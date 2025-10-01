High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).
1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (5-0)
2. West Linn (Ore.) (4-0)
3. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (4–0)
4. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (4-0)
5. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (6-1)
6. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (7-0)
7. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (4-0)
8. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (6-1)
9. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (5-2)
10. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) (5-0)
Under Consideration
Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)
Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)
Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)
Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
O’Dea (Seattle)
Ridgeline (Millville, Utah)
Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)
Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
Willamette (Eugene, Ore.)