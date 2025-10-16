Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 85 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Denver's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Denver East vs Arvada West will highlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 16. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Denver West (3-1) vs Lincoln (1-3), 3:00 PM
Salida (0-6) vs Bayfield (3-3), 5:00 PM
Fruita Monument (4-2) vs Mountain Vista (6-0), 5:00 PM
D'Evelyn (2-3) vs Mitchell (0-4), 5:30 PM
Horizon (1-5) vs Vista PEAK Prep (2-3), 5:30 PM
Platte Valley (3-4) vs Manual (3-1), 6:00 PM
Estes Park (0-4) vs Jefferson (0-5), 6:00 PM
Fountain-Fort Carson (5-1) vs Legend (6-1), 6:00 PM
Columbine (2-3) vs Ralston Valley (6-0), 6:00 PM
Eaglecrest (4-1) vs Cherry Creek (5-0), 6:00 PM
Bear Creek (4-1) vs Heritage (2-2), 6:00 PM
Monarch (5-2) vs Greeley West (3-2), 6:30 PM
Loveland (2-4) vs Silver Creek (3-0), 6:30 PM
Hinkley (0-5) vs Lutheran (4-2), 7:00 PM
Highlands Ranch (3-2) vs Dakota Ridge (5-0), 7:00 PM
Cheyenne Mountain (5-1) vs Thornton (0-5), 7:00 PM
Aurora Central (1-2) vs Thomas Jefferson (2-4), 7:00 PM
Riverdale Ridge (6-0) vs Adams City (0-6), 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 61 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, October 17. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pine Creek (2-2) vs Chaparral (0-7), 3:00 PM
Overland (0-7) vs Lakewood (0-6), 5:00 PM
Regis Jesuit (3-3) vs Douglas County (2-2), 5:00 PM
Eaton (4-2) vs Wellington Middle-High School (5-0), 5:30 PM
Legacy (2-3) vs Rangeview (5-2), 5:30 PM
Fort Collins (5-2) vs Rocky Mountain (3-3), 5:30 PM
Mullen (3-4) vs Erie (4-2), 5:30 PM
Sidney (7-0) vs Alliance (3-4), 6:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville (0-7) vs Valentine (3-4), 6:00 PM
Gering (5-2) vs Chadron (6-1), 6:00 PM
University (4-3) vs Valley (1-5), 6:00 PM
Lamar (4-1) vs Manitou Springs (1-5), 6:00 PM
Gunnison (0-6) vs Pagosa Springs (3-2), 6:00 PM
Englewood (4-2) vs Strasburg (6-0), 6:00 PM
Fort Lupton (1-5) vs Brush (6-0), 6:00 PM
Resurrection Christian (4-2) vs Berthoud (3-2), 6:00 PM
Kent Denver (5-0) vs Bennett (0-6), 6:00 PM
Basalt (2-4) vs Moffat County (1-6), 6:00 PM
Aspen (2-2) vs Delta (4-2), 6:00 PM
Montezuma-Cortez (3-2) vs Alamosa (4-2), 6:00 PM
Alameda (1-4) vs The Classical Academy (6-0), 6:00 PM
ThunderRidge (2-3) vs Valor Christian (5-2), 6:00 PM
Westminster (5-2) vs Mountain Range (4-2), 6:00 PM
Fossil Ridge (0-7) vs Prairie View (0-7), 6:00 PM
Cherokee Trail (2-4) vs Grandview (3-3), 6:00 PM
Denver South (2-3) vs Chatfield (3-2), 6:00 PM
Brighton (1-6) vs Fairview (6-1), 6:00 PM
Boulder (1-5) vs Northglenn (3-3), 6:00 PM
Denver East (0-6) vs Arvada West (6-0), 6:00 PM
Arapahoe (2-3) vs Smoky Hill (2-4), 6:00 PM
Platte Canyon (0-4) vs Flatirons Academy (3-2), 6:30 PM
Arvada (2-2) vs Sterling (1-4), 6:30 PM
Gateway (0-3) vs Sand Creek (7-0), 6:30 PM
Skyview (3-3) vs Wheat Ridge (0-5), 7:00 PM
Windsor (5-0) vs Northridge (1-3), 7:00 PM
Standley Lake (1-2) vs Littleton (1-2), 7:00 PM
Green Mountain (2-4) vs Summit (1-3), 7:00 PM
Thompson Valley (3-1) vs Mountain View (1-4), 7:00 PM
Fort Morgan (2-4) vs Roosevelt (3-3), 7:00 PM
Skyview (3-3) vs Evergreen (4-1), 7:00 PM
Rifle (0-6) vs Glenwood Springs (2-3), 7:00 PM
Wheat Ridge (0-5) vs Conifer (5-1), 7:00 PM
Monte Vista (4-1) vs Trinidad (0-3), 7:00 PM
North Fork (4-2) vs Meeker (3-2), 7:00 PM
Wray (4-2) vs Limon (5-1), 7:00 PM
Yuma (4-2) vs Holyoke (2-4), 7:00 PM
Clear Creek (3-0) vs Lyons (0-3), 7:00 PM
Ellicott (4-2) vs Colorado Springs Christian (3-2), 7:00 PM
Ignacio (1-5) vs Center (0-6), 7:00 PM
Centauri (4-0) vs Del Norte (0-2), 7:00 PM
Grand Valley (0-6) vs Cedaredge (2-3), 7:00 PM
Burlington (5-1) vs Wiggins (1-5), 7:00 PM
Buena Vista (5-0) vs Rye (6-1), 7:00 PM
Longmont (1-5) vs Skyline (1-5), 7:00 PM
Golden (6-0) vs Ponderosa (3-2), 7:00 PM
Montbello (1-5) vs George Washington (1-3), 7:00 PM
Poudre (0-5) vs Frederick (2-2), 7:00 PM
Doherty (2-5) vs Falcon (2-5), 7:00 PM
Denver North (3-1) vs Northfield (5-2), 7:00 PM
Grand Junction (2-1) vs Centaurus (5-2), 7:00 PM
Broomfield (5-1) vs Grand Junction Central (1-4), 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, October 18. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Weld Central (3-2) vs The Academy (1-4), 10:00 AM
Holy Family (3-0) vs Kennedy (3-2), 11:00 AM
Mead (3-1) vs Greeley Central (1-3), 11:00 AM
The Pinnacle (3-3) vs Sheridan (0-0), 11:00 AM
Castle View (2-3) vs Rock Canyon (3-2), 12:00 PM
Timnath (3-1) vs Niwot (3-4), 1:00 PM
