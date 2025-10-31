Sacramento Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 86 games scheduled across the Sacramento metro area this weekend, including two teams featured in our Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the weekend features Granite Bay as they travel to take on Folsom, and Oakdale, who will host Manteca.
Sacramento High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 62 Sacramento high school football games in California on Friday, October 31, 2025. The first game, Grant Union vs Cordova, starts at 5:00 PM.
There are 5 games featuring ranked teams, highlighted by Granite Bay vs Folsom at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Sacramento Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Sacramento metro games:
Amador vs Argonaut
Bear Creek vs McNair
Bear River vs Center
Bella Vista vs Vista del Lago
Beyer vs Lathrop
Biggs vs Williams
Bradshaw Christian vs Rosemont
Bret Harte vs Calaveras Hills
Burbank vs Johnson
Capital Christian vs McClatchy
Casa Roble vs Sutter
Christian Brothers vs Rio Americano
Colusa vs Willows
Cosumnes Oaks vs Franklin
Davis vs Del Oro
Del Campo vs Twelve Bridges
Delhi vs Gustine
Delta vs Turlock Christian
Denair vs Waterford
Dixon vs Rio Linda
Durham vs Pierce
East Union vs Mountain House
Edison vs Lodi
El Camino vs Woodland
Elk Grove vs Monterey Trail
Escalon vs Orestimba
Fairfield vs Armijo
Franklin vs West
Golden Sierra vs Woodland Christian
Gridley vs Las Plumas
Hamilton vs Maxwell
Hilmar vs Ripon
Inderkum vs Ponderosa
Jesuit vs Whitney
Kimball vs Tracy
Laguna Creek vs Pleasant Grove
Lincoln vs Marysville
Lincoln vs St. Mary's
Linden vs Summerville
Lindhurst vs Rio Vista
Live Oak vs Oroville
Los Molinos vs Quincy
Mira Loma vs Valley Christian Academy
Modesto vs Turlock
Modesto Christian vs Redwood Christian
Napa vs Justin-Siena
Nevada Union vs Yuba City
Oak Ridge vs Rocklin
Oakdale vs Manteca
Pioneer vs Vanden
Portola vs Redding Christian
Ripon Christian vs Sonora
River Islands vs Riverbank
Sierra vs Central Catholic
Vacaville vs Wood
Vacaville Christian vs Florin
Valley vs Victory Christian
Valley vs West Campus
Valley Christian Academy vs Mira Loma
Winters vs Paradise
