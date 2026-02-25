High School

NVL All-Conference Teams Revealed as the League's Playoffs Are Set to Tip-Off in Connecticut

Woodland’s John Napiello and Ansonia’s Jennifer Palmer headline the top honors while snow delays set up a high-stakes semifinal doubleheader in the state’s fastest-moving conference.

St. Paul senior Sean McMahon was one of eight players selected First-Team All-NVL for the 2025-2026 basketball season.
St. Paul senior Sean McMahon was one of eight players selected First-Team All-NVL for the 2025-2026 basketball season.

The Naugatuck Valley League (NVL) concluded its regular season for both boys and girls high school basketball last week, becoming the first conference in the state of Connecticut to do so. 

NVL Sets the Pace Across Connecticut

The NVL also became the first conference across the state to begin tournament play, with both NVL tournaments tipping off last Thursday. The NVL released the All-Conference selections today, February 24 for both boys and girls basketball. 

Without further ado, let’s take a look at this season’s NVL All-Conference selections for both boys and girls basketball. 

NVL Boys Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections

First-Team All-NVL:

Ethan Clements, Holy Cross

Chris De La Cruz, Torrington

Sean McMahon, St. Paul

Jordan Nakhoune, Ansonia 

John Napiello, Woodland 

James Scampolino, Woodland 

Sy’Ree Steward, Wilby

Casleem Washington, Crosby 

Second-Team All-NVL:

Julien Benjamin, Crosby

Noah Calvert, Oxford

Owen Fenn, Torrington

Robert High, Wilby

Julian Jones, Holy Cross

Nick Kyrytschenko, Seymour

Chris O’Toole, Watertown

John Platt, Watertown

Aiden Pringle, Woodland 

Eliyas Smalls, Naugatuck

Alex Turner, Waterbury Career Academy

Maekhi Weaver, Waterbury Career Academy 

Most Outstanding Senior:

John Napiello, Woodland 

NVL Girls Basketball 2026 All-Conference Selections

First-Team All NVL:

Weston A’Hearn, Ansonia

Shea Grey, Derby 

Maddie DeLuc, Wolcott

Mia Mattaboni, Holy Cross 

Viktoira Michalczyk, Seymour 

Annabele O’Mara, Torrington 

Jennifer Palmer, Ansonia 

Nelly Saunders, Wilby 

Second-Team All-NVL:

Quinn Barry, Holy Cross

Kiley Bohn, St. Paul

Julianna Celotto, Woodland

Darnaija Cooks, Ansonia

Mia Cunnigham, Seymour 

Kiley Harding, Oxford

Audrey Lynch, Naugatuck

Amelia Mowad, Holy Cross

Mia Perry, Seymour 

Jordin Saunders, Crosby 

Makayla Simon-Smith, Naugatuck

Raine Upchurch, Wilby

Most Outstanding Senior:

Jennifer Palmer, Ansonia

NVL Boys, Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals To Be Played Thursday 

The NVL boys and girls conference basketball tournaments have tipped off, being the first conference in the state of Connecticut to begin conference tournament play. 

Both tournaments began last Thursday, Feb. 19, with two matchups in the play-in rounds and the semifinals took place on Saturday. With the snowfall that hit the state from Sunday-Monday, it’s caused both tournaments to postpone their semifinals to this Thursday, Feb. 26. 

In the boys tournament, No. 6 Waterbury Career Academy will face No. 7 Crosby at 5:00 p.m. at Wilby High School. Right after, No. 1 Woodland will face No. 4 St. Paul. 

The girls tournament will be played the same time as the boys’ tournament, being held at Torrington High School. No. 1 Seymour will face No. 4 Holy Cross at 5:00 p.m. and No. 2 Ansonia and No. 3 Torrington will clash right after. 

Published
