Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week (1/27/2025)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Arkansas Girls Basketball Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email kyle@naturalstatesports.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Kenady Barrett, Poyen
The freshman compiled a double-double, 19 points and 14 rebounds, and dished out eight assists in Poyen's 71-29 win over Ouachita.
Maci Brumley, Ozark Mountain
The sophomore scored 26 points, including hitting eight three-pointers, and pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists in Ozark Mountain's 70-46 win over Life Way Christian.
Destiny Burks, Rivercrest
The senior scored 30 points in Rivercrest's 63-56 win over Newport. She finished with 18 points, seven assists and four steals in Monday's 58-14 win over Armorel.
Greenlee Elmore, Pulaski Academy
The sophomore started the week by finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals in a 71-29 win over Clinton, then compiled a double-double – 19 points and 10 rebounds – and nabbed five steals in PA's 68-42 win over Heber Springs.
Riley Farris, Pangburn
The freshman scored 26 points, including 14 in the first half, in Pangburn's 63-42 win over Rose Bud.
Whitley Goodson, West Side (Greers Ferry)
The sophomore compiled a double-double, 20 points and 10 rebounds, and blocked two shots in West Side's 72-43 win over Norfork.
Kagen Gunnels, Emerson
The sophomore filled up the stat sheet in Emerson's win over Bearden, finishing with 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and nine steals, then compiled a double-double, 18 points and 10 rebounds, in Thursday's win over Gurdon.
Jakyra Jackson, Barton
The senior finished with 39 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals in Barton's 83-59 win over Rivercrest.
Quinn Johnson, Izard County
The senior put up 30 points in Izard County's 68-53 win over Sloan-Hendrix.
Cassidy King, Brookland
The senior compiled two double-doubles during the week. She finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 51-45 win over Gosnell, then in a 42-32 triumph over Highland she compiled 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Jada Maples, Earle
The junior compiled a double-double, 25 points and 11 rebounds, in Earle's 57-51 win over Marked Tree.
Easton McCollough, Farmington
The freshman compiled another highly successful week, averaging just under 30 points in routs of Mountain Home and Russellville. She had 36 against Mountain Home with 16 of those coming in the first quarter.
Alyssa McGuire, Marked Tree
The sophomore put up 40 points in Marked Tree's rout of Armorel.
Alaina Owenby, Life Way Christian
The sophomore put up 29 points in Life Way's 58-25 win over Eureka Springs.
Heidi Parrish, Midland
The junior compiled a double-double, 21 points and 11 rebounds, and finished with five assists and a steal in Midland's 70-32 loss to Wonderview.
Kylah Pearcy, Greenwood
The junior scored 34 points in Greenwood's 79-46 win over Russellville.
Lilly Reid, Sheridan
The junior compiled a double-double, 23 points and 10 rebounds, and blocked seven shots, nabbed two steals and dished out an assist in Sheridan's 51-32 win over El Dorado.
Taylor Richardson, Viola
The sophomore scored 25 points in Viola's thrilling 62-60 overtime win over Calico Rock.
Karstyn Scrivner, Nashville
The junior continued her highly successful January run with a 40-point performance in Nashville's 75-49 win over Hot Springs Lakeside. She pulled down seven rebounds.
Kassidi Smith, Forrest City
The freshman added two more double-doubles to her quickly growing resume – 17 points and 17 rebounds in 65-35 win over Wynne, and 24 points and 17 rebounds, plus two steals, in a 73-28 rout of Lonoke.
Tyriauna "TeTe" Tate, Arkadelphia
The senior finished with 26 points in Arkadelphia's 71-64 loss to Camden Fairview.
Rylee Wilburn, Rector
The sophomore compiled a double-double, 24 points and 12 rebounds, and dished out six assists and nabbed three steals in Rector's 61-46 overtime victory over Bay.
Lakenya Williams, Ashdown
The senior scored 24 points in Ashdown's 52-22 win over Smackover.
Rylee Williams, Prescott
The freshman put up 27 points in Prescott's 57-48 loss to Genoa Central.
Kentana Williamson, Blevins
The freshman finished with 24 points, three rebounds and four steals in Blevins' 63-38 loss to Mount Ida.
Da'Mya Wilson, Barton
The junior compiled a double-double, 32 points and 11 rebounds, and dished out seven assists and nabbed seven steals in Barton's 83-59 win over Rivercrest.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App