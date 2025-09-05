High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5-6, 2025

Get San Francisco metro schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues on through Week 2.

CJ Vafiadis

Lakeland senior linebacker Zephaniah Rogers with a stop on De La Salle quarterback Brayden Knight during the Spartans' 10-6 win over the visiting Flordia school on Aug. 29, 2025.
Lakeland senior linebacker Zephaniah Rogers with a stop on De La Salle quarterback Brayden Knight during the Spartans' 10-6 win over the visiting Flordia school on Aug. 29, 2025. / Photo by Dennis Lee

There are 103 San Francisco metro high school football games in California this weekend, including one game featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday night highlights No. 16 Archbishop Riordan vs Monte Vista at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full List of Friday Games:

Acalanes vs Menlo-Atherton

Alameda vs Concord

Alhambra vs Miramonte

Alisal vs Leigh

American vs Kennedy

Amador Valley vs Monterey Trail

Analy vs Napa

Antioch vs Weston Ranch

Aptos vs Watsonville

Aragon vs Oak Grove

Archbishop Mitty vs Wilcox

Archbishop Riordan vs Monte Vista

Bellarmine College Prep vs Jesuit

Benicia vs Las Lomas

Berkeley vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory

Bethel vs Elite

Bishop O'Dowd vs Mater Dei Catholic

Branham vs Willow Glen

California vs James Logan

Campolindo vs Northgate

Capuchino vs Jefferson

Cardinal Newman vs Grant Union

Casa Grande vs Vacaville

Castlemont vs Dorsey

Castro Valley vs Foothill

Clayton Valley Charter vs College Park

Clear Lake vs Pierce

Concord vs Alameda

Convent & Stuart Hall vs Upper Lake

Cupertino vs Evergreen Valley

DeAnza High School vs Mission

Deer Valley vs Novato

Del Mar vs Santa Clara

Dougherty Valley vs San Leandro

Dougherty Valley vs Mt. Eden

Dublin vs Vanden

El Camitan vs Sacred Heart Prep

El Camino vs Prospect

El Cerrito vs Lowell

Enterprise vs Oakland Tech

Fairfield vs Vintage

Ferndale vs Fort Bragg

Foothill vs San Marin

Foothill vs Castro Valley

Freedom vs Maria Carrillo

Fremont vs Lincoln

Fremont vs Westmont

Granada vs Heritage

Gunn vs Hill

Gunderson vs Los Altos

Half Moon Bay vs Pacheco

Hayward vs Windsor

Healdsburg vs Lower Lake

Heritage vs Granada

Hercules vs Ygnacio Valley

Hill vs Gunn

Hillsdale vs Overfelt

Homestead vs Silver Creek

Independence vs Piedmont Hills

Irvington vs Mt. Eden

Jefferson vs Capuchino

Jesuit vs Bellarmine College Prep

Justin-Siena vs St. Helena

Kathleen MacDonald vs Mt. Pleasant

Kelseyville vs Orland

Kennedy vs American

Las Lomas vs Benicia

Leigh vs Alisal

Leland vs Pioneer

Lincoln vs San Jose

Lincoln vs Fremont

Livermore vs Sacramento

Los Altos vs Gunderson

Lower Lake vs Healdsburg

Lowell vs El Cerrito

Lynbrook vs Marina

Marina vs Lynbrook

Marin Catholic vs St. Mary's

Maria Carrillo vs Freedom

Mater Dei Catholic vs Bishop O'Dowd

McClymonds vs Saint Francis

Menlo-Atherton vs Acalanes

Middletown vs Piedmont

Milpitas vs Santa Teresa

Miramonte vs Alhambra

Mission vs DeAnza High School

Montgomery vs Sonoma Valley

Monte Vista vs Archbishop Riordan

Monterey Trail vs Amador Valley

Mountain View vs Woodside

Mt. Diablo vs Vallejo

Mt. Eden vs Irvington

Mt. Eden vs Dougherty Valley

Mt. Pleasant vs Kathleen MacDonald

Napa vs Analy

Newark Memorial vs Tennyson

Northgate vs Campolindo

Novato vs Deer Valley

Oak Grove vs Aragon

Oakland vs Ripon

Oakland Tech vs Enterprise

Orland vs Kelseyville

Overfelt vs Hillsdale

Pacheco vs Half Moon Bay

Petaluma vs Santa Rosa

Piedmont vs Middletown

Piedmont Hills vs Independence

Pierce vs Clear Lake

Piner vs Willits

Pinole Valley vs Saratoga

Pioneer vs Leland

Prospect vs El Camino

Redwood Christian vs San Lorenzo

Reno vs Sequoia

Richmond vs Galileo

Ripon vs Oakland

Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory vs Berkeley

Sacred Heart Prep vs El Capitan

Sacramento vs Livermore

Saint Francis vs McClymonds

Salinas vs Valley Christian

San Jose vs Lincoln

San Leandro vs Dougherty Valley

San Lorenzo vs Redwood Christian

San Marin vs Foothill

San Rafael vs St. Patrick-St. Vincent

San Ramon Valley vs Soquel

Santa Clara vs Del Mar

Santa Rosa vs Petaluma

Santa Teresa vs Milpitas

Saratoga vs Pinole Valley

Sequoia vs Reno

Silver Creek vs Homestead

Sonoma Valley vs Montgomery

Soquel vs San Ramon Valley

South San Francisco vs Westlake

St. Helena vs Justin-Siena

St. Mary's vs Marin Catholic

St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs San Rafael

Stuart Hall vs Upper Lake

Tennyson vs Newark Memorial

Upper Lake vs Convent & Stuart Hall

Upper Lake vs Stuart Hall

Vacaville vs Casa Grande

Valley Christian vs Salinas

Vallejo vs Mt. Diablo

Vanden vs Dublin

Vintage vs Fairfield

Watsonville vs Aptos

Westlake vs South San Francisco

Westmont vs Fremont

Weston Ranch vs Antioch

Wilcox vs Archbishop Mitty

Willits vs Piner

Willow Glen vs Branham

Windsor vs Hayward

Woodside vs Mountain View

Ygnacio Valley vs Hercules

View all San Francisco Metro Scoreboard

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

The marquee matchups this Saturday highlight No. 8 De La Salle vs Serra, and No. 20 Pittsburg vs Bishop Manogue. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

View all San Francisco Metro Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California