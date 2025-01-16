High School

McDonald's All-American nominees: 59 California high school boys basketball players eligible for April game

Vote: Which standout from California do you most want to see chosen for nationally televised all-star game?

Tarek Fattal

Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas is one of the best high school basketball players in the country for the 2025 class.
The nominees for the 2025 McDonald’s All-American high school basketball game have been announced.

The prestigious game will be played on April 1 in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets. The game will include a boys and girls game where two rosters of 12 players will compete in an East vs. West showdown.

California had 59 boys basketball players nominated. Of course, just a few will be chosen. The players with the highest chance of playing in the game are Darryn Peterson, Brayden Burries and Alijah Arenas.

NOTE: Any coach or administrator can nominate a player to be a McDonald’s All-American based on their judgement of a student-athlete's athletic, education and behavioral performance.

Vote in the poll below the list for the player you most want to see in the prestigious all-star game.

Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday, Jan. 23.

2025 CA NOMINEES

(Listed alphabetically by the player's last name)

Alexandros Alexakis, SoCal Academy, F

Jayden Alexander, Sierra Canyon, G

Saul Anaya, St. Pius, G

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth, G

Ry Atkins, Modesto Christian, F

Alec Blair, De La Salle, F

Niko Bundalo, Prolific Prep, F

Brayden Burries, Eastvale Roosevelt, G

Isaiah Carroll, Harvard-Westlake, F

Bryce Cofield, Sierra Canyon, F

Brandon Davis-Ray, JSerra, F

Shane Frazier, Brentwood, G

Nate Garcia, Damien, C

Aaron Glass, Rancho Cucamonga, G

Julien Gomez, La Mirada, G

Winters Grady, Prolific Prep, F

Josh Green, Bishop O’Dowd, G

Jake Hall, Carlsbad, G

Kellen Hampton, Moreau Catholic, F

Jeremiah Hampton, Windward, F

Elzie Harrington, St. John Bosco, G

Gavin Hightower, Sierra Canyon, G

Davaughn Hueitt, Mater Dei Catholic, G

Chris Jackson, Bishop O’Dowd, G

Bryce James, Sierra Canyon, F

Shawn Jamison Jr., Chino, G

Loukas Jones, Clovis North, G

Sir Marius Jones, Sacramento High, G

Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake, F

Chris Komin, St. John Bosco, G

Douglas Langford Jr., St. Pius, F

Santiago Laub-Sabater, Biship O’Dowd, F

Avery Loftus, Bishop O’Dowd, G

Trent MacLean, Thousand Oaks, F

Angelino Mark, Notre Dame/SO, G

Hudson Mayes, Redondo Union, F

Mazi Mosley, Prolific Prep, G

Kelvin Odih, SoCal Academy, F

Prince Okonkwo, West Ranch, F

Julius Olanrewaju, San Joaquin Memorial, G

Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep, G

Abram Potts, San Joaquin Memorial, G

Jasir Rencher, Archbishop Riordan, F

Jacob Ross, SoCal Academy, G

Brandon Roundtree, Bishop O’Dowd, G

Jovani Ruff, Long Beach Poly, G

Dillan Shaw, Heritage Christian, F

Tae Simmons, Heritage Christian, F

EJ Spillman, Pacifica Christian, G

DJ Stickman, Clovis West, G

Jalen Stokes, Dougherty Valley, F

Gavin Sykes, Modesto Christian, G

Caleb Thach, Steele Canyon, G

Donald Thompson, Washington Prep, G

Myles Walker, Eastvale Roosevelt, G

Dallas Washington, Santa Margarita, F

Peyton White, Crespi, F

Bobby White, Windward, G

Tounde Yessoufou, Santa Maria St. Joseph, F

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

