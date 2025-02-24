High School

Vote: Who is the Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)

Here are the candidates for the High School on SI boys basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers

Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. 

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, March 2, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.

Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge

The sophomore scored 27 points and puled down six rebounds in Cedar Ridge's 66-62 win over Tuckerman.

Brian Cal Jr., White Hall

The freshman finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in White Hall's 81-76 loss to Hot Springs.

Max Gipson, West Side (Greers Ferry)

The senior scored 28 points, including connecting on five three-pointers, in West Side's 73-66 loss to Concord.

Jai Hayes, Hot Springs

The senior put an incredible week together, first in the Trojans' 93-45 win over Arkansas High in which he finished with 50 points and nine rebounds. Hayes followed with a 42-point performance in an 81-76 win over White Hall.

Peyton Hicks, Genoa Central

The junior compiled a double-double, 27 points and 12 rebounds, in Genoa's 67-40 win over Ashdown.

Te'Andre Jones, Pangburn

Jones scored 25 points in Pangburn's 64-62 win over Harding Academy.

Antwan McCray, White Hall

The junior scored 28 points in White Hall's 81-76 loss to Hot Springs.

Luke Moore, Little Rock Central

The senior put up 25 points in Central's 77-56 win over Conway.

Ben Noonan, Lamar

The senior compiled a double-double, 32 points and 15 rebounds, in Lamar's 74-71 win over Charleston.

Cade Rolland, Pangburn

The senior scored 29 points, including connecting on seven three-pointers, in a 64-62 win over Harding Academy.

Hudson Rorex, Sloan-Hendrix

The junior scored 32 points in Sloan-Hendrix's 62-45 win over Marshall.

Ryder Scribner, Harrison

The junior scored 25 points, including connecting on six three-pointers, in Harrison's 77-69 win over Van Buren.

Derek Shephard, Fort Smith Northside

The senior scored 34 points in Northside's 72-49 win over Fort Smith Southside.

Maddix Terry, Charleston

The junior had a monster week, scoring 25 and 33 points in wins over Mansfield and Cossatot River, then added 30 more in a three-point loss to Lamar.

Jacob Willard, Bay

The senior compiled a double-double, 29 points and 13 rebounds, in Bay's 86-74 win over Buffalo Island Central.

