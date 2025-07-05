Jackson Holliday Talks Ethan Holliday, Upcoming MLB Draft
Ethan Holliday, younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday and son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, is poised to be one of the top picks in the 2025 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-4 shortstop from Stillwater High in Oklahoma, was named Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year and Baseball America’s High School Player of the Year after a standout senior season.
Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that Ethan could be the next great left-handed shortstop, comparing him to stars like Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager, and even Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Scouts praise Ethan’s smooth swing, arm strength, and power to all fields, with some minor swing-and-miss concerns mitigated by his strike zone command.
If the Washington Nationals select Ethan first overall on July 13, the "Battle of the Beltway" would take on a brotherly twist. Other top suitors include the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, two of Matt Holliday’s former teams.
Jackson, who hopes to be watching from afar after a midday Orioles game, said he’s most proud of how Ethan has matured. “He handles his business the right way,” he told the Sun.
