuesday in their lone game of the week.
6. Springdale Har-Ber (17-3)
Last week: 8
Har-Ber dropped the crosstown battle with Springdale, but its victory over Fort Smith Northside also has to count for something. The team will have a long week that includes a makeup game as it'll face Rogers and Bentonville West before getting a redemption shot against No. 19 Fayetteville on Friday.
7. Fort Smith Northside (16-3)
Last week: 5
Northside suffered a four-point defeat to Springdale Har-Ber in its only game of the week. With a makeup game, it will be a three-game slate this week that includes No. 3 Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville West.
8. North Little Rock (15-8)
Last week: 9
The Charging Wildcats had a week off to get past the Conway loss and they bounced back by sweeping the slate with victories over Bryant and Cabot. They have a massive week ahead, hosting both of their games against No. 5 Little Rock Central and top-ranked Conway.
9. Pulaski Academy (24-0)
Last week: 10
They played one game last week, and the Bruins held Jonesboro Westside to fewer than 40 points, the fourth opponent in the past five games against which they have done so. PA is at home for both games this week, first a conference matchup against Farmington followed by a nonconference bout with a talented Class 2A Earle squad.
10. Nashville (18-6)
Last week: 13
It took some additional time to get the game started, but the Scrapperettes began to separate in the third quarter and notched their eighth consecutive win. Another Top 20 matchup is on the slate Tuesday against No. 18 De Queen before wrapping up the week with Hope.
11. Vilonia (15-7)
Last week: 11
Despite coming up short on the road, the Eagles got a great look against a solid Nashville squad while playing without star point guard Sidni Middleton. They fully expect to rebound against Sylvan Hills and Mount St. Mary this week before the rematch against No. 8 Little Rock Christian on Feb. 11.
12. Little Rock Christian (18-3)
Last week: 12
The Warriors handled business without any issues in victories over Jacksonville and Sylvan Hills. Focus is key in their lone contest of the week against Greenbrier, as their next matchup with redemption on their minds will be a rematch against No. 11 Vilonia.
13. Mountain Home (19-4)
Last week: 3
After winning 14 consecutive games, the Bombers are at a crossroads, having dropped two of their past four, including a humbling home loss to Greenwood to end January. They'll look to get back on a streak with a trip to face a Harrison squad that will have no shortage of motivation.
14. Bentonville (15-7)
Last week: 17
A 7-0 run to start the game turned into an impressive rout of Fayetteville as the Tigers bounced back with authority just a few days removed from dropping a heartbreaker to Springdale at the horn. Next this week are Fort Smith Southside and Rogers Heritage.
15. Dover (25-0)
Last week: 15
Now that they have hit 25 wins, the Pirates are only three from completing a perfect regular season after victories over Perryville and Mayflower. They have one game this week as they play host to Benton Harmony Grove.
16. Valley View (17-4)
Last week: 23
Credit to the Blazers for responding well after their worst three-game stretch of the season. Coming off a 26-point defeat to Greene County Tech, all signs were pointing to another disappointing result before they stormed back from an 18-point deficit to beat Marion. They followed with a double-digit win over Nettleton and have won consecutive games for the first time since late December.
17. Greenwood (11-10)
Last week: 19
They let one slip away against Harrison, but the Bulldogs put on one of the season’s best performances against Mountain Home at The Hangar to end January with a bang. They head to Clair Bates Arena to take on No. 25 Van Buren on Tuesday and do not have to wait long for redemption against Harrison as they host the Goblins on Friday.
18. De Queen (23-1)
Last week: 18
The Leopards made quick work of Magnolia in their only game of the week. They get another shot at No. 10 Nashville on their home floor Tuesday before heading to Camden Fairview on Friday.
19. Fayetteville (11-8)
Last week: 16
The Purple Dogs took one on the chin to close January, and although there have been flashes with this young squad, they have failed to notch a signature conference victory since defeating Springdale Har-Ber in the conference opener. They have a chance to sweep the sixth-ranked Wildcats on Friday but must focus on Rogers Heritage first.
20. Marion (15-8)
Last week: 14
The Patriots endured their toughest week of the season, dropping consecutive contests for the first time. They are still in a good spot — only two games behind No. 4 Greene County Tech for the 5A-East’s top spot, but they need to rebound this week against No. 23 West Memphis on Friday in their only game.
21. Quitman (24-0)
Last week: 20
After a convincing win over Central Arkansas Christian, the Bulldogs had to sweat Friday’s matchup with Conway Christian, but they survived in a three-point victory. They take on Conway St. Joseph and Newport this week as they are just four wins from a perfect regular season.
22. Beebe (18-4)
Last week: 21
While the Badgers did sweep the week, Maumelle gave them a scare in Friday’s matchup during the first half before Beebe ran away with a convincing victory. They play once this week, a road game at Greenbrier.
23. West Memphis (14-5)
Last week: 22
The Blue Devils hit a tough stretch, dropping three of five contests against some of the 5A-East’s top competition, but they regained some confidence with victories over Searcy and Paragould to finish January strong. A big rematch at rival and 20th-ranked Marion in their lone game of the week goes down Friday.
24. West Side (Greers Ferry) (28-3)
Last week: 24
Head coach Keith Cornett earned his 700th victory and the Eagles thumped Rural Special to secure the 1A-2 conference championship. They have one more conference game against Timbo on Tuesday and then will compete in three nonconference matchups to wrap up the regular season.
25. Van Buren (17-6)
Last week: 25
The Pointers held on to the final spot after splitting games, defeating Siloam Springs and then falling to the second-ranked machine that is Farmington. They’ll get another opportunity at a Top 25 win Tuesday against No. 17 Greenwood.
Dropped out
None
