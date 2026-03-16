State Finalist Brighton Football’s 2026 Schedule Includes a Playoff Rematch and More

The Brighton football team in New York had arguably its best season in program history in 2025.

The Section V’s Bruins went 11-3 and reached their first-ever New York State championship game. Despite losing 28-14 to Section I’s Rye in the Class A final, Brighton is poised to make another run in 2026.

The Bruins recently revealed their 2026 slate. Brighton kicks off the season on the road against Spencerport (3-6 last season) on Sept. 4. Last season, the Bruins won 28-13 over the Rangers.

Brighton’s home opener is Sept. 10 versus Irondequoit (8-1 last season). It is a rematch of last year’s Section V Class A-1 semifinal contest, a game that the Bruins won 7-6 over the top-seeded Eagles.

On Sept. 18, the Bruins have an away game against Greece Athena (2-6 last season). Then, Brighton returns home for a matchup against Webster Thomas (6-2 last season) on Sept. 26.

Last season, the Bruins beat the Titans 30-14 in their home opener. Webster Thomas, the second seed in the Class A-1 playoffs, lost 12-6 to seventh-seeded Victor in the quarterfinals.

Next, Brighton faces Churchville-Chili (5-3 last season) on the road Oct. 2. The Bruins defeated the Saints 35-14 in the quarterfinals last season.

Brighton’s last home game of the regular season is on Oct. 9 against Gates-Chili. The Spartans went 4-4 and lost 28-19 to Eastridge in the Class A-2 quarterfinals.

The Bruins’ regular season comes to an end in an away game against Eastridge on Oct. 16. The Lancers compiled a 3-6 record in 2025 but reached the Class A-2 semifinals.

2026 Brighton Bruins Varsity Football Schedule

Week 1 – at Spencerport

Week 2 – vs. Irondequoit

Week 3 – at Greece Athena

Week 4 – vs. Webster Thomas

Week 5 – at Churchville-Chili

Week 6 – vs. Gates-Chili

Week 7 – at Eastridge

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App