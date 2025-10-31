High School

Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Get Sacramento metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 10

CJ Vafiadis

Marin Catholic vs. Manteca in California Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 16, 2025
Marin Catholic vs. Manteca in California Varsity high school football showdown- Sep. 16, 2025 / Charles Chang SBLive

There are 86 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including two teams featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchup of the weekend features Granite Bay as they travel to take on Folsom, and Oakdale, who will host Manteca.

Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 62 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Grant Union vs Cordova, starts at 5:00 PM.

There are 5 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Granite Bay vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:

Amador vs Argonaut

Bear Creek vs McNair

Bear River vs Center

Bella Vista vs Vista del Lago

Beyer vs Lathrop

Biggs vs Williams

Bradshaw Christian vs Rosemont

Bret Harte vs Calaveras Hills

Burbank vs Johnson

Capital Christian vs McClatchy

Casa Roble vs Sutter

Center vs Bear River

Christian Brothers vs Rio Americano

Colusa vs Willows

Cordova vs Grant Union

Cosumnes Oaks vs Franklin

Davis vs Del Oro

Del Campo vs Twelve Bridges

Delhi vs Gustine

Delta vs Turlock Christian

Denair vs Waterford

Dixon vs Rio Linda

Durham vs Pierce

East Union vs Mountain House

Edison vs Lodi

El Camino vs Woodland

Elk Grove vs Monterey Trail

Escalon vs Orestimba

Fairfield vs Armijo

Folsom vs Granite Bay

Franklin vs West

Golden Sierra vs Woodland Christian

Gridley vs Las Plumas

Hamilton vs Maxwell

Hilmar vs Ripon

Inderkum vs Ponderosa

Jesuit vs Whitney

Kimball vs Tracy

Laguna Creek vs Pleasant Grove

Lincoln vs Marysville

Lincoln vs St. Mary's

Linden vs Summerville

Lindhurst vs Rio Vista

Live Oak vs Oroville

Los Molinos vs Quincy

Mira Loma vs Valley Christian Academy

Modesto vs Turlock

Modesto Christian vs Redwood Christian

Monterey Trail vs Elk Grove

Napa vs Justin-Siena

Nevada Union vs Yuba City

Oak Ridge vs Rocklin

Oakdale vs Manteca

Pioneer vs Vanden

Portola vs Redding Christian

Redding Christian vs Portola

Rio Linda vs Dixon

Rio Vista vs Lindhurst

Ripon vs Hilmar

Ripon Christian vs Sonora

River Islands vs Riverbank

Sierra vs Central Catholic

Sonora vs Ripon Christian

St. Mary's vs Lincoln

Sutter vs Casa Roble

Tracy vs Kimball

Turlock vs Modesto

Turlock Christian vs Delta

Twelve Bridges vs Del Campo

Vacaville vs Wood

Vacaville Christian vs Florin

Valley vs Victory Christian

Valley vs West Campus

Valley Christian Academy vs Mira Loma

Vanden vs Pioneer

Vista del Lago vs Bella Vista

West vs Franklin

West Campus vs Valley

Williams vs Biggs

Willows vs Colusa

Winters vs Paradise

Wood vs Vacaville

Woodland vs El Camino

Woodland Christian vs Golden Sierra

View all Sacramento metro games

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California