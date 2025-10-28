High School

Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025

One team entered this week’s rankings out of the Constitution State

Kevin L. Smith

The New Canaan football team beat Greenwich over the weekend.
The New Canaan football team beat Greenwich over the weekend. / Bill Berg

Connecticut high school football is close to wrapping up the 2025 regular season.

High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:

1. New Canaan (6-0)

The Rams squeezed out a 14-7 victory over Greenwich. New Canaan hosts Stamford on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Avon Old Farms (7-0)

The Winged Beavers escaped with a 29-28 win over Dexter Southfield. This weekend, AOF faces the Loomis Chaffee School.

Previous rank: 2

3. Killingly (6-0)

The Trailblazers rode to a 57-16 win against Fitch. Killingly faces Griswold on Thursday.

Previous rank: 5

4. Choate Rosemary Hall (5-2)

The Wild Boars edged Loomis Chaffee, 14-7. CRH will host Dexter Southfield on Saturday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Greenwich (5-1)

The Cardinals will look to shake off a loss to New Canaan with a road game against Ludlowe on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

6. Windsor (6-0)

The Warriors overwhelmed Conard with a 61-0 victory. Windsor hosts Simsbury on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

7. Wilton (6-0)

The Warriors blanked Stamford, 35-0. Wilton takes on Warde this weekend.

Previous rank: 7

8. Staples (5-1)

The Wreckers cruised to a 49-13 win over Warde. Staples hosts St. Joseph on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

9. Fairfield Prep (5-1)

The Jesuits wrapped up a bye week and will now face North Haven on Friday.

Previous rank: 10

10. St. Joseph (4-2)

The Cadets topped Darien, 24-8. St. Joseph takes on Staples this weekend.

Previous rank: None

Dropped out: Darien (4-2).

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/Connecticut