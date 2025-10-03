3 Games to Watch in Week 6 of Colorado High School Football
We’ve hit Week 6 of the 2025 high school football season in Colorado, and High School on SI Colorado will have all the scores you need in one place.
With five weeks remaining in the regular season, teams are already starting to think about postseason positioning as they hit league play running.
High School on SI Northwest Region No. 1 Cherry Creek takes on Cherokee Trail in a 5A Centennial League matchup, while the only contest matching unbeatens this week features Eagle Valley and Steamboat Springs (seeking its first 5-0 start in 16 years) in a 3A matchup.
But as we head into the weekend, here are previews of three key games we will be keeping an eye on around the state.
Mountain Vista (5-0) at Valor Christian (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Eagles look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as both teams play their Class 5A South Metro League opener, seeking to avenge a 62-21 loss to the Golden Eagles a year ago — their first victory over Valor Christian in nine meetings.
Wide receiver Ja’Pree Jennings, who caught eight passes for 119 yards for Mountain Vista in that game, is back for his final season, although he'll have a new quarterback slinging the ball to him in junior Marquise Reese (1,164 yards, 19 touchdowns).
Meanwhile, Valor Christian might have been caught looking ahead at this revenge game last week when Ralston Valley shocked the Eagles. They haven't lost two in a row against in-state opponents since the first two weeks of the 2023 season.
Pine Creek (3-2) at Legend (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The Eagles fell to Cherry Creek last week, and their road doesn’t get any easier against the Titans — with whom they finished 1-2 in the 5A Southern League standings a year ago — and their dual-threat senior quarterback DJ Bordeaux (1,406 total yards, 20 touchdowns). Junior running back Xavier Lukes leads a balanced Pine Creek run game with 522 yards and five touchdowns.
Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1) at Douglas County (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The host Huskies haven’t posted a winning season since 2021 and can match their win total of a year ago by beating the Trojans for a third consecutive season. Senior running back Nolan Case (1,008 total yards, 13 touchdowns) leads Douglas County, while junior Dakari Releford Jr. is Fountain-Fort Carson's leading rusher with 683 yards and 10 TDs.