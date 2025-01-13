Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/13/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Destiny Burks, Rivercrest
The senior finished with 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block in Rivercrest's 78-72 win over Osceola.
Alexis Duck, Benton
The senior compiled a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds in Benton's 53-48 win over White Hall.
Lucy Farmer, Manila
Farmer led the Lions with 23 points and dished out three assists in Manila's 89-40 win over Walnut Ridge.
Jordan Gramlich, Alma
The senior finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and three assists in Alma's 56-35 win over Russellville.
Milee Harrison, Dierks
The freshman scored 26 points, connecting on six three-pointers, in Dierks' 76-45 win over Spring Hill.
Emarriha Johnson, Greene County Tech
The junior finished with 30 points and eight rebounds in three quarters in GCT's 79-32 win over Paragould.
Quinn Johnson, Izard County
Johnson averaged 24 points per contest in ICC's victories over Marmaduke and Tuckerman.
Jariyah Palmer, Forrest City
The freshman finished with 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in Forrest City's 63-36 win over Warren.
Evan Polsgrove, Brookland
The senior scored 21 points to lead the Bearcats to a 60-36 win over Pocahontas and surpassed 1,000 points for her prep career.
Whitley Rogers, Little Rock Christian
The junior finished with 37 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal in LRCA's 73-50 win over Bryant.
Karstyn Scrivner, Nashville
The junior scored a career-high 30 points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out three assists and nabbed five steals in Nashville's 65-43 win over Mills.
Kinley Smith, Fouke
The junior finished with 22 points while shooting 82% from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and pulled down five rebounds in Fouke's win over Harmony Grove (OC).
Layla Tell, Emerson
Tell finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Emerson's 66-36 win over Hermitage, then compiled another double-double in the Pirates' 61-48 loss to Lafayette County with 18 points and 16 rebounds, plus six blocked shots.
Rylee Wilburn, Rector
Wilburn averaged 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Rector's matchups against Buffalo Island Central and Cross County.
