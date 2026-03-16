State Finalist Brighton Football’s 2026 Schedule Includes a Playoff Rematch and More
The Brighton football team in New York had arguably its best season in program history in 2025.
The Section V’s Bruins went 11-3 and reached their first-ever New York State championship game. Despite losing 28-14 to Section I’s Rye in the Class A final, Brighton is poised to make another run in 2026.
The Bruins recently revealed their 2026 slate. Brighton kicks off the season on the road against Spencerport (3-6 last season) on Sept. 4. Last season, the Bruins won 28-13 over the Rangers.
Brighton’s home opener is Sept. 10 versus Irondequoit (8-1 last season). It is a rematch of last year’s Section V Class A-1 semifinal contest, a game that the Bruins won 7-6 over the top-seeded Eagles.
On Sept. 18, the Bruins have an away game against Greece Athena (2-6 last season). Then, Brighton returns home for a matchup against Webster Thomas (6-2 last season) on Sept. 26.
Last season, the Bruins beat the Titans 30-14 in their home opener. Webster Thomas, the second seed in the Class A-1 playoffs, lost 12-6 to seventh-seeded Victor in the quarterfinals.
Next, Brighton faces Churchville-Chili (5-3 last season) on the road Oct. 2. The Bruins defeated the Saints 35-14 in the quarterfinals last season.
Brighton’s last home game of the regular season is on Oct. 9 against Gates-Chili. The Spartans went 4-4 and lost 28-19 to Eastridge in the Class A-2 quarterfinals.
The Bruins’ regular season comes to an end in an away game against Eastridge on Oct. 16. The Lancers compiled a 3-6 record in 2025 but reached the Class A-2 semifinals.
2026 Brighton Bruins Varsity Football Schedule
Week 1 – at Spencerport
Week 2 – vs. Irondequoit
Week 3 – at Greece Athena
Week 4 – vs. Webster Thomas
Week 5 – at Churchville-Chili
Week 6 – vs. Gates-Chili
Week 7 – at Eastridge
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Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie