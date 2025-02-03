Vote: Who is the Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week? (2/3/2025)
Here are the candidates for the High School on SI Arkansas girls basketball Player of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced the next day.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Emma Akins, Mountain View
The junior compiled her 17th double-double of the season in Mountain View's 66-23 win over Flippin. Akins also hit career milestones on the week, surpassing 1,000 points and 750 rebounds.
Kenady Barrett, Poyen
The freshman put up 36 points in Poyen's 64-60 win over Junction City, then followed with a 33-point performance in a 60-33 victory over Woodlawn.
Maddie Bryant, England
The senior scored a career-high 31 points in England's 81-26 win over KIPP Delta.
Ashlyn Cossey, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The junior recorded her 16th double-double of the season in West Side's 81-52 win over Rural Special, scoring 20 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. She dished out four assists and connected on 46% of her shots from the field, plus hit 6 of her 7 attempts from the free throw line.
Lucy Farmer, Manila
The sophomore finished with 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals in Manila's 76-39 win over Rivercrest.
Livi Fosness, Mountain Home
The junior compiled a double-double, 25 points and 13 rebounds, in Mountain Home's 72-54 win over Russellville.
Mikayla Guess, Blytheville
The senior compiled a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds, in Blytheville's 55-47 overtime win over Brookland.
Kadee Keaster, Dover
The senior compiled a double-double, 15 points and 10 assists, and pulled down four rebounds in Dover's 75-49 win over Perryville.
Laney Marsh, Episcopal
The junior scored 28 points and hit a school-record eight three-pointers in Episcopal's 69-28 win over Rose Bud. Marsh had 21 points in Friday's 64-34 win over Maumelle Charter.
Jenna May, Murfreesboro
The senior finished with 24 points, connecting on seven three-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds in Murfreesboro's 49-46 win over Caddo Hills.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The senior scored 24 points and connected on five three-pointers in Brookland's 57-30 win over Pocahontas.
Whitley Rogers, Little Rock Christian
The junior compiled a double-double, 31 points and 10 rebounds, and dished out four assists and nabbed two steals in LRCA's 63-35 win over Jacksonville. She finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 56-36 win over Sylvan Hills and connected on all seven free throw attempts.
Carley Shaw, Mountain Pine
The senior scored 29 points and connected on eight three-pointers in Mountain Pine's 86-19 win over Foreman.
Izzy Smith, Greenwood
The senior went off for 40 points, pulled down six rebounds and nabbed five steals in Greenwood's 77-56 win over Mountain Home.
Morgan Thornton, eStem
The sophomore finished with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in eStem's 52-21 win over Little Rock Hall.
Rayleigh Turner, Rural Special
The senior shined in a losing effort to West Side (Greers Ferry), scoring a game-high 29 points, including 22 in the first half.
Journi Versie, Marked Tree
The senior added two more double-doubles to her already lenghty resume. Versie finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Marked Tree's 65-44 win over Bay, and she had 16 points and 14 rebounds in a 53-26 win over Crowley's Ridge Academy.
Lexi Wallace, Clinton
The junior put up 26 points in Clinton's 56-38 win over Morrilton.
Rylee Wilburn, Rector
The sophomore finished with 29 points and eight rebounds in Rector's 64-61 loss to Buffalo Island Central.
Logan Young, Dover
The senior compiled a double-double, 17 points and 13 rebounds, and dished out three assists in Dover's 57-29 win over Mayflower.
