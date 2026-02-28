Southern California Sprints Squad Making Early Headlines
Servite did not merely open its season with a fast time. It reinforced its place in California track & field history.
Servite’s 40.05 Reinforces Its Place in California Sprint History
At Saturday’s Mustang Round Up at Trabuco Hills, Servite’s 4x100-meter relay clocked 40.05 — the fastest time in the nation this year and just five hundredths of a second off the California state record of 40.00 the Friars set at the 2025 Arcadia Invitational.
That 40.00 remains the fastest 4x100 ever run by a California high school team. According to the state’s all-time list, the next closest marks in history are 40.14 by Long Beach Poly in 1999 and 40.24 by Hawthorne in 1989. Granada Hills Charter’s 40.28 in 2023, Muir’s 40.28 in 1997 and Rancho Verde’s 40.29 in 2017 round out a list filled with sprint royalty. (per prepcal track)
Servite sits alone at the top.
And now, it owns two of the fastest performances ever recorded in the state.
Different Quartet, Same Standard
What elevates Saturday’s 40.05 beyond an impressive early-season mark is the continuity behind it. The relay is comprised of the exact same four athletes who won state with a time of 40.27 last season as all freshman. The historic 40.00 at Arcadia last spring featured Jordan Wells, Benjamin Harris, Jaelen Hunter and Jace Wells.
In high school track, that kind of roster stability is rare. Graduation, injuries and multi-sport demands often prevent elite relays from getting a second act.
Servite not only returned intact — it returned sharp.
The exchanges were crisp. The acceleration phases were controlled. There was no visible hesitation in the stick work, especially for a late-February race.
California Context Matters
The significance of 40.05 becomes clearer when viewed through the lens of California sprint history.
Long Beach Poly’s 40.14 in 1999 featured Bennie Robinson, Samie Parker, Darrell Rideaux and Kareem Kelly. Hawthorne’s 40.24 in 1989 came during an era when sprint depth in the state was unmatched. More recently, Granada Hills Charter’s 40.28 at Arcadia in 2023 reintroduced the idea that sub-40.30 could be touched again.
Servite didn’t just touch it in 2025 — it shattered the ceiling.
That performance at Arcadia last year was part of a broader sprint showcase that drew national attention, as detailed in High School On SI coverage of the meet.
Now, with 40.05 on the board before March, the Friars have demonstrated that their record was not a one-meet outlier. It is the standard.
National Implications
Breaking 41 seconds typically establishes a relay as elite. Breaking 40.50 signals national competitiveness.
Breaking 40.10 in February places a team in rare air.
The 40.05 currently leads the nation and suggests that Servite may once again be chasing something larger than a state title. The margin between 40.05 and 40.00 is razor thin — one cleaner exchange, one slightly stronger drive phase.
The fact that this group has already proven it can execute a perfect race only amplifies the intrigue.
See It for Yourself
The race video captures the momentum shift as the anchor leg pulls away and the clock flashes 40.05:
The reaction is not shock. It is recognition.
Everyone understands what they are witnessing.
The Rare Second Chapter
High school relays almost never get to defend a state title with the same four athletes. Servite has that opportunity.
Last year’s 40.00 performance will remain one of the most iconic sprint marks in California history. But Saturday proved something equally important: this team is not living off last spring’s accomplishment.
It is building on it.
Forty seconds flat changed the record book.
Forty-oh-five confirms the dynasty.
Servite: The Sprint Factory
Just as impressive as the relay time is the individual firepower behind it. Servite isn’t simply fast as a unit — it is stacked across the sprint board in California. Jordan Wells and Jace Wells both sit among the state’s top performers in the 100 meters, while Jace Wells and Kamil Pelevolo rank near the very top of the 200-meter lists as well. The depth is undeniable. And looming even larger is Benjamin Harris, who finished second in the 100 meters at last season’s CIF State Finals with a 10.31 personal best. Harris is still working his way back from injury, which only underscores how much more ceiling this group may have as championship season approaches.
The structure behind that success matters, too. Head coach Brandon Thomas has built one of the premier sprint programs in California, blending elite mechanics, competitive edge and year-round development. His influence has elevated Servite into a national conversation. The offseason work has also been shaped in part by his son, Max Thomas, an accomplished sprinter in his own right, who has helped push the standard within the program. The result is not accidental. It is cultivated. And with this combination of returning talent, coaching stability and proven championship experience, Servite’s sprint group looks positioned to remain one of the most powerful forces in California track and field this spring.