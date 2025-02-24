Vote: Who is the Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas boys basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, March 2, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Rylen Brown, Cedar Ridge
The sophomore scored 27 points and puled down six rebounds in Cedar Ridge's 66-62 win over Tuckerman.
Brian Cal Jr., White Hall
The freshman finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in White Hall's 81-76 loss to Hot Springs.
Max Gipson, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The senior scored 28 points, including connecting on five three-pointers, in West Side's 73-66 loss to Concord.
Jai Hayes, Hot Springs
The senior put an incredible week together, first in the Trojans' 93-45 win over Arkansas High in which he finished with 50 points and nine rebounds. Hayes followed with a 42-point performance in an 81-76 win over White Hall.
Peyton Hicks, Genoa Central
The junior compiled a double-double, 27 points and 12 rebounds, in Genoa's 67-40 win over Ashdown.
Te'Andre Jones, Pangburn
Jones scored 25 points in Pangburn's 64-62 win over Harding Academy.
Antwan McCray, White Hall
The junior scored 28 points in White Hall's 81-76 loss to Hot Springs.
Luke Moore, Little Rock Central
The senior put up 25 points in Central's 77-56 win over Conway.
Ben Noonan, Lamar
The senior compiled a double-double, 32 points and 15 rebounds, in Lamar's 74-71 win over Charleston.
Cade Rolland, Pangburn
The senior scored 29 points, including connecting on seven three-pointers, in a 64-62 win over Harding Academy.
Hudson Rorex, Sloan-Hendrix
The junior scored 32 points in Sloan-Hendrix's 62-45 win over Marshall.
Ryder Scribner, Harrison
The junior scored 25 points, including connecting on six three-pointers, in Harrison's 77-69 win over Van Buren.
Derek Shephard, Fort Smith Northside
The senior scored 34 points in Northside's 72-49 win over Fort Smith Southside.
Maddix Terry, Charleston
The junior had a monster week, scoring 25 and 33 points in wins over Mansfield and Cossatot River, then added 30 more in a three-point loss to Lamar.
Jacob Willard, Bay
The senior compiled a double-double, 29 points and 13 rebounds, in Bay's 86-74 win over Buffalo Island Central.
