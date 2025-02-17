Vote: Who is the Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
JJ Andrews, Little Rock Christian
The junior five-star prospect scored 32 points, and surpassed 2,000 for his career, in LRC's 68-54 win over Parkview.
Trevor Augustine, Walnut Ridge
The sophomore scored 32 points in Walnut Ridge's 61-37 district tournament win over Hoxie.
Terrion Burgess, Benton
The senior scored 25 points in Benton's 88-43 win over Pine Bluff.
Trenton Cooley, Van Buren
The senior compiled a double-double, 25 points and 10 rebounds, in Van Buren's 62-43 win over Mountain Home.
Dillon Dettmering, Fountain Lake
The junior scored 28 points in Fountain Lake's 61-54 loss to eStem.
Joseph Dockett, Watson Chapel
The senior scored 27 points in Watson Chapel's 48-39 win over Monticello. He surpassed 1,000 points for his career in a 67-58 win over Hamburg.
Kaden Hartley, Bay
The senior scored 26 points in Bay's 77-68 win over South Pemiscot (Mo.).
Lane Hemphill, Rector
The junior compiled a double-double, 20 points and 15 rebounds, in Rector's 64-40 win over Norfork.
Karter Holland, Clinton
The senior compiled a double-double, 25 points and 17 rebounds, and dished out seven assists in Clinton's 72-59 win over Pulaski Academy.
Ethan Kelley, Wonderview
The senior compiled a double-double, 35 points and 15 rebounds, in Wonderview's 72-61 win over Scranton.
Courtland Muldrew, Springdale Har-Ber
The senior scored 31 points in Har-Ber's 80-68 win over Bentonville.
Caleb Parker, Kingston
The junior scored 30 points, including eight three-pointers, in Kingston's 69-57 loss to Yellville-Summit.
Cain Price, Stuttgart
The sophomore put up 44 points, connecting on seven three-pointers and shooting 63% from the field, in Stuttgart's 72-55 win over Lonoke.
Kellen Robinson, Bryant
The senior scored 32 points in Bryant's 89-71 win over Little Rock Southwest.
Derek Sherhard, Fort Smith Northside
The senior scored 32 points in Northside's 77-64 win over Bentonville.
Deondre Smith, Hampton
The senior scored 34 points in Hampton's 73-57 win over Magnet Cove.
Jabaree Smith, Watson Chapel
The senior scored 31 points in Watson Chapel's 67-58 win over Hamburg.
Tyrell Smith, Hampton
The junior scored 26 points in Hampton's 72-53 win over Woodlawn.
Kort Tencleve, Paris
The junior scored 29 points in Paris' 61-59 win over Booneville.
Lane Turner, Vilonia
The senior scored 27 points in Vilonia's 72-54 loss to Little Rock Christian.
