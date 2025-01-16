McDonald's All-American nominees: 59 California high school boys basketball players eligible for April game
The nominees for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American high school basketball game have been announced.
The prestigious game will be played on April 1 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. The game will include a boys and girls game where two rosters of 12 players will compete in an East vs. West showdown.
California had 59 boys basketball players nominated. Of course, just a few will be chosen. The players with the highest chance of playing in the game are Darryn Peterson, Brayden Burries and Alijah Arenas.
NOTE: Any coach or administrator can nominate a player to be a McDonald’s All-American based on their judgement of a student-athlete's athletic, education and behavioral performance.
2025 CA NOMINEES
(Listed alphabetically by the player's last name)
Alexandros Alexakis, SoCal Academy, F
Jayden Alexander, Sierra Canyon, G
Saul Anaya, St. Pius, G
Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, G
Ry Atkins, Modesto Christian, F
Alec Blair, De La Salle, F
Niko Bundalo, Prolific Prep, F
Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, G
Isaiah Carroll, Harvard-Westlake, F
Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, F
Brandon Davis-Ray, JSerra, F
Shane Frazier, Brentwood, G
Nate Garcia, Damien, C
Aaron Glass, Rancho Cucamonga, G
Julien Gomez, La Mirada, G
Winters Grady, Prolific Prep, F
Josh Green, Bishop O’Dowd, G
Jake Hall, Carlsbad, G
Kellen Hampton, Moreau Catholic, F
Jeremiah Hampton, Windward, F
Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, G
Gavin Hightower, Sierra Canyon, G
Davaughn Hueitt, Mater Dei Catholic, G
Chris Jackson, Bishop O’Dowd, G
Bryce James, Sierra Canyon, F
Shawn Jamison Jr., Chino, G
Loukas Jones, Clovis North, G
Sir Marius Jones, Sacramento High, G
Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, F
Chris Komin, St. John Bosco, G
Douglas Langford Jr., St. Pius, F
Santiago Laub-Sabater, Biship O’Dowd, F
Avery Loftus, Bishop O’Dowd, G
Trent MacLean, Thousand Oaks, F
Angelino Mark, Notre Dame/SO, G
Hudson Mayes, Redondo Union, F
Mazi Mosley, Prolific Prep, G
Kelvin Odih, SoCal Academy, F
Prince Okonkwo, West Ranch, F
Julius Olanrewaju, San Joaquin Memorial, G
Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep, G
Abram Potts, San Joaquin Memorial, G
Jasir Rencher, Archbishop Riordan, F
Jacob Ross, SoCal Academy, G
Brandon Roundtree, Bishop O’Dowd, G
Jovani Ruff, Long Beach Poly, G
Dillan Shaw, Heritage Christian, F
Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian, F
EJ Spillman, Pacifica Christian, G
DJ Stickman, Clovis West, G
Jalen Stokes, Dougherty Valley, F
Gavin Sykes, Modesto Christian, G
Caleb Thach, Steele Canyon, G
Donald Thompson, Washington Prep, G
Myles Walker, Eastvale Roosevelt, G
Dallas Washington, Santa Margarita, F
Peyton White, Crespi, F
Bobby White, Windward, G
Tounde Yessoufou, Santa Maria St. Joseph, F