Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
There are 68 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Denvers top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Mountain Vista vs Valor Christian will spotlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are eight games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 2. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Castle View (2-2) vs. Fruita Monument (3-2) - 5:00 PM
Mitchell (0-4) vs. Denver West (3-0) - 5:30 PM
Sterling (1-3) vs. The Academy (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Rock Canyon (3-1) vs. ThunderRidge (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Grand Junction (2-1) vs. Gateway (0-2) - 6:30 PM
Gilpin County (3-0) vs. Clear Creek (2-0) - 7:00 PM
Heritage (1-1) vs. Golden (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Ponderosa (3-2) vs. Dakota Ridge (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 66 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, October 3. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Alameda (1-3) vs. D'Evelyn (1-3) - 3:00 PM
Arvada West (5-0) vs. Denver South (2-2) - 3:00 PM
The Pinnacle (2-2) vs. Jefferson (0-3) - 4:00 PM
Lakewood (0-4) vs. Boulder (0-5) - 5:00 PM
Wellington Middle-High School (3-0) vs. Berthoud (2-1) - 5:30 PM
Vista PEAK Prep (2-2) vs. Mullen (1-4) - 5:30 PM
Erie (3-2) vs. Rangeview (4-1) - 5:30 PM
Chaparral (0-5) vs. Regis Jesuit (2-3) - 5:30 PM
Sidney (5-0) vs. Ogallala (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Chadron (4-1) vs. Chase County (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Gordon-Rushville (0-5) vs. Kearney Catholic (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Alliance (3-2) vs. Lexington (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Resurrection Christian (2-2) vs. Valley (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Salida (0-4) vs. Pagosa Springs (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Lincoln (1-2) vs. The Classical Academy (4-0) - 6:00 PM
La Junta (2-2) vs. Lamar (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Gunnison (0-4) vs. Montezuma-Cortez (1-2) - 6:00 PM
Fort Lupton (0-4) vs. Weld Central (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Strasburg (5-0) vs. Elizabeth (4-1) - 6:00 PM
University (4-1) vs. Eaton (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Moffat County (1-4) vs. Coal Ridge (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Bennett (0-4) vs. Englewood (3-1) - 6:00 PM
Delta (4-1) vs. Basalt (1-4) - 6:00 PM
Arvada (2-1) vs. Brush (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Bayfield (3-1) vs. Alamosa (2-2) - 6:00 PM
Northglenn (2-2) vs. Westminster (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Mountain Vista (4-0) vs. Valor Christian (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Overland (0-5) vs. Mountain Range (3-2) - 6:00 PM
Pine Creek (2-1) vs. Legend (4-1) - 6:00 PM
Legacy (1-2) vs. Fossil Ridge (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Fort Collins (4-1) vs. Horizon (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Fairview (4-1) vs. Prairie View (0-5) - 6:00 PM
Smoky Hill (2-3) vs. Eaglecrest (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Falcon (1-4) vs. Montrose (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Fountain-Fort Carson (4-1) vs. Douglas County (2-1) - 6:00 PM
Cherokee Trail (2-2) vs. Cherry Creek (4-0) - 6:00 PM
Chatfield (2-1) vs. Ralston Valley (5-0) - 6:00 PM
Brighton (0-5) vs. Rocky Mountain (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Aurora Central (1-1) vs. Montbello (0-4) - 6:00 PM
Grandview (3-2) vs. Arapahoe (1-3) - 6:00 PM
Denver East (0-4) vs. Columbine (1-3) - 6:30 PM
Summit (1-1) vs. Palisade (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Holy Family (2-0) vs. Mead (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Green Mountain (1-3) vs. Lutheran (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Evergreen (2-1) vs. Niwot (3-2) - 7:00 PM
Eagle Valley (5-0) vs. Steamboat Springs (3-0) - 7:00 PM
Glenwood Springs (2-1) vs. Conifer (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Roaring Fork (0-1) vs. Grand Valley (0-5) - 7:00 PM
Peyton (4-2) vs. Rye (4-1) - 7:00 PM
Limon (3-1) vs. Wiggins (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Platte Valley (1-4) vs. Estes Park (0-3) - 7:00 PM
Del Norte (0-1) vs. Trinidad (0-2) - 7:00 PM
Monte Vista (2-1) vs. Center (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Silver Creek (2-0) vs. Greeley West (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Thornton (0-4) vs. Sand Creek (5-0) - 7:00 PM
Skyline (0-4) vs. Riverdale Ridge (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Meeker (2-2) vs. Cedaredge (2-1) - 7:00 PM
Burlington (4-0) vs. Yuma (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Buena Vista (3-0) vs. Ellicott (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Loveland (2-2) vs. Frederick (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Denver North (2-1) vs. George Washington (1-2) - 7:00 PM
Centaurus (4-1) vs. Cheyenne Mountain (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Longmont (1-3) vs. Broomfield (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Bear Creek (3-0) vs. Highlands Ranch (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Grand Junction Central (0-3) vs. Adams City (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Pomona (3-1) vs. Wheat Ridge (0-3) - 7:30 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There are six games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, October 4. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Highland (3-1) vs. Manual (2-1) - 11:00 AM
Northfield (3-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (2-3) - 11:00 AM
Hinkley (0-3) vs. Kent Denver (3-0) - 12:00 PM
Holyoke (2-2) vs. Wray (2-2) - 1:00 PM
Denver Christian (1-4) vs. Platte Canyon (0-3) - 1:00 PM
Centauri (2-0) vs. Ignacio (0-4) - 1:00 PM
