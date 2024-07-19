SBLive's Sophomore All-American high school girls basketball teams
Here are SBLive’s 2023-24 Sophomore All-American girls basketball teams, compiled by national girls basketball reporter Lance Smith:
---
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: F/C McKenna Woliczko – Archbishop Mitty
Woliczko repeats as SBLive's national player of the year in her class after leading Mitty to season-long national title contention and a No. 2 finish. She averaged 22.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game on 64.6-percent shooting, and took a significant leap as a multi-positional lockdown defender.
---
FIRST TEAM:
G Maddyn Greenway – Providence Academy (MN)
One of the top statistical producers in the country, and an MSHSL state champion. Greenway led the Lions to a Minnesota Class AA title (34.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 7.5 apg, 4.5 steals).
G/F Jacy Abii – Liberty (TX)
Now ranked third in her class by ESPN.com, Abii powered Liberty to a UIL 5A state title and year-end national ranking (20.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 3.5 apg). Dominant defender as well.
G/F Jerzy Robinson – Sierra Canyon (CA)
Top-ranked recruit in class of 2026 retained did admirable job as transfer (22.5 ppg, 10.8 rpg) filling void left by Juju Watkins, lifting Sierra Canyon to 31-win season and top-10 national ranking.
F/C Brihanna Crittendon – Riverdale Ridge (CO)
Five-star forward backed up dominant freshman season by leading school to Class 4A state crown (28.9 ppg, 11.3 rpgs, 3.2 steals, 2.6 blocks, and 2.3 apg) as sophomore.
C Olivia Vukosa – Christ the King (NY)
Second-ranked player in her class as 6-foot-5 bruiser led Royals to a 29-3 record and CHSAA state title with 17.5 points, 18.8 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game.
---
SECOND TEAM:
G Kate Harpring – Marist (GA)
Four-star floor general could not be stopped (27.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 4.7 steals, 4.3 apg), especially during run to a GHSA AAAAAA state championship (47 points in semifinals).
G Natalie Kussow – Arrowhead (WI)
Led squad to WIAA Division 1 state title (23.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, and 3.1 apg). In the last two rounds of the playoffs, she scored a combined 59 points on better than 50-percent shooting.
G/F Saniyah Hall – Laurel (OH)
Led her team in all five major statistical categories, the nation's No. 4 recruit carried a heavy load to drive the Gators to OHSAA Division II state finals (25.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.4 steals, 3.0 apg).
F Amari Byles – DeSoto (TX)
Five-star recruit and two-time All-American, Byles did it all to help lead DeSoto to a district co-championship and UIL 6A state finals appearance (17.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 4.5 steals, 3.0 apg, 2.5 blocks).
F Kimora Fields – Bradley Central (TN)
Four-star small forward repeats as second-team honoree for guiding Tennessee's top team to a 30-1 record and dominant Division I Class 4A state title run (23.0 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.0 apg, 3.0 steals).
---
THIRD TEAM:
G Autumn Fleary – McDonogh (MD)
A recent recipient of her fifth star per ESPN HoopGurlz, Fleary posted 16.2 points. 4.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game for Maryland's IAAM A state champions.
G Jenica Lewis – Johnston (IA)
Emerged as focal point for Iowa's undefeated state 5A champion and the No. 17 team in the country. She averaged 12.7 points, 3.1 assists, and 2.3 steals per game. Rated No. 16 in her class.
G Trinity Jones – Bolingbrook (IL)
Fifth-ranked recruit in class of 2026, Jones averaged 17.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game for the 26-4 Raiders and 4A sectional finalists.
G/F Savvy Swords – Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Five-star Canadian junior national team member rose her status with strong sophomore year, averaging 11.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists a game for national title contender.
F/C Irene Guiatmatsia – Xavier College Prep (AZ)
Four-star prospect emerged as one of top interior presences in her class, lifting Gators to an Open Division state title (12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg, and 1.1 blocks). Averaged 15.6 points in postseason.
---