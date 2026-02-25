NVL All-Conference Teams Revealed as the League's Playoffs Are Set to Tip-Off in Connecticut
The Naugatuck Valley League (NVL) concluded its regular season for both boys and girls high school basketball last week, becoming the first conference in the state of Connecticut to do so.
NVL Sets the Pace Across Connecticut
The NVL also became the first conference across the state to begin tournament play, with both NVL tournaments tipping off last Thursday. The NVL released the All-Conference selections today, February 24 for both boys and girls basketball.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at this season’s NVL All-Conference selections for both boys and girls basketball.
NVL Boys Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections
First-Team All-NVL:
Ethan Clements, Holy Cross
Chris De La Cruz, Torrington
Sean McMahon, St. Paul
Jordan Nakhoune, Ansonia
John Napiello, Woodland
James Scampolino, Woodland
Sy’Ree Steward, Wilby
Casleem Washington, Crosby
Second-Team All-NVL:
Julien Benjamin, Crosby
Noah Calvert, Oxford
Owen Fenn, Torrington
Robert High, Wilby
Julian Jones, Holy Cross
Nick Kyrytschenko, Seymour
Chris O’Toole, Watertown
John Platt, Watertown
Aiden Pringle, Woodland
Eliyas Smalls, Naugatuck
Alex Turner, Waterbury Career Academy
Maekhi Weaver, Waterbury Career Academy
Most Outstanding Senior:
John Napiello, Woodland
NVL Girls Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections
First-Team All NVL:
Weston A’Hearn, Ansonia
Shea Grey, Derby
Maddie DeLuc, Wolcott
Mia Mattaboni, Holy Cross
Viktoira Michalczyk, Seymour
Annabele O’Mara, Torrington
Jennifer Palmer, Ansonia
Nelly Saunders, Wilby
Second-Team All-NVL:
Quinn Barry, Holy Cross
Kiley Bohn, St. Paul
Julianna Celotto, Woodland
Darnaija Cooks, Ansonia
Mia Cunnigham, Seymour
Kiley Harding, Oxford
Audrey Lynch, Naugatuck
Amelia Mowad, Holy Cross
Mia Perry, Seymour
Jordin Saunders, Crosby
Makayla Simon-Smith, Naugatuck
Raine Upchurch, Wilby
Most Outstanding Senior:
Jennifer Palmer, Ansonia
NVL Boys, Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals To Be Played Thursday
The NVL boys and girls conference basketball tournaments have tipped off, being the first conference in the state of Connecticut to begin conference tournament play.
Both tournaments began last Thursday, Feb. 19, with two matchups in the play-in rounds and the semifinals took place on Saturday. With the snowfall that hit the state from Sunday-Monday, it’s caused both tournaments to postpone their semifinals to this Thursday, Feb. 26.
In the boys tournament, No. 6 Waterbury Career Academy will face No. 7 Crosby at 5:00 p.m. at Wilby High School. Right after, No. 1 Woodland will face No. 4 St. Paul.
The girls tournament will be played the same time as the boys’ tournament, being held at Torrington High School. No. 1 Seymour will face No. 4 Holy Cross at 5:00 p.m. and No. 2 Ansonia and No. 3 Torrington will clash right after.