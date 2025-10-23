Denver Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
There are 86 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday, October 25, including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include several of Denver's top-ranked teams, as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Cherry Creek vs Smoky Hill will highlight the weekend with a highly anticipated Friday contest.
Denver High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Thursday, October 23. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Ralston Valley 6-0 Denver East 0-7 3:00 PM
Valor Christian 6-2 Fruita Monument 4-2 5:00 PM
Fairview 7-1 Fossil Ridge 1-7 5:30 PM
ThunderRidge 2-4 Castle View 3-3 5:30 PM
Kennedy 3-3 Littleton 1-3 6:00 PM
Hinkley 0-5 Standley Lake 2-2 6:00 PM
Northglenn 4-3 Mountain Range 4-3 6:00 PM
Arapahoe 3-3 Cherokee Trail 3-4 6:00 PM
Fort Morgan 2-5 Thompson Valley 4-1 6:30 PM
Evergreen 5-1 Green Mountain 3-4 7:00 PM
George Washington 1-4 Thomas Jefferson 2-4 7:00 PM
Thornton 0-5 Gateway 0-4 7:00 PM
Frederick 3-2 Monarch 5-2 7:00 PM
Bear Creek 4-1 Ponderosa 4-2 7:00 PM
Adams City 0-6 Skyline 2-5 7:00 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 59 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Friday, October 24. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Denver West 3-1 Alameda 1-4 3:00 PM
Chatfield 4-2 Arvada West 7-0 3:00 PM
Legend 6-1 Douglas County 2-3 5:00 PM
Overland 0-8 Boulder 1-6 5:00 PM
Rangeview 5-3 Vista PEAK Prep 2-3 5:30 PM
Pine Creek 3-2 Regis Jesuit 4-3 5:30 PM
Chadron 6-2 Sidney 8-0 6:00 PM
Amherst 3-5 Gordon-Rushville 0-8 6:00 PM
Wellington Middle-High School 5-0 Resurrection Christian 4-2 6:00 PM
Pagosa Springs 3-2 Montezuma-Cortez 3-2 6:00 PM
Mitchell 0-4 Lincoln 1-3 6:00 PM
Ignacio 2-5 Monte Vista 5-1 6:00 PM
Sterling 2-4 Fort Lupton 1-6 6:00 PM
Elizabeth 5-2 Englewood 4-3 6:00 PM
Valley 1-6 Eaton 4-2 6:00 PM
Delta 5-2 Moffat County 1-7 6:00 PM
D'Evelyn 2-3 The Classical Academy 6-0 6:00 PM
Brush 7-0 Weld Central 4-2 6:00 PM
Berthoud 3-2 University 5-3 6:00 PM
Lamar 5-1 Banning Lewis Ranch Academy 2-4 6:00 PM
Aspen 2-3 Coal Ridge 4-1 6:00 PM
Arvada 2-3 The Academy 1-5 6:00 PM
Trinidad 0-4 Centauri 5-0 6:00 PM
Salida 0-6 Alamosa 4-2 6:00 PM
Rocky Mountain 3-4 Prairie View 0-8 6:00 PM
Mountain Vista 6-0 Rock Canyon 3-3 6:00 PM
Lakewood 1-6 Westminster 6-2 6:00 PM
Erie 4-3 Legacy 3-3 6:00 PM
Grandview 3-4 Eaglecrest 4-1 6:00 PM
Denver South 2-4 Columbine 2-3 6:00 PM
Cherry Creek 5-0 Smoky Hill 2-5 6:00 PM
Chaparral 0-8 Fountain-Fort Carson 5-1 6:00 PM
Fort Collins 6-2 Brighton 1-7 6:00 PM
Windsor 6-0 Timnath 4-1 6:30 PM
Silver Creek 3-0 Poudre 0-6 6:30 PM
Roosevelt 4-3 Severance 2-2 7:00 PM
Severance 2-2 Pomona 5-1 7:00 PM
Northridge 1-4 Mead 4-1 7:00 PM
Lutheran 4-2 Holy Family 4-0 7:00 PM
Greeley Central 1-4 Niwot 3-5 7:00 PM
Palisade 3-1 Steamboat Springs 3-2 7:00 PM
Eagle Valley 7-0 Rifle 0-7 7:00 PM
Conifer 6-1 Summit 1-4 7:00 PM
Yuma 4-3 Wray 4-3 7:00 PM
Cedaredge 3-3 Roaring Fork 0-1 7:00 PM
Meeker 4-2 Olathe 4-1 7:00 PM
Holyoke 3-4 Wiggins 1-6 7:00 PM
North Fork 4-3 Grand Valley 0-7 7:00 PM
Manual 3-1 Estes Park 0-4 7:00 PM
Limon 6-1 Burlington 6-1 7:00 PM
Peyton 4-4 Buena Vista 6-0 7:00 PM
Greeley West 3-2 Loveland 2-4 7:00 PM
Heritage 2-2 Highlands Ranch 3-2 7:00 PM
Grand Junction Central 1-5 Longmont 1-6 7:00 PM
Dakota Ridge 5-0 Golden 6-1 7:00 PM
Sand Creek 8-0 Centaurus 5-3 7:00 PM
Broomfield 6-1 Riverdale Ridge 6-0 7:00 PM
Mountain View 1-5 Pomona 5-1 7:30 PM
Highland 3-1 Jefferson 0-5 7:30 PM
Denver High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are 12 games scheduled across the Denver metro area on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our Denver Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Montbello 2-5 Denver North 3-2 11:00 AM
Strasburg 7-0 Kent Denver 6-0 12:00 PM
Bayfield 3-3 Gunnison 0-6 12:00 PM
Mullen 4-4 Horizon 1-5 12:00 PM
Guymon 3-3 Ellicott 4-3 12:00 PM
Forge Christian 5-1 Platte Canyon 0-5 1:00 PM
Del Norte 0-3 Center 0-7 1:00 PM
Pueblo West 6-1 Falcon 3-5 1:00 PM
Cedaredge 3-3 Prospect Ridge Academy 3-2 1:30 PM
Northfield 6-2 Aurora Central 1-2 2:00 PM
Alliance 3-5 Ogallala 2-6 6:00 PM
Clear Creek 4-0 Justice 0-4 6:00 PM
