High School

Jackson Holliday Talks Ethan Holliday, Upcoming MLB Draft

The 2025 MLB Draft could mark another milestone for the Holliday family, as Ethan Holliday—Jackson’s younger brother—emerges as the potential top overall pick

Gary Adornato

Brothers Ethan (left) and Jackson Holliday, who now stars for the Baltimore Orioles, were teammates on the Stillwater High School (Oklahoma) baseball team in 2022. Soon they may also share the distinction of being No. 1 overall picks in the MLB Draft.
Brothers Ethan (left) and Jackson Holliday, who now stars for the Baltimore Orioles, were teammates on the Stillwater High School (Oklahoma) baseball team in 2022. Soon they may also share the distinction of being No. 1 overall picks in the MLB Draft. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ethan Holliday, younger brother of Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday and son of seven-time MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, is poised to be one of the top picks in the 2025 MLB Draft. The 6-foot-4 shortstop from Stillwater High in Oklahoma, was named Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year and Baseball America’s High School Player of the Year after a standout senior season.

Jackson told The Baltimore Sun that Ethan could be the next great left-handed shortstop, comparing him to stars like Gunnar Henderson, Corey Seager, and even Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Scouts praise Ethan’s smooth swing, arm strength, and power to all fields, with some minor swing-and-miss concerns mitigated by his strike zone command.

If the Washington Nationals select Ethan first overall on July 13, the "Battle of the Beltway" would take on a brotherly twist. Other top suitors include the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, two of Matt Holliday’s former teams.

Jackson, who hopes to be watching from afar after a midday Orioles game, said he’s most proud of how Ethan has matured. “He handles his business the right way,” he told the Sun.

📰 Full story via The Baltimore Sun:

Jackson Holliday’s brother Ethan could be No. 1 pick in 2025 MLB Draft

feed

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Oklahoma