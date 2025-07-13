Sons of MLB Legends Headline 2025 Draft Class: Holliday, McGwire, Ramirez, and More
Baseball’s Next Generation Takes the Spotlight in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft is shaping up to be a family affair. In a recent article, For The Win / USA Today, took a look at the members of this year's MLB draft class who are the sons of Major League legends—many of whom fans cheered on in the ‘90s and early 2000s.
Leading the list is Ethan Holliday, the top overall prospect and younger brother of Orioles star Jackson Holliday. The Stillwater High School shortstop boasts elite power from the left side and is projected to shift to third base as a pro.
Cam Leiter, nephew of Al and Mark Leiter, brings a 98-mph fastball from Florida State, while Kaeden Kent, son of five-time All-Star Jeff Kent, is turning heads after a strong career at Texas A&M.
Fans of classic power hitting will recognize Max McGwire, son of home run icon Mark McGwire, and Manny Ramirez Jr., whose father was a 12-time All-Star. Meanwhile, Brady Counsell (son of Cubs manager Craig Counsell), Austin Pierzynski, Jake Casey, and Carsten Sabathia—son of soon-to-be Hall of Famer C.C. Sabathia—round out this remarkable class of legacy talent.
These rising stars are writing the next chapter of baseball history. With familiar names and fresh potential, the 2025 MLB Draft promises to be a bridge from the past to the future.
📰 Full story via For The Win / USA Today:
Mark McGwire, Jeff Kent and 7 more baseball stars with sons in the 2025 MLB Draft