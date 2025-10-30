California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 30, 2025
There are 213 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 30, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Mission Viejo as they travel to take on Los Alamitos, and Yorba Linda vs Corona del Mar.
California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 30
The final action-packed week of football is here, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.
CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 30
There are 15 Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Cabrillo vs Templeton, starts at 3:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Central East vs Buchanan at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hanford West vs Sierra Pacific, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Section scoreboard
CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 30
There are 15 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Hillsdale vs Half Moon Bay, starts at 7:00 PM.
The final game, Pajaro Valley vs Rancho San Juan High School, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Central Coast Section scoreboard
CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 30
There are 28 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Maywood CES vs Los Angeles, starts at 2:00 PM.
The final game, Santee vs Rio Hondo Prep, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.
View full Los Angeles City Section scoreboard
CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 30
There are 102 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Calvary Chapel/Downey vs Legacy College Prep, starts at 3:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Los Alamitos at 7:00 PM.
View full Southern Section scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.