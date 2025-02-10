Vote: Who is the Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Feb. 16, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email jbhalpern1@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Terrion Burgess, Benton
The 6-9 forward scored 26 points with four rebounds and two assists in a 96-21 victory over Texarkana. He scored 17 points and had 16 rebounds and 10 assists in a 80-48 victory over White Hall.
D.J. Hudson, Springdale
The 6-7 junior scored 24 points with 13 rebounds and three steals in an 80-48 victory over Rogers.
Ethan Kelley, Wonderview
The senior scored 19 points with eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and one rebound in a 75-60 loss to Mount Vernon-Enola. He scored 24 points with 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 63-53 loss to Timbo.
Benjamin Noonan, Lamar
The 6-0 senior scored 25 points with nine rebounds and six assists in a 81-64 victory over Mansfield.
Vatan Paydak, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore scored 23 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in a 57-55 loss to Morrilton. He scored 20 points in a 67-44 victory over Central Arkansas Christian.
Landon Price, Bentonville West
The 6-4 junior scored 25 points and had 10 rebounds in a 67-63 victory over Fort Smith Northside.
Kellen Robinson, Bryant
The senior scored 19 points with eight rebounds and four steals in a 68-50 victory over Jonesboro.
Adan Scribner, England
The 6-3 junior scored 30 points with 13 rebounds in a 92-68 victory over Brinkley.
Caden Smith, Huntsville
The 6-3 senior scored 30 points, making 12 of 14 free throws and 4 of 6 three-pointers, with 10 rebounds and two assists in a 63-49 victory over Berryville.
Josh Thursby, Little Rock Catholic
The 6-0 senior scored 29 points and had six rebounds in a 54-42 victory over Jacksonville. He scored 18 points and had four rebounds in a 58-44 victory over Vilonia.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App