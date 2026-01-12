The Inside Story of Rocklin's Stunning Run to the NorCal Open Division Volleyball Championship
The 2025 Rocklin volleyball team had a playoff run for the ages. After winning the CIF San Joaquin Section Division II title with four sweeps, the Thunder made history with three more victories to capture the school’s first-ever NorCal championship at the highest division.
The highlights of the post-season roll came in the CIF NorCal Open Division games with five-set road upsets in the semifinal over Branson-Ross and in the final over Archbishop Mitty-San Jose. The enormity of the accomplishment came from who they beat, how they did it and the magnitude of the upsets, marking it as one of the greatest runs in California state playoff history.
Rocklin opened eight-team NorCal Open Division bracket play on November 12 with a home sweep of St. Francis-Mountain View. Then came two big shockers. At College of Marin on November 15, the third-seeded Thunder dominated the fifth set in a hostile gym as they took down second-seeded Branson 25-13, 21-25, 29-27, 21-25, 15-6. Three days later, they visited the powerful top seed, Archbishop Mitty-San Jose. The Monarchs were a strong contender for a state title and had just swept Folsom, who had recently swept the Thunder.
After dropping the opening set, Mitty rolled through the second and third sets, winning each by the comfortable margin of 25-16. They led two-sets-to-one and appeared to be in charge. But Rocklin flipped the script and rallied to stun the Monarchs for the NorCal title, 25-21, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10.
“It was a really special feeling,” Rocklin’s Addy Scheitlin said. “We worked all that time and winning was the most exciting and satisfying thing. At first, it was weird to realize we were going to States.”
Who Are They and How Did They Do It?
Rocklin’s formula throughout the playoffs was based on aggressive serving, strong serve receive and passing and a diversified attack. The defense was led by libero Devin Schweitzer and the offense was directed by setter Ava Pabalate. The middle game with Rylee Heinz and Sidney Jones was fierce at both blocking and kills. On the outside, Scheitlin led the way until getting injured in the SJS section final. Gianna Bogan and Kayleigh Morasci were stellar and freshman Iliya Little stepped up in the latter part of the playoffs.
“Our whole state run, we focused on the serve and pass game,” Bogan said.
Schweitzer, defensive specialist Sophia Burns and the six-rotation Bogan were water-tight on back row defense and passing. Pabalate had attack options all over the front to keep opponents guessing.
Rocklin was coached by the legendary Bret Almazan-Cezar, who was in his second year with the Thunder. Almazan-Cezar had previously coached Mitty for 20 years, winning 11 CIF State titles and 14 NorCal crowns. He had been recognized as national coach of the year five times, and his Mitty teams were national champs eight times. He has recorded a mark of 75-11 in two years at Rocklin, upping his state-leading win total to 974.
“We’ve been together for two years and I’m very proud of this run,” Almazan-Cezar. “Especially because we beat two West Catholic (WCAL) teams.”
The First Stunner: Upsetting Branson on the Road (Again)
In the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs, Branson swept San Ramon Valley-Danville and then faced league rivals Redwood-Larkspur and Marin Catholic-Kentfield, both on the road. During the regular season, Branson was just 1-2 against those two but in the NCS playoff semifinal, they swept Radwood and in the final, they swept Marin Catholic. The hot streak ended when Rocklin came to town.
Aggressive serving, especially from Burns, keyed the upset. In the middle, Jones had 18 kills and Heinz collected eight. On the outside, Bogan and Morasci each delivered 13 kills and Little contributed 11. The Thunder dominated the decisive fifth set, with Jones sparkling with four kills and two blocks in the set.
Branson coach Michelle Brazil complimented Almazan-Cesar for adjustments that stifled Branson and in post-game comments, described him as basically the best coach in California.
The contest was reflective of the 2024 NorCal playoffs, where eighth-seeded Rocklin shocked top-seeded Branson 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 25-21. Bogan led the Thunder that night with 17 kills and Scheitlin belted 14. The victory was only the second eight-versus-one upset since CIF State Open Division playoffs began in 2016.
