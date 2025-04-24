California girls track and field Athlete of the Year 2025 watchlist: Vote for the best
With the Arcadia and Mt. SAC Invitationals now in the rearview, teams across the state are turning their attention to league prelims, finals, and the upcoming CIF postseason. As the season reaches its final stretch, a number of standout athletes are beginning to rise above the rest—proving they’re a cut above the competition.
Check out some of California’s top-performing girls high school track and field athletes and cast your vote for who you think deserves the top spot. Voting closes Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m. PT.
(Stats are pulled from athletic.net as of April 24, 2025)
1. Journey Cole, Redondo Union, Sr.
She holds California’s fastest 100-meter time this season at 11.36 seconds, which also ranks as the third-fastest wind-legal mark in the nation. In addition, she has recorded a long jump of 16 feet, 10 inches and owns the state’s fourth-fastest 200-meter time at 23.83 seconds—a mark that ranks No. 26 nationally among wind-legal performances.
2. Makenna Herbst, Carlsbad, Sr.
This senior owns the second-fastest 400-meter time and the fastest 800-meter time in California this season. Her 400 time of 53.92 seconds ranks No. 23 nationally, while her 800 time of 2:04.72 stands as the third-best mark in the country.
3. Chiara Dailey, La Jolla, Jr.
Dailey has firmly established herself as California’s top distance runner, holding the state’s fastest times in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. She also owns the third-fastest 800-meter time in California at 2:07.99. Nationally, her 1,600 time of 4:40.28 and 3,200 time of 9:58.02 both rank No. 2 in the country.
4. Anisa Bowen-Fontenot, San Diego, Sr.
The fastest 100-meter hurdler in the nation, she has turned heads with a blazing time of 12.99 seconds—cementing her status as one of the country’s elite. Her versatility over the barriers extends to the 300-meter hurdles as well, where her 41.25-second mark ranks No. 4 nationally. She currently holds the top spot in California for the 100 hurdles and sits third in the state for the 300.
5. Morgan Herbst, Carlsbad, Sr.
The twin sister of one of the nation’s top 800-meter runners, Morgan is making her own name in the hurdles. She dominates the 300-meter hurdles with a state-leading time of 40.26 seconds—good for No. 2 in the nation. Morgan also shows her range in the flat sprints, ranking 18th in California in the 400 meters with a time of 55.66 seconds.
6. Jaslene Massey, Aliso Niguel, Jr.
With a state-leading mark of 50 feet, 7 inches, she became the first girl in California to surpass 50 feet in the shot put since 2016. The mark ranks No. 4 in the nation. She is also a top contender in the discus, where her throw of 157 feet, 3 inches ranks third in the state and 11th nationally. She poses a serious threat to win state titles in both throwing events.
7. Paige Echsner, Del Norte, Sr.
California’s top pole vaulter, she cleared 13 feet, 9 inches—10 inches higher than the next-best mark in the state. Her performance also ranks No. 4 nationally. In addition to her dominance in the vault, she has showcased her versatility with a 300-meter hurdle time of 44.29 seconds, the 26th-fastest mark in California.
8. Su'Riah Williams, Redlands, Sr.
Williams has dominated the throwing circle this season, unleashing a nation-leading discus throw of 173 feet, 3 inches—a mark that firmly places her among the country’s elite. Her strength and technique continue to shine in the shot put as well, where her throw of 43 feet, 4 inches ranks seventh in California.
9. Keelan Wright, Chapparal, Sr.
The state’s fastest 200-meter runner leads California in both all-conditions and wind-legal times, with a wind-legal best of 23.68 seconds. Her wind-aided 23.41 and wind-legal mark each rank No. 18 in the nation. She also holds the third-fastest 100-meter time in the state at 11.51 seconds, solidifying her status as one of California’s premier sprinters.
10. Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery, Sr.
California’s second-fastest 3,200-meter runner, Thomsen clocked a time of 9:58.17—just 0.15 seconds off the state lead and the third-fastest mark in the nation. She also ranks sixth in California in the 800 meters with a time of 2:09.04. Her 1,600-meter time of 4:57.86 places her 49th statewide, showcasing her range across multiple distance events.
The voting poll will close on Thursday, May 1 at 8 p.m. (PT).
