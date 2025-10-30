High School

California High School Football Schedule & Scores (CIF) - October 30, 2025

Get CIF live updates and final scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on Thursday, October 30

CJ Vafiadis

Mission Viejo fires a pass against Folsom.
Mission Viejo fires a pass against Folsom. / Jeremy Westerbeck

There are 213 high school football games in California on Thursday, October 30, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our California High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups on Thursday feature Mission Viejo as they travel to take on Los Alamitos, and Yorba Linda vs Corona del Mar.

California High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, October 30

The final action-packed week of football is here, and Thursday's slate of games promises not to disappoint.

﻿CIF Central Section High School Football Schedule - October 30

There are 15 Central Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Cabrillo vs Templeton, starts at 3:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Central East vs Buchanan at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hanford West vs Sierra Pacific, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

View full Central Section scoreboard﻿﻿

﻿CIF Central Coast Section High School Football Schedule - October 30

There are 15 Central Coast Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Hillsdale vs Half Moon Bay, starts at 7:00 PM.

The final game, Pajaro Valley vs Rancho San Juan High School, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Central Coast Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

View full Central Coast Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Los Angeles City Section High School Football Schedule - October 30

There are 28 Los Angeles Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Maywood CES vs Los Angeles, starts at 2:00 PM.

The final game, Santee vs Rio Hondo Prep, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Los Angeles City Section High School Football Scoreboard.﻿

View full Los Angeles City Section scoreboard﻿﻿

CIF Southern Section High School Football Schedule - October 30

There are 102 Southern Section high school football games in California on Thursday. The first game, Calvary Chapel/Downey vs Legacy College Prep, starts at 3:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Mission Viejo vs Los Alamitos at 7:00 PM.

﻿﻿﻿﻿View full Southern Section scoreboard﻿﻿

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California