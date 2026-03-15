North Carolina High School Cancels 2026 Varsity Football Season

A North Carolina high school has made the difficult decision to not field a varsity high school football team in 2026.

High Point Central High School will instead only play junior varsity games after coming off a 2025 campaign that saw them fail to score a single point at the varsity level.

“We are taking a one-year pause and will be rebuilding with our junior varsity team,” High Point Central principal Mike Hettenbach told FOX8 out of Greensboro, North Carolina.

North Carolina High School Football Team Has Lost 20 Consecutive Games

It has been an incredibly tough stretch on the football field for the Bison, as they have won just twice since the 2022 season kicked off. That includes a current 20-game losing streak that will resume with the 2027 year in North Carolina high school football.

In the overall MaxPreps high school football rankings for 2025-26, High Point Central was No. 13,106 in the country and the No. 394 team in North Carolina. They gave up 50-plus point six times, including a crushing 72-0 loss in the season finale.

The closest game for the Bison came in Week 3 when they fell to Southwest Guliford, 37-0. That marked the only win of the season for the Cowboys, as they went 1-9.

High Point Central Last Won A Football Game In 2023

High Point Central’s last victory came in the final game of the 2023 season when they defeated Southern Guliford on October 27, 40-12.

According to MaxPreps, the last winning season for the Bison came in 2014-15 when they finished 9-4 overall. That marked the third consecutive year with nine wins for High Point Central.