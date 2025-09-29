Colorado High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Colorado high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 29, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Colorado high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025:
CHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Burlington (4-0)
2. Buena Vista (3-0)
3. Centauri (2-0)
4. Limon (3-1)
5. Yuma (3-1)
6. Olathe (3-0)
7. Prospect Ridge Academy (3-1)
8. Rye (4-1)
9. Ellicott (4-0)
10. Peyton (4-2)
11. Highland (3-1)
12. Monte Vista (2-1)
13. Wray (2-2)
14. Manual (2-1)
15. Colorado Springs Christian (2-2)
16. Cedaredge (2-1)
17. Holyoke (2-2)
18. Meeker (2-2)
19. Platte Valley (1-4)
20. The Pinnacle (2-2)
21. Wiggins (1-3)
22. Roaring Fork (0-1)
23. Del Norte (0-1)
24. Trinidad (0-2)
25. Denver Christian (1-4)
CHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. The Classical Academy (4-0)
2. Brush (4-0)
3. Denver West (3-0)
4. Strasburg (5-0)
5. Kent Denver (3-0)
6. Elizabeth (4-1)
7. Eaton (3-1)
8. University (4-1)
9. Wellington Middle-High School (3-0)
10. Lamar (3-1)
11. Englewood (3-1)
12. Delta (4-1)
13. Florence (2-2)
14. Berthoud (2-1)
15. Coal Ridge (3-1)
16. Bayfield (3-1)
17. Alamosa (2-2)
18. La Junta (2-2)
19. Banning Lewis Ranch Academy (2-2)
20. Montezuma-Cortez (1-2)
21. Resurrection Christian (2-2)
22. Weld Central (2-2)
23. Woodland Park (2-2)
24. Arvada (2-1)
25. Lincoln (1-2)
CHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Mead (3-0)
2. Discovery Canyon (3-0)
3. Windsor (4-0)
4. Holy Family (2-0)
5. Eagle Valley (5-0)
6. Pomona (3-1)
7. Steamboat Springs (3-0)
8. Thompson Valley (3-1)
9. Palisade (2-1)
10. Conifer (3-1)
11. Timnath (3-1)
12. Roosevelt (3-2)
13. Pueblo County (3-2)
14. Glenwood Springs (2-1)
15. Pueblo South (3-2)
16. Lutheran (2-2)
17. Pueblo Central (2-3)
18. Evergreen (2-1)
19. Niwot (3-2)
20. Lewis-Palmer (2-3)
21. Summit (1-1)
22. Standley Lake (1-1)
23. Skyview (3-2)
24. Kennedy (2-2)
25. Pueblo East (1-3)
CHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Montrose (4-0)
2. Dakota Ridge (4-0)
3. Palmer Ridge (5-0)
4. Pueblo West (4-1)
5. Cheyenne Mountain (4-0)
6. Sand Creek (5-0)
7. Golden (5-0)
8. Centaurus (4-1)
9. Bear Creek (3-0)
10. Broomfield (3-1)
11. Northfield (3-1)
12. Riverdale Ridge (4-0)
13. Monarch (4-2)
14. Durango (2-1)
15. Greeley West (3-1)
16. Silver Creek (2-0)
17. Vista Ridge (3-1)
18. Ponderosa (3-2)
19. Highlands Ranch (3-1)
20. Thomas Jefferson (2-3)
21. Denver North (2-1)
22. Loveland (2-2)
23. Grand Junction (2-1)
24. Air Academy (2-2)
25. Heritage (1-1)
CHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Cherry Creek (4-0)
2. Ralston Valley (5-0)
3. Mountain Vista (4-0)
4. Arvada West (5-0)
5. Valor Christian (4-1)
6. Legend (4-1)
7. Fairview (4-1)
8. Erie (3-2)
9. Grandview (3-2)
10. Fort Collins (4-1)
11. Rangeview (4-1)
12. Pine Creek (2-1)
13. Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1)
14. Mountain Range (3-2)
15. Eaglecrest (2-1)
16. Chatfield (2-1)
17. Rock Canyon (3-1)
18. Fruita Monument (3-2)
19. Regis Jesuit (2-3)
20. ThunderRidge (2-2)
21. Cherokee Trail (2-2)
22. Douglas County (2-1)
23. Denver South (2-2)
24. Westminster (3-2)
25. Legacy (1-2)