Central Coast Section Top 10 softball preseason high school rankings (2/20/2025)
As basketball playoffs begin and all the other winter sports starting to wind down as well, the start of the high school softball season is now upon us.
Around the Central Coast Section, it would be hard to top the 2024 season as there were some extremely memorable moments that made for an unforgettable spring.
Let's take a look at the top 10 CCS programs heading into the spring of 2025. Defending champions: Saint Francis (Open Division), Salinas (Division 1), Capuchino (D2), Everett Alvarez (D3), Aragon (D4), Leigh (D5).
CCS PRESEASON 2025 SOFTBALL RANKINGS
1. Saint Francis
Finished 28-1 last season, with its only loss being in the first round of the Division 1 NorCal playoffs, where the Lancers lost 4-1 to the eventual champion, Amador Valley. Aside from that, the Lancers were virtually untouchable, winning the West Coast Athletic League and a CCS title, all while being one of the top ranked teams in the nation. The dynamic pitching duo of Kate Munnerlyn and Shannon Keighran may be gone, but returning are players such as Jaime Oakland and Peyton Tsao, among others, which could mean more success for the Lancers this spring.
2. Archbishop Mitty
Finished 23-5 last season, making it all the way to the CCS Open Division championship, where they lost 7-2 to Saint Francis. Saw their season end in the first round of NorCals, losing 2-0 to Whitney in the first round of the Division I bracket. Lost a handful of key contributors including Corri Hicks, Mia Rodriguez and Keira Brady, but will also return a lot of key pieces, headlined by ace Kyleigh Mace. Starting SS McKenna Woliczko, only a junior, was also lost for the season due to a knee injury in the basketball season.
3. Willow Glen
The Rams not only continued their success from the previous few seasons, but they did so with a very young roster, composed of mostly underclassmen. Finishing 24-8, the Rams lost to Saint Francis by a score of 10-0 in the CCS Open Division semifinals but had a strong NorCal run, making it all the way to the Division 2 finals, losing 6-0 to Destiny Christian Academy. Had zero seniors last season, with every player from last season's squad slated to return.
4. Hollister
Finished 22-5, making it to the CCS Open Division semifinals before losing 6-0 to Mitty. Made the D1 NorCal playoffs, losing 4-2 to Oak Ridge in 4ound 1. Lost a lot of seniors, such as Mia Phillips, Madeline Bermudez, Dominique Olivera and Emma Gutierrez, but will get back key players such as Grace Peffley.
5. Salinas
Finished 21-10 last season, winning the CCS Division I championship after beating Monterey 7-5 in the finals. Made it to the NorCal Division II semifinals, losing 3-0 to Destiny Christian Academy. Returning a majority of its core from last season, with Ava Thompson and Abi Jones both back.
6. Hillsdale
Finished 23-5 last season, losing to Willow Glen in the quarterfinals of the CCS Open Division playoffs which ended its season. Lost a handful of key players including Claire Shelton and Isabelle Quinn, but will get back Alexis Kuka, Mia DeMartini and Lola Jones, among others.
7. Monterey
Finished 21-8 last season and made it all the way to the CCS Division I championship, losing 7-5 to Salinas. However, the Dores could be back and ready to run things back, with their three core players in INF Jaelyn Taylor, RHP/IF Taylor Page and RHP/INF Ella Myers all returning.
8. Everett Alvarez
Finished 20-12 last season and won the CCS Division III crown, beating Santa Teresa 1-0 in the championship. Won the Division IV NorCal playoff bracket as well, beating Las Plumas 1-0 in the semifinals after receiving a first round bye, followed by a 1-0 win over East Nicolaus in the championship game. Key seniors such as 3B/SS Jazzy Riemedio, OF Andrea Flores and UTIL Shanae Figueroa are gone, but the return of players such as RHP/1B Dani Amendola and OF/2B Lizbeth Ramirez among others could propel the Eagles to the top again this season.
9. Capuchino
Finished 18-12 last season and won the CCS Division II playoff bracket, beating Milpitas 7-3 in the championship game. Qualified for the NorCal Division III playoffs, beating Cardinal Newman 3-2 in the first round before losing to Dixon 3-2 in the semifinals. With headlining players C/INF Avery Motroni, an Arizona State commit, and P/1B Lola Sierra coming back, the Mustangs could be a force in CCS once again.
10. King's Academy
Finished 21-4 last season before seeing its season end in the CCS Division 1 playoff semifinals, losing 2-0 to Salinas. Lost key players in Annika Nesper and Mia Bennette among others, but will see a lot of players return who will have the opportunity to step up.