Thus, in 368 days, Rocklin authored three of the biggest upsets in state history.
A Huge Challenge in the Final for Which Rocklin Was Ready
Mitty was rolling. They had won their last 12 in a row, dropping just one set during that span, and was on a 21-1 winning streak. They swept Redwood 25-12, 25-16, 25-11 in their NorCal opener and swept Folsom 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 in the semifinal.
Furthermore, in a tourney a month previous, the Monarchs swept SoCal power Redondo Union-Redondo Beach and battled state favorite Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth on even terms, losing only 20-18 in the third set. Adding to the challenge for Rocklin was that their superstar and kill leader Scheitlin injured her ankle in the San Joaquin Section final and was out of action.
The accomplishments appeared even more unlikely only a month ago. On October 8, rival Folsom avenged an earlier loss by sweeping Rocklin in Sierra Foothill League play, 25-17, 25-19, 25-23. That same Folsom team was swept at Mitty three days previous to the NorCal final. Add all that together and Mitty appeared invincible and on their way to the CIF State title game to counter Sierra Canyon or Mater Dei-Santa Ana, the two SoCal finalists. But this was no longer the same Rocklin team.
“After the Folsom game, we went into the gym with a different mindset,” Scheitlin said. “We knew our level. Everyone does their job. We began to really prepare; we watched more film, we grew as a team and we grew our connections with each other.”
Since the loss to the Bulldogs, Rocklin had gone 13-0, all in sweeps, heading into the Branson match.
“The Folsom game was a big learning point for us,” Bogan said. “We knew what we needed to work on and we went to practice to work on those things.”
Fresh off beating Branson, the fearless Thunder had the confidence to know they could compete with Mitty.
“On the drive down and then when we walked into the gym, we felt there was unfinished business,” Bogan said. “We felt we can go out there and take them. We had watched a lot of video.”
The unfinished business related to 2024’s NorCal semifinal. In that match, also in San Jose, the Monarchs swept Rocklin 25-17, 25-19, 25-18.
“I felt very prepared,” Heinz said. “I felt if we played our best, we can beat them.”
MIitty Rolled in the Secon and Third Sets of the Final
After the Thunder took the opening set 25-21, Mitty rebounded to win the next two by identical 25-16 scores. Powerful pin hitters Minnesota-bound Makenna Crosson and sophomore Chayse Courtney led the Monarchs, who appeared to be in control.
“I thought it was a very high-level high school game,” Mitty coach Jake Spain said. “Both teams showed tremendous heart. I thought we settled in in the serve and pass game in sets two and three.”
Bogan noted that Mitty was serving aggressively during that period. That hindered the Rocklin offense and Mitty was staying in system.
“Their two outside hitters really came alive,” Scheitlin said. “We had to adjust.”
They sure did.
Rocklin Turns the Tables in Set Five
Meditation, focus and breathing exercises enabled a reset. Coach Almazan-Cezar made defensive adjustments. Rocklin turned up the serving pressure. That would keep Mitty out of system or limited in choosing attack options.
“As seniors, we knew we had to step it up,” Heinz said.
The Thunder jumped ahead 3-0 in the fourth set, and led by three or more most of the way to a 25-21 win.
Along with aggressive serving, Rocklin relied on pinpoint passing and a diverse and strong net attack, while containing Mitty’s powerful pins.
“It was a back-and-forth game,” Bogan said. “Both teams were equally hungry. The energy was crazy in the gym.”
Thunder middles Heinz and Jones were on fire and Mitty tried to handle that. Pabalate then found her outsides and Little came through bigtime on the right side.
“Our serving in the fifth set was crazy,” Bogan said.
The tension was a load for the Monarchs, who had not been challenged in over a month. The Thunder’s purple avalanche continued in the fifth set. Rocklin scored the first two points and extended the margin to 10-6 and 12-7. They took the set 15-10.
“It was surreal,” Heinz said, “It was the happiest I have ever been after a game.”
Bogan finished with 14 kills, Little contributed 12, Heinz 10, Jones delivered eight and Morasci smacked six. Pabalate dished off for 40 assists and Schweitzer had 16 digs.
“We were the first team to beat them in their gym in a NorCal final,” Bogan said. “It didn’t feel real.”
Mitty was led by Crosson with 25 kills and Courtney with 22 kills.
“They (Rocklin) got after it from the serve line and passed very well in sets four and five,” Spain said.
Scheitlin received her first action since the injury but it was limited to serving and some back-row play. Her concise analysis was the best summary of the match.
“Against Mitty, we didn’t need to stop the two pins; just slow them down,” Scheitlin said. “We won in other areas. We served aggressively and passed well. We did our jobs in other areas.”
The Celebration Before Moving on to the State Final
From the middle, Heinz pounded down the final point and the bench swarmed onto the court. Soon there were hugs, pictures with the trophy, and thanks given to the traveling Thunder fans.
In the three NorCal matches, five players totaled between 24 and 35 kills. Bogan delivered 35 kills, Morasci put down 29 and Little contributed 27 kills. In the middle, Heinz smashed 24 kills and continually came through in big moments. Jones smacked down an amazing 35 kills.
Just four days later, on November 22 at Santiago Canyon College in Orange, Rocklin played in the school’s first CIF State Final. But SoCal Regional titlist Mater Dei was too strong and claimed their third state title and second in three years with a sweep, 25-13, 25-22, 25-18.
USC-bound Layli Ostovar belted 15 kills and UCLA-committed Westley Matavao contributed 11. The Monarchs hit .341 for the match, including an incredible .478 in the first set. Rocklin was led by Bogan with nine kills and Heinz and Jones with five each.
“On the passing, we were locked in right away,” Mater Dei coach Dan O’Dell said. “When we pass that well, the setter can make it easy for everyone.”
The Thunder fought back in the second set, switching up their defense to try to contain Ostovar and Matavao. Rocklin’s Heinz and Jones were effective in the middle, utilizing quick sets from Pabalate. The Thunder led by as much as six and were holding on to a 20-17 lead when Mater Dei rallied. At 22-22, the Monarchs closed with three straight.
The third set was even through 12-12 but then the Monarchs slowly pulled away. O’Dell noted that Mater Dei always had depth on the attack beyond Ostovar and Matavao.
“I think we’re more talented than Rocklin,” O’Dell said, “Though they have the best coach in the country.”
Rocklin players complimented their coach.
“I’ve learned so many different things from Bret,” Scheitlin said. “I’ve never had a coach like him – the way he thinks of things.”
Bogan commented that Almazan-Cezar helped them with the mental and emotional side of the game. Heinz said that Almazan-Cezar pushes them to be their best. Almazan-Cezar said the credit belonged with the players.
“We’ve got great kids here at Rocklin,” Almazan-Cezar said. “I like the kids. I’m proud of the way we played. I’m incredibly proud of this run.”
Seniors Heinz, Scheitlin, Bogan, Pabalate and Schweitzer left an unparalleled legacy. In the playoffs, they faced a mountain of challenges and conquered mighty opponents with unheard-of upset victories. It culminated in an incredible spell of elite volleyball to upset Mitty and claim the school’s first-ever NorCal championship.
“We were very proud of ourselves,” said Pabalate, on the Rocklin Media Instagram site. “It was a big accomplishment just to make it down there (to Orange for the State Finals).”
Rocklin’s first-ever NorCal title and CIF State Finals appearance also marked the first time a San Joaquin Section team won the CIF NorCal Open Division, since that only-the-best grouping was begun in 2016. And they did it with a playoff run among the best in state history, with CIF State playoffs going back to 1978.
“We play like we know,” Scheitlin said. “We know our team. There was something left over from the year before. This year was a different feeling.”
