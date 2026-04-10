Top California high school baseball performers nobody is talking about in 2026

California is known for its hotbed of prep talent. You name the sport, I'll show you a current or past professional that starred in that sport from the Golden State back in high school.

But on the flip side of all the superstardom at the prep level are all the great players that don't get talked about enough — the under-the-radar athletes, if you will. Every spring when baseball season starts, the media and scouts salivate at the top pitchers throwing triple digits or the big bat belting homers. All destined for high-level college baseball, or even the professional ranks.

Here is a list of top players in California that are producing at the plate or from the mound at their respective level. These names might not be highly touted, ranked or recruited. But when it comes to the standards of high school baseball, they're likely above average.

Note: The following stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com.

TOP 10 LEADERS IN RBI

Sean Downs, Temecula Valley, Sr. — 38 RBI, 21 GP

Jayden Badhesha, Woodland, Sr. — 36 RBI, 20 GP

Steve Lormand, Burroughs (Ridgecrest), Sr. — 33 RBI, 19 GP

Shiva Kumaraguru, Monta Vista, Sr. — 33 RBI, 21 GP

Devon Richardson, Manteca, Sr. — 32 RBI, 20 GP

Brody Kaylor, Buena, Sr. — 32 RBI, 19 GP

Matthew Bias, Bonita, Sr. — 32 RBI, 20 GP

Justin Gomez, Valley View, Sr. — 31 RBI, 21 GP

Landon Lynch, Durham, Jr. — 30 RBI, 18 GP

Trustin Mitchell, Fairfield, Sr. — 30 RBI, 19 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN HRs

Josh Turner, WCHS (Upland), Sr. — 10 HR, 17 GP

Mattias Di Maggio, Dos Pueblos, Fr. — 9 HR, 14 GP

Troy Grise, Monrovia, Sr. — 8 HR, 15 GP

Brogan Witcher, Liberty (Bakersfield), Sr. — 8 HR, 15 GP

Jake Ange, Thousand Oaks, Jr. — 7 HR, 18 GP

Chuck Wynn, Menlo School, Sr. — 7 HR, 14 GP

Abraham Ramirez, Saugus, Sr. — 6 HR, 19 GP

Sean Downs, RCHS (Temecula), Sr. — 6 HR, 18 GP

James Mack, WCHS (Upland), Jr. — 6 HR, 18 GP

Jacob Webster, Oak Hills, Sr. — 6 HR, 17 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN HITS

Jaiden Bandy, Biggs, Sr. — 34 H, 15 GP

Jensen Hirschkorn, Kingsburg, Sr. — 31 H, 19 GP

Jack Morgan, Foothills Christian (El Cajon), Sr. — 30 H, 17 GP

Christian Boldt, Heritage Christian, Sr. — 29 H, 15 GP

Dennis Dewhurst, Biggs, Sr. — 28 H, 15 GP

Joshua Priest, Cathedral Catholic (San Diego), Sr. — 27 H, 15 GP

Matthew Bias, Bonita, Sr. — 25 H, 13 GP

Brandon Avery, Del Mar (San Jose), Sr. — 25 H, 11 GP

Kyle McClements, Del Mar (San Jose), Sr. — 24 H, 11 GP

Kevin Ituarte, El Camino (Lawndale), Sr. — 23 H, 10 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN STOLEN BASES

Kole Hightower, California City, Sr. — 38 SB, 19 GP

Wyatt Richardson, St. Bonaventure (Ventura), Sr. — 37 SB, 19 GP

Myles Harris, BHCPA (Stockton), Sr. — 36 SB, 21 GP

Mykal Cerna, BHCPA (Stockton), Jr. — 32 SB, 21 GP

Sebastian Broussard, California City, Sr. — 31 SB, 19 GP

Caleb Trujillo, West Valley (Hemet), Sr. — 29 SB, 18 GP

Xaidyn Camacho, Riverdale, Jr. — 28 SB, 13 GP

Joseph Magana, Granite Hills (Porterville), Sr. — 27 SB, 18 GP

Aiden Madden, Kern Valley (Lake Isabella), Sr. — 27 SB, 15 GP

Jacob Quiñones, Paramount, Sr. — 26 SB, 18 GP

TOP 10 LEADERS IN STRIKEOUTS

Jacob Martinez, Mendez (Los Angeles), So. — 82 K, 13 GP

Nathan Ortega, McFarland, Jr.— 82 K, 19 GP

Diego Serrano, Lakeside (Lake Elsinore), Sr.— 80 K, 18 GP

Andrew Ruiz, Compton, Sr. — 77 K, 18 GP

Trevor Eisman, Banning, Jr. — 74 K, 11 GP

Adam Barreto, Hamilton (Anza), Jr. — 73 K, 11 GP

Andrew Carlson, Trinity Classical Academy (Valencia), Jr. — 73 K, 15 GP

Robby Blaine, Sonora (La Habra), Sr. — 72 K, 15 GP

Connor Murphy, Newark Memorial, Sr. — 71 K, 14 GP

Santiago Moreno, Edison (Stockton), Jr. — 70 K, 18 GP

Leif Jackson, Grace Christian Academy (Santa Rosa), Sr. — 69 K, 8 GP