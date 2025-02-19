High School

California (CIF) Northern Section high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, game times (2/17/2025)

The top seeds in each bracket are Pleasant Valley (D3), University Prep (D4), Trinity (D5), Weed (D6) and Hayfork (D7)

Mitch Stephens

Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team with title in 2022.
Pleasant Valley High School girls basketball team with title in 2022. / Courtesy photo: Pleasant Valley High School

The CIF's Northern Section has unveiled its 2025 boys basketball brackets in five divisions.

First-round play starts Tuesday in Division 4 play, and the rest begin on Wednesday.

Title games in all divisions conclude March 1.

The top seeds in each bracket are Pleasant Valley (D3), University Prep (D4), Trinity (D5), Weed (D6) and Hayfork (D7).

Defending champions are Pleasant Valley (D3), University Prep (D4), Trinity (D5), Weed (D6) and Chester (D7).

2025 NS GIRLS BASKETBALL BRACKETS

Division 3
Division 4
Division 5
Division 6
Division 7
MITCH STEPHENS

