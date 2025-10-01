High School

High School on SI Northwest Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

Upsets in Utah, Colorado shake up this week's rankings; Davis (UT) moves into Top 10

René Ferrán

Graham-Kapowsin maintained its status as the No. 1 team in Washington and moved up to No. 4 in the Northwest Region rankings.
Photo: Vince Miller

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northwest Region (Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wyoming).

1. Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) (5-0)

2. West Linn (Ore.) (4-0)

3. Lake Oswego (Ore.) (4–0)

4. Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) (4-0)

5. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (6-1)

6. Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) (7-0)

7. Lake Stevens (Wash.) (4-0)

8. Davis (Kaysville, Utah) (6-1)

9. Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) (5-2)

10. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, Idaho) (5-0)

Under Consideration

Billings Central Catholic (Mont.)

Bishop Kelly (Boise, Idaho)

Chiawana (Pasco, Wash.)

Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

O’Dea (Seattle)

Star Valley (Afton, Wyo.)

Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)

Willamette (Eugene, Ore.)

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

