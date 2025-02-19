California (CIF) Northern Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)
The top seeds in each bracket are Pleasant Valley (D3), University Prep (D4), Trinity (D5), Weed (D6) and Hayfork (D7)
The CIF's Northern Section has unveiled its 2025 girls basketball brackets in five divisions.
First-round play starts Tuesday in Division 4 play, and the rest begin on Wednesday.
Title games in all divisions conclude March 1.
Defending champions are Pleasant Valley (D3), University Prep (D4), Trinity (D5), Weed (D6) and Chester (D7).
2025 NS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS
Division 3
Division 4
Division 5
Division 6
Division 7
