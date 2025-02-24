Vote: Who is the Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week? (2/24/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, March 2, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Brooklyn Berry, Riverside
The senior scored 27 points in Riverside's 66-43 win over Rector.
ShyAnne Cardenas, Mountain Pine
The senior compiled a double-double — 25 points and 13 rebounds — in Mountain Pine's 67-56 win over Cutter-Morning Star.
Evvi Cooper, Mountain View
The freshman scored 25 points in Mountain View's 57-37 win over Salem.
Hadlie Goodson, Manila
The junior scored 30 points in Manila's 75-51 win over Rivercrest.
Maddie Mannion, Vilonia
The junior compiled a double-double, 15 points and 12 rebounds, plus dished out two assists, in Vilonia's 60-33 win over Parkview. Mannion also surpassed 1,000 career points in the contest.
Peyton Matlock, Omaha
The junior scored 38 points, including connecting on 11 three-pointers, in Omaha's 89-18 win over Founder's Classical.
Brooklyn Mitchell, Mountain Home
The junior compiled a double-double — 16 points and 10 rebounds — and dished out seven assists in Mountain Home's 72-51 win over Alma.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The senior scored 25 points in Brookland's 60-41 win over Gosnell.
Taylor Richardson, Viola
The sophomore compiled a double-double — 28 points and 12 rebounds — and dished out four assists and blocked four shots in Viola's 58-39 win over Concord. She surpassed 1,000 career points.
Karstyn Scrivner, Nashville
The junior put up 27 points in Nashville's 73-56 win over Arkadelphia.
Layla Tell, Emerson
The senior compiled two double-doubles: 30 points and 13 rebounds in a 71-25 win over Strong, then 27 points and 17 rebounds in a 63-37 win over Bearden.
Blair Weston, White Hall
The senior compiled an impressive triple-double — 15 points, 14 rebounds and 13 steals — in White Hall's 59-33 win over Hot Springs.
Rylee Wilburn, Rector
The sophomore compiled a double-double — 30 points and 11 rebounds — and nabbed three steals, dished out three assists and blocked five shots in Rector's 50-43 win over Cross County. Wilburn also finished with 31 points, nine rebounds and 2 steals in a 66-43 loss to Riverside.
