Watch: Lev Feiman drops 30 as Brentwood edges out rival Windward in Cali Live semifinals
LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA — There's usually a little extra juice when rival teams meet in offseason tournaments.
Thus was the case on Friday when Gold Coast League powerhouses Brentwood School and Windward ran into each other in the Cali Live 2024 semifinals.
And the result was quite similar to their meetings in the 2023-24 season, with a playoff atmosphere not often felt on the hardwood in June.
The Eagles prevailed 65-60 in a well-contested battle against a young but unafraid Windward squad. All-state 2025 guard Lev Feiman led the way for Brentwood with 30 points and six rebounds, putting on a dazzling performance with dozens of Division I scouts watching closely. Reena White totaled eight points, four rebounds, and three assists. Payton Sugar scored seven points, and Logan Scott had five points and five rebounds.
Incoming freshman Amel Cook led Windward with 23 points to go with five rebounds, and rising sophomore Charis Rainey came up big with 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. Rising senior Samari Bankhead scored 12 points.
Cali Live 2024 is a CIF and NFHS sanctioned girls basketball event that features many of the top high school teams and players. It offers a platform for student-athletes to demonstrate their skills in front of NCAA women basketball coaches throughout the country.
FOUR OBSERVATIONS:
- Feiman dominates again
Through the semifinals, Feiman averaged nearly 30 PPG and was arguably the top player at the event. Which is no surprise after her decorated junior campaign. At a showcase with over 100 teams and between 100 and 200 college coaches in attendance throughout the weekend, she was one of the players with the absolute most eyes on her – and she was worth the watch in all three victories on the Eagles' way to the finals in the top division.
Feiman's production stood for itself, and her athleticism and unique driving ability have always made her a fun watch. Now her jump shot is reaching another level – literally – with more elevation on balance on her mid-range pull-up and a smoother release on her three-pointer than ever.
- Brentwood's continuity is worth fearing
With Jocelyn Pascual, Aariah Roa, and Brooke Friedman gone, it's hard to imagine Brentwood can measure up to its otherworldly depth of the last two seasons. Pascual's production alone will be a major challenge to replace.
But to have Feiman and Sugar back as seniors after two Southern Section title runs, plus White, Scott, and Kelsey Sugar back after contributing to last year's title? All under the same championship head coach, Charles Solomon? In addition to the talent level, the combination of pedigree and continuity is insane.
Also, even though the Eagles will miss those seniors, they still have all bases covered positionally. Scott, the team's only post, appears to be improving rapidly as a rim-runner and finisher on offense, and will likely be ready for a major role. White constitutes some size on the wing for Brentwood, and the team is of course deep with guards as always.
- Windward raises stock despite closing with loss(es), shows off tremendous young talent
Despite the semifinals loss and back-to-back losses to end it, Cali Live 2024 was a stock-up performance for Windward. A 2-2 record isn't amazing, but the Wildcats beat Francis Parker and Moreno Valley to make the semifinals in the highest division. And the losses to Brentwood and Buena Park were narrow.
Additionally, Windward's newer faces were quite impressive. The Wildcats' future is bright, and the future might start now. Now an elder statesmen in addition to being a star on the team, Samari Bankhead was scoring from many places in many ways throughout the tournament. And Rainey and Cook are ready to break out as stars themselves. Don't be surprised to see other Wildcats make names for themselves as well this winter.
- 2024-25 Gold Coast League race will be close again
After the Wildcats had lost some key players and dealt with continued coaching turnover, many expected a big fall-off from them last season. But Rachel Schrote's first year at the helm was a success, and Windward remained both in contention for a conference title and within the state's upper echelon. While Brentwood School looks like the undeniable favorite to repeat, don't be surprised to see Windward push Brentwood in league play once again next season.