Connecticut High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
Connecticut high school football is close to wrapping up the 2025 regular season.
High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Constitution State are here:
1. New Canaan (6-0)
The Rams squeezed out a 14-7 victory over Greenwich. New Canaan hosts Stamford on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Avon Old Farms (7-0)
The Winged Beavers escaped with a 29-28 win over Dexter Southfield. This weekend, AOF faces the Loomis Chaffee School.
Previous rank: 2
3. Killingly (6-0)
The Trailblazers rode to a 57-16 win against Fitch. Killingly faces Griswold on Thursday.
Previous rank: 5
4. Choate Rosemary Hall (5-2)
The Wild Boars edged Loomis Chaffee, 14-7. CRH will host Dexter Southfield on Saturday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Greenwich (5-1)
The Cardinals will look to shake off a loss to New Canaan with a road game against Ludlowe on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
6. Windsor (6-0)
The Warriors overwhelmed Conard with a 61-0 victory. Windsor hosts Simsbury on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
7. Wilton (6-0)
The Warriors blanked Stamford, 35-0. Wilton takes on Warde this weekend.
Previous rank: 7
8. Staples (5-1)
The Wreckers cruised to a 49-13 win over Warde. Staples hosts St. Joseph on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
9. Fairfield Prep (5-1)
The Jesuits wrapped up a bye week and will now face North Haven on Friday.
Previous rank: 10
10. St. Joseph (4-2)
The Cadets topped Darien, 24-8. St. Joseph takes on Staples this weekend.
Previous rank: None
Dropped out: Darien (4-2).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